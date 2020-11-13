Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) might be commanding the loyalty of many of its consumers of yogurt, Evian water and Aptamil infant milk. But the loyalty of its investors is more in doubt. The reason is obvious; after paying up for years for the shares, with faith in the potential to sustain market-beating growth levels, Danone has disappointed with patchy growth combined with increasing leverage levels.

In an attempt to tempt investors back into buying its shares, Danone reported a strategic change alongside with a management reshuffling, to go along with its Q3 results. In Q3, like-for-like sales dropped by 2.5% to EUR 5.8 billion, compared to the median of a 2.2% drop in sales that was estimated by analysts. The company reaffirmed its 2020 estimation for a 14% operating margin and EUR 1.8 billion of free cash flow, with a midterm goal of annual like-for-like sales growth of 3-5%. (Danone's stock results - Danone)

Danone is known for globally-strong brand names, including Danone yogurts, Evian bottled water and Actimel yogurts. The changes are accelerated by the slowdown that Danone is facing due to the coronavirus, as yogurt sales are slowing down as well as sales of bottled water that was largely consumed in restaurants and other venues linked to outdoor activities. Consumers are also likely to be using cheaper brands amid the global economic stress, while logistics complications such as closures of border and restrictions on travel have added costs to supply chains.

Like other large consumer goods groups, Danone has a significant number of SKUs and packaging units for the same packaged products – milk, yogurt, water and baby food. The company’s management would be looking to rationalise its wide variety of products to focus on the most profitable ones. The company is also planning to sell two underperforming businesses: the Vega brand, a plant-based protein shake product, and its business in Argentina. The combined revenues of the two subsidiaries are EUR 500 million, approx 2% of Danone’s total revenues. Danone already sold this month its 6.6% share in Yakult, a Japan-based dairy company, for EUR 470 million. Although seems large, Danone’s peers have been making larger disposals recently. Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) has sold off much of its North American confectionary businesses and other core businesses, while Unilever (NYSE:UN) is planning to dispose of its tea business for an estimated EUR 3 billion.

Danone is also hoping that management changes can help in achieving its 3-5% medium-term growth target for sales revenues. Among the changes, there will be two CEOs for Danone’s largest market – North America — and for international businesses. Shane Grant, a former Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) executive, will take over the North America position, while Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta, who has been at Danone since 1999, will be responsible for international operations. The aim is to devolve decision-making and provide more power to executives to decide on their respective markets. Also, the CFO will be leaving the company in February, following 16 years in his position.

As the company has been struggling to achieve growth, Danone’s share price hit a 6-year low, dropping by a third this year alone, significantly underperforming peers. According to my calculations, shares of Nestlé have increased by around 2%, Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4%, and Unilever by almost 12%. Danone now looks quite cheap compared to peers, now valued at around a 40% discount compared to Nestlé on a P/E basis. It is ironic that a company with such strong brands, and focus on the popular area of consumer health and wellness, has such a challenging time to achieve sustainable growth. Nestlé does not produce rockets - they are in the same basic food categories that Danone competes in, adding or subtracting a few categories. But Nestlé's newish CEO has been more proactive and agile in refocusing the company and removing secondary businesses. Danone's management would do well to follow suit. The share price that trades at 17x P/E today (recovering by 18% from a low of EUR 45 in late October) has the potential to trade in 20sx, similar to Nestlé and Pepsi. That gives Danone an upside of more than 20%.

Danone has less financial flexibility than its rivals, which could constrain the speed of its valuation unleashing. Nestlé has 10 times the market cap of Danone and a credit rating of AA- versus Danone’s stretched BBB+ (Danone's debt investment and ratings - Danone) and high level of net debt to operating cash flow of almost 5 times, leaving limited financial room for investing in the future.

Danone is a company that has value for sure, with strong global brand names, a reputation for quality, geographic diversification, and strong market positions in key global markets. It should be only a matter of time before Danone can unlock value, find a consistent formula for growth, and start creating sustainable upside in value for its patient shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.