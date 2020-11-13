MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's (MKGAF) Management on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCPK:MKGAF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantin Fest – Head-Investor Relations

Marcus Kuhnert – Chief Financial Officer

Chris Ross – Interim Sector Head-Life Science

Darren Verlenden – Head-Bioprocessing

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Weston – Credit Suisse

Richard Vosser – JPMorgan

Sachin Jain – Bank of America

Peter Verdult – Citi

James Quigley – Morgan Stanley

Falko Friedrichs – Deutsche Bank

Daniel Wendorff – Commerzbank

Simon Baker – Redburn

Emily Field – Barclays

Krishna Arikatla – Goldman Sachs

Florent Cespedes – Societe Generale

Operator

Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on Third Quarter 2020. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

May I now hand you over to Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.

Constantin Fest

Thank you very much, Lauren. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this Merck Q3 2020 results call. My name is Constantin Fest, I'm Head of Investor Relations. And I'm delighted to have here today with me, Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO.

I would also like to highlight that we have for our Q&A present in this call, Chris Ross, which you know from the Capital Markets Day, our Interim Sector Head of Life Science. We also have available for you to ask questions, Darren Verlenden, which you know from the deep dive sessions of Process Solutions from the Capital Market Day, our Head of Bioprocessing. And I would encourage you to ask any Life Science or Process Solutions related questions to Chris and Darren.

And we also have joining this call as you might have seen. We have three slides on sustainability in this deck. Mr. Herwig Buchholz, our Head of Group Corporate Sustainability. And also here for any questions related to sustainability, please don't hesitate to use the opportunity and ask Herwig. Having said that, we would now like to guide you as always through the key slides of this presentation and then answer all your questions during the following Q&A.

Having said this, I'd like now to turn over and to hand over to Marcus to kick off this presentation. Marcus?

Marcus Kuhnert

Thanks a lot, Constantin. And also from my side, a warm welcome everyone to our Q3 earnings call. I'm starting on Slide number 5 of the presentation with the highlights. Overall, Q3 was very strong and is yet another proof point for the successful execution of our strategy. Organically, Group sales increased by 7.2%, while EBITDA surged by 52.6%.

As you know, earnings included a major boost from the Biogen provision release. However, even when stripping this out, organic EBITDA pre growth was remarkably strong at 19.8% despite tough comps. We saw FX headwinds and Q3 was also the last full quarter of consolidation benefits from Versum. As a result, reported sales growth was 2.5 percentage points ahead of our organic performance and reported EBITDA pre growth was in line.

The net effect of COVID-19 was about neutral in Q3. In fact, we saw a significant recovery across various franchises and also increasing tailwinds in others. Thanks to our successful crisis management, we continue to cope very well with the challenges during this pandemic and continue to adapt business processes accordingly. This also means that in many instances, the border between COVID-19 effects and underlying performance becomes increasingly blurred. But you can rest assure that we will continue to be as transparent as possible.

Based on the strong nine months performance, we are raising our earnings guidance for the full year. In particular, we now expect net sales in the range of €17.1 billion to €17.5 billion, EBITDA pre in the range of €5.05 billion to €5.25 billion, and EPS pre in the range between €6.50 and €6.80. Last but not least, we are proud to be introducing our new sustainability strategy today, and I will talk more about this later.

And with that, let's go to Slide 6 for an overview of Q3 by business sector. Looking at the organic sales development, Life Science had a record quarter, with growth in Q3 at more than twice the rate of H1, while Healthcare returned to positive territory after the dip in the second quarter. And momentum in Performance Materials also improved markedly.

Another way of looking at our business, which we introduced at our recent Capital Markets Day, revealed that organic growth in the quarter was primarily driven by the so-called BIG 3, namely Healthcare pipeline, Process Solutions and Semiconductor Solutions, while the rest of the business was about stable.

Significant FX headwinds of 4% – minus 4% on group sales were more than offset by portfolio effects from Versum, resulting in total group net sales of €4.5 billion, up 9.7%. Regarding Healthcare, please note that the core business recovered strongly and was almost flat year-on-year in Q3, while Mavenclad and Bavencio showed impressive double-digit growth.

In Life Science, Process Solutions marked a new all-time high with organic growth of 27%, while Research Solutions picked up significantly after the different Q2. And Applied Solutions also saw improving momentum. In Performance Materials, good organic growth in Semiconductor Solutions continued, while declines in Display and Surface were much less pronounced than in Q2.

Regarding earnings, group EBITDA pre came in at €1.7 billion, which corresponds to an exceptionally strong margin of 38.2%. However, even when excluding the €365 million provision release, the margin was up by 260 basis points to 30%, reflecting strong top line growth and an ongoing focus on costs. Also note that nonrecurring income in Healthcare was about €70 million higher last year, partly mitigated by lower travel expenses this year but still suggesting an underlying margin expansion of more than 300 basis points.

On to Slide 7, with a few comments on the regional sales development. Our three main regions, Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe returned to organic growth in Q3, reflecting easing of adverse effects from COVID-19 paired with successful crisis management.

In each of the three regions, Life Science posted mid to high-teens organic growth and Healthcare contributed positively, thus more than offsetting organic declines in Performance Materials. Latin America also turned positive after the dip in Q2, while Middle East and Africa is negative amidst delayed impact from the pandemic.

So let's now take a closer look at our financial performance and key developments in Q3. I'm now on Slide 9 with an overview of our headline figures. As mentioned before, earnings were significantly boosted by the Biogen provision release. Excluding this effect, you will still find a nicely leveraged P&L, where top line growth of 10% translated into EBITDA pre and EPS pre growth of 20% and 27%, respectively.

I've also indicated before that underlying earnings performance was even better given significant differences in nonrecurring income in Healthcare. In particular, Q3 last year included around €80 million in total comprising around €50 million deferred income from Pfizer and around €30 million deferred income from GSK. Q3 this year included just a high single-digit million euro amount, namely deferred income from GSK.

That said, we are updating our full year guidance for deferred income from GSK to around €70 million from around €100 million previously, which means we expect close to €20 million in Q4. As a general rule, please note that this amount can derive depending on cost evolution in the program and the achievement of development milestones. This just – this is nothing new, just a reminder.

We also confirm our full year guidance for up to a mid double-digit million euro amount from active portfolio management. Nothing was booked in Q3, but we are well on track for the full year, given the recently announced out-licensing of M6495, which will, for example, support Q4.

That said, operating cash flow was strong at close to €1.2 billion and helped to reduce net debt by around €300 million, compared to year-end 2019. Please also note that net debt would be lower by another €500 million if you take into account the temporary investment of excess cash, which we made in Q3.

Let's take a brief look at our reported figures on Slide 10. While EBITDA pre increased by €589 million, reported EBIT increased €558 million. The difference mainly comes from higher G&A, partly mitigated by lower intangibles amortization on the one hand and higher adjustments on the other hand. The financial result was lower, largely due to lower LTIP provisions and lower interest expenses. The effective tax rate was within the guided range of 24% to 26%, and consequently, reported earnings per share came in at €1.85 compared with €0.79 in Q3 last year.

With that, let's move on to the review of our business sectors starting with Healthcare on Slide number 11. Healthcare had a good quarter, with sales up 3.2% organically as a minus 1.4% decline in the core business was more than offset by strong double-digit growth of our new products, in particular, Mavenclad and Bavencio. The adverse effects from COVID-19 were much less pronounced compared to Q2 as is most evident in the strong recovery of fertility as well as the reacceleration of Mavenclad.

Overall, our active crisis management continues to bear fruit. Yet, we still face some headwinds here and there. For example, fertility in Asia-Pacific and the dynamic MS markets remain muted. So our best estimate is that COVID-19 reduced organic sales growth by two to three percentage points in the quarter.

Healthcare EBITDA pre surged 94% organically or by 20% if you exclude the Biogen provision release. This is despite the already mentioned lower nonrecurring income versus last year, which was partly mitigated by a meaningful cost benefit from reduced face-to-face activities in light of the pandemic. Earnings growth was also supported by solid top line performance and stringent underlying cost control.

In fact, we continue to step up our efforts to drive profitable growth further and have earmarked a provision of around €100 million, which will be booked under adjustments in Q4. Acting from a position of strength, this amount will be used over the coming quarters for ongoing optimization of our organizational structures, consistent with our focus on execution of the earnings phase of our strategic agenda for Healthcare, as a global specialty innovator.

Finally, based on our strong nine-month performance, we are raising our Healthcare guidance for the full year, with organic sales growth now expected at 2% to 3% and organic EBITDA pre growth at 6% to 8% or 25% to 27% when you include the Biogen provision release. For Q4, this guidance implies stable to slightly growing sales and EBITDA pre, which you need to put into perspective of higher comps and initial effects from the third round of volume-based procurement in China.

And with that, let's go to Slide 12 for a review of Life Science. Life Science had a truly outstanding quarter with organic sales growth of 15.6% or more than twice the rate of H1 and well ahead of our recently upgraded midterm ambition. COVID-related headwinds in some areas started to fade as expected, while tailwinds and others increased leading to a significant net benefit, which explains about 40% to 50% of our growth in Q3 in Life Science, obviously. All of our three main regions: North America, Europe and APAC saw accelerating organic growth into the mid to high-teens territory.

Similarly, we also saw significant acceleration across most customer segments. Pharma and biotech as well as diagnostics and testing were particularly strong. And while industrial and academia remain impacted, the latter recovered strongly from the dip in Q2. From a portfolio view, Process Solutions was the star performer, with organic growth accelerating further to an impressive 26.5%, mainly driven by bioprocessing and including a substantial boost from COVID-related demand; more on that in a minute.

Research Solutions saw a major swing, from the worst to the best ever quarter in terms of organic growth. That means from minus 7.1% in Q2 to now a plus 9.5% in Q3. All business lines contributed to growth and there were multiple drivers at work, including catch-up and also some pull-in effects related to COVID-19 as well as some underlying improvement.

Applied Solutions also accelerated a bite less pronounced with organic growth of 3.7% compared to a stable development in H1. Almost all business lines were up, while the picture remained mixed across customer segments as indicated before and the effects from COVID-19 were still slightly negative on balance.

EBITDA pre came in strong at €630 million, reflecting organic growth of 25% or a margin expansion of 200 basis points to a record level of 33%, mainly due to operating leverage, positive pricing, good cost control, and finally, also a favorable product mix. You will remember that we already told you in – I think in the Q2 call that on average the additional demand from COVID-19 has higher margins and unfolds a favorable mix effect.

Based on the strong nine months performance, we are raising our guidance for the full year and now expect organic sales and EBITDA pre growth of 9% to 10% and 13% to 15%, respectively. For Q4, please note that this implies somewhat lower growth and margins versus Q3. However, this is mainly due to tough comps in Process Solutions and the aforementioned catch-up and pull-in effects in Research.

Before moving on to Performance Materials, let's take a closer look at the COVID-19 implications for life science on Slide number 16. Back in August, we shared with you the so-called 2020 heat map, illustrating that there are different factors at work across business units and customer segments. The conclusion was that downsides would actually fade as lockdowns are lifted, while some upsides would remain.

Q3 already provides strong evidence of this as the net effect of COVID-19 turned significantly positive. Process Solutions in particular is benefiting from major tailwinds due to increased demand from portfolios, focusing on COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. About half of the growth in process this quarter stems from COVID-19 related business and order intake has further accelerated to over 50% in the nine months period. However, please also note that lead times have extended markedly. In addition, many of our customers working on COVID-19 topics are producing at risk and different products come with different requirements. Hence, while visibility is good going into the next couple of quarters as we are making meaningful progress on capacity expansions, the potential longer term upside remains difficult to predict.

Finally, let me also briefly comment on Research and Applied. Both developed positively in Q3, mainly on the back of improving trends in academia. Both continued to see headwinds as well as tailwinds related to COVID-19; but unlike in Process Solutions, they are generally more balanced, at least when you look over a couple of quarters.

In summary, the outlook for life science remains strong. Underlying demand is robust. And while it's still difficult to predict longer term, net upsides from COVID-19 are starting to visibly materialize. I'm sure you will have more questions on this. And Chris, Darren and myself are looking forward to discussing with you later.

With that, let's move on to the review of Performance Materials on Slide number 14. Overall, the picture in PM remains mixed. However, momentum has improved substantially compared to Q2. Reported sales growth was strong at over 40% in Q3, reflecting moderate FX headwinds, and obviously also a significant portfolio effect from Versum.

Organically, sales declined minus 5.4%, which is much better compared to the minus 13.7% that we have seen in Q2. About half of this improvement came from easing of COVID-19 headwinds, while the rest can be attributed to normalizing comps in liquid crystals and improved underlying performance also on the back of stringent cost management.

Semiconductor Solutions, the largest business unit in Performance Materials delivered another strong quarter with organic growth of 8%. And while you will notice that this is slightly below the growth of the previous two quarters, it is still the strong quarter and towards the high end of our midterm guidance. Also note that growth of legacy Versum was consistent with this and the integration continues to run smoothly, with synergies coming through even faster. That means we now expect about €30 million cost synergies to be realized in 2020.

Sales in Display Solutions declined almost 10% organically, given normalizing comps in liquid crystals, prevailing but easing adverse effects from COVID-19, and a solid underlying performance. In Surface Solutions, organic sales declined by 12.6%. And similar to Display Solutions, the rate of decline was also less than half of that seen in Q2, mainly due to a less pronounced impact from COVID-19.

On earnings, reported EBITDA pre increased by 43.3% as a moderate organic decline and currency headwinds were much more than offset by the Versum portfolio effect. Costs continue to be well-managed, supported by strong execution on our Bright Future transformation program and COVID-19 countermeasures, resulting in a stable margin of 30.4%. Based on the solid nine months performance, we are slightly upgrading our full year guidance for Performance Materials, and now expect organic sales and EBITDA pre declines of minus 4% to minus 5% and minus 6% to minus 9%, respectively.

The portfolio effect from Versum in the mid-30s percentage range for both sales and EBITDA pre is confirmed. For Q4, please keep in mind that we will have no portfolio effect from Versum and expect very strong organic growth also due to low comps in connection with the change of control as mentioned in previous calls.

Moving on to Slide 15 with a few remarks on our balance sheet. As you can see, there's not much change compared to year-end 2019. Cash and cash equivalents continue to remain some €750 million higher, in line with the end of the previous two quarters and reflecting our prudent approach to secure liquidity during this time of crisis. Our equity ratio remains above 40% and net debt-to-EBITDA improved by – from 2.8 at the end of December to 2.3 at the end of September.

Let's now take a closer look at cash flow on Slide 16. Operating cash flow came in strong at €1.17 billion, up €240 million compared to Q3 last year. Adjustment for the Biogen provision release, cash conversion as percent of EBITDA pre improved mainly due to reduced net working capital outflows. Investing cash flow was up significantly, reflecting temporary investments of excess cash as already mentioned.

CapEx was also up, and as you may have noted already, we are raising our full year CapEx guidance by €100 million mainly due to accelerated spending on growth projects, for example, in Process Solutions. Last, but not least, financing cash flow in Q3 was on a more normal level, while last year included significant effects in connection with the financing of the Versum acquisition.

And with that, let's move to the guidance to the outlook. Before going into the details of our guidance upgrade, let me start by reflecting on our performance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm on Slide 18 now. As laid out to you at our recent Capital Markets Day, we've made significant progress on transforming into a leading global science and technology company, both from a portfolio as well as a cultural perspective. Following a period of major investments, we entered the growth and expansion phase of our strategic agenda last year, promising to you that Merck would stem for profitable growth with high margins and low risk profile.

2019 marked a strong start into this phase. And while we were heading into 2020 with a lot of momentum, the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a major test. Clearly, we couldn't fully decouple from what has become the deepest global recession in over 70 years. However, we will deliver profitable growth even in this turbulent year 2020, and confidently reaffirm the aforementioned promise today. Guided by a clear set of priorities, and as illustrated on this chart, we have successfully managed various challenges, while simultaneously identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities. As a result, our business performance is strong and we are well on track to mitigate the effects of the pandemic even slightly ahead of plan.

I'm now on Slide 19 with a brief reminder of the key earnings drivers for 2020. As you can see, not much change compared to the version we shared with you in August. The one notable addition is this €365 million provision release related to the patent litigation with Biogen.

So let's go straight to the Group guidance on Slide 20. As mentioned earlier, we now expect Group net sales in a range of €17.1 billion to €17.5 billion, EBITDA pre in a range of €5.05 billion to €5.25 billion, and earnings per share pre in a range between €6.50 and €6.80. We have narrowed our guidance corridor for Group net sales by €400 million, while leaving the midpoint unchanged as better organic growth of 4% to 5% is offset by greater FX headwinds, now assumed at minus 2% to minus 3%, versus 0% to minus 2%, previously.

For EBITDA pre we have narrowed the corridor by €200 million and at the same time lifted the midpoint by €500 million. Out of this upgrade, €365 million relate to the Biogen provision release, while the remainder reflects better organic growth of 6% to 8% partly mitigated by bigger FX headwinds now assumed in a range between minus 3% and minus 5% versus minus 2% to minus 4% before. For EPS pre we have narrowed the corridor by €0.35 and are upgrading the midpoint by roundabout €0.70, including about €0.63 from the Biogen provision release. Finally, please note that the anticipated portfolio effects from Versum are confirmed as a positive mid-single-digit percentage effect for both net sales and EBITDA pre.

Let me also briefly comment on our business sector guidance in Slide number 21. While so far this has been qualitative, we are now providing quantitative targets also per business sector. As you can see, we have slightly upgraded our organic sales in EBITDA pre assumptions for all three businesses. While for Healthcare, we have additionally included the Biogen provision release.

And with that, let's move on to Slide 22 for our special topic on today's call, namely, introduction of our new ESG target. Future growth will not only be driven by the sheer amount of new business. And already today the success of the company is no longer exclusively measured in financial KPIs. With our transformation into a leading science and technology company, we develop the necessary mindsets to connect business and societal value successfully. We displace with low energy consumption or enabling of scientists to develop new therapies. Technical expertise, innovation power and a sense for unmet needs in the pharmaceutical, life science and electronic space already led to a number of pioneering products for Merck.

Top ratings from leading sustainability platforms like Sustainalytics or MSEI confirm that we are already on the right path to contribute positively to sustainability. Just four weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal ranked us number four out of the 100 most sustainable companies. And number one in social responsibility. That’s to further improve and keep pace with the fast development in the ESG area from the reputational, as well as from a business perspective, we decided to implement ESG focused even more strongly into our businesses, R&D and governance. Therefore, we developed three new sustainability targets and seven focus areas, which match our special strengths and innovation and we’ll guide important actions on our way to further improve our contribution to sustainability.

Our first target takes into account the contribution of all three sectors to human progress and wellbeing. In 2030, we will advance human progress for more than 1 billion people through sustainable science and technology from Merck. Our second target reflects the need to integrate sustainability into our value chains to further develop various fields of governance and operations in a changing environment. This includes for example, our culture and values, transparency in our supply chains, as well as risk and life cycle management. With more than 50,000 employees and more than 50,000 suppliers, this is a huge and impactful task.

Our environmental approach was reflected in our third target. By 2040, we aim to achieve climate neutrality and to significantly reduce our resource consumption regarding waste and water. As the new sustainability strategy is an integrated part of our overall strategy, we will enhance in-depth steering of operations, design tailored KPIs for reporting and reflect all of this in our compensation scheme.

So let’s go Slide 24 for an overview of our potential contributions to and benefits from ESG. The strategic exercise of the past month has sharpened our understanding of the 17 sustainable development goals defined by the United Nations, on which we can have the strongest impact. You can see that for us five most relevant SDGs on this slide. The most obvious fit is with SDG 3, good health and wellbeing. Here Merck is well-placed to contribute with dedicated products and initiatives in pharma, science and technology. The same is basically true for SDG 9, which we address by all innovation power. Also for the other three, we believe there are strong rationale for how they are connected to our strengths and targets.

Finally, we are convinced that sustainability can be a benefit for both society and business. In particular, we expect our new targets to be helpful guardrails towards even greater resilience on the one hand and on the other hand, further economic growth through new partnerships and business opportunities.

And with that, let’s go to the final slide, which outlines our ESG roadmap in the years ahead. We have made significant progress during 2020 by conducting an in-depth analysis of our operations and focus areas, the changing regulatory environment and the needs of our stakeholders. Based on that, we reassessed our sustainability strategy, which resulted in our new targets and ambitions as just checked with you. Please also note that we will continue to review and further develop our targets as we appreciate that the overall ESG topic remains very dynamic.

We are currently building a capable data platform to improve our internal steering of sustainability-related processes. Based on this, we will develop ESG KPIs for external reporting and integrate those also into the compensation schemes of the executive board, as well as senior management from 2022 onwards. We are already working on an integrated approach in all businesses and will further develop strategies to fundamentally integrate ESG in R&D, controlling M&A and our supply chain, just to name a couple of examples. All in all, we are confident that this will help us to make the right decisions on dedicated investments and initiatives to achieve our new targets.

Thank you. And now we come to your questions.

Constantin Fest

First question, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Matthew Weston with Credit Suisse.

Matthew Weston

Thank you very much and good afternoon. Two questions please. The first is to Darren regarding the process solutions business and the fantastic growth. You’ve cautioned now for a number of quarters about the potential capacity constraints to growth in that business. But you still keep posting incremental accelerating revenue. And the order book is clearly growing. I totally understand Marcus’ comments about some of your customers are now taking risk, but can you please just walk us through how much capacity you are currently being able to add? And are we reaching levels of growth, where you’re really going to hit supply constraints and it could curtail future abilities to grow.

And then the second question, if I can is on the M7824 non-small cell lung cancer – lung study. I can see there’s a lot of detail on Slide 41 and clear commentary that you won’t share very much information. But it was very surprising to a lot of investors that you continued with the 300 patient trial. So can you just give us any color that you can, but most importantly, can you reiterate your confidence that even with only 300 patients with a PFS and OS endpoint, you are confident that this trial could have registrational potential.

Marcus Kuhnert

Thank you, Matthew. And I would hand over the first question as you suggested directly to Darren.

Darren Verlenden

Great. Thank you, Matthew. And thank you for recognizing the great uptake in Process Solutions business showing 27% growth is just fantastic. But as you say, with that immense growth that we’re seeing, we actually do have some limitations on capacity, that we’re seeing today. As Marcus described as well, our lead times are starting to extend as we move out into this pandemic situation. We’re in the fortunate situation of having multiple modalities by which we’re treating the pandemic, whether it be a vaccine candidate, nucleic acid or monoclonal antibody therapies out there.

So with the advancement of our lead times, we have done a significant look at our short and long range planning outlooks. We actually have made some significant investments on the short-term here in capacity. We’ve actually invested about €30 million so far – north of €30 million in specifically our single use and our filtration platforms and growth. So we’re actually looking at our order book. We’re looking at the long range plans, the short-term implications and investing it and accelerating where we need to be able to advance this demand.

Chris Ross

Matthew, this is Chris, just to add a bit here. I think in the short run in Darren’s business, it’s been really – a very strong Q3 performance as noted. And the output from our manufacturing operations significantly improved in Q3. And we’re seeing some measures taken in place to provide allocation principles to some of our customers to redensify some of our operations and also leverage some hiring that we’ve done in many locations, really to bring up the capacity in the short run. But as Darren mentioned, the investments that we’re making into the future, particularly in filtration and single use, we’ll see the benefits of in the first part of 2021.

Marcus Kuhnert

Thank you, Chris and Darren. Matthew to your second question. So I know that our recent communication regarding the closure of recruitment at 300 patients and the change in status to active, not recruiting has resulted in some speculations regarding the potential outcome of this study. And I’m also aware that those interpretations have a pretty broad range from quite positive, but also to a very negative interpretation. As you know, we are a little bit limited, we cannot talk too much about this topic.

What I can tell you is, we have this nice clear signal from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee that we have passed futility. So that means the trial is continuing. And while it is premature to speculate on the outcome of the trial based on recruitment closing at 300 patients, however, we will continue with the trial. And let me reiterate very clearly that yes, there is confidence. We want to reiterate the confidence, that this trial is registrational or its registration relevant.

Let me also clarify one more topic again. In fact, the interim data are not known to us. The data is blinded to the study sponsors that mean, neither us nor GSK know the results of the interim data. This was only known to the IDMC. They have reviewed the interim data and only their decision was that futility was passed that we are carrying on. And other than that nothing has changed. It is a registrational relevant study and we are – we have passed futility, I think, which is a good sign. And we are now continuing. And with the relevant endpoint PFS and OS, we have changed in – I think in March, where we went to the adaptive trial design.

Matthew Weston

Thank you very much. I just have a quick follow-up on the Process Solutions question. I’m just trying to understand how much of the supply in revenue that was booked in Q3 was essentially manufactured live if I can put it that way or came out of inventory. And I know that a great deal of what you supply is very specialized with your customers. So I guess the question is, if you had to ship exactly the same again, as what you shipped in Q3 in Q4? Is your manufacturing capability capable of doing that? Or we’re reaching a point where you’ve been shipping from inventory and we have to play catch up as the new capacity comes online early next year?

Chris Ross

This is Chris. I mean, I’ll add to where Darren led off with regard to lead times. I think it’s important to recognize that our lead times have extended rather significantly. So the growth in order intake in the current quarter definitely does not translate into the sales growth in a couple of quarters down the line. So we’re having a usual lead time in the two to six month range. And order is not typically sitting in the four to six month range. So we are seeing a change in that landscape, and a heightened level and advanced order placement is happening as well with our COVID-19 regular business. So there’s an appreciation here of what’s going on in the supply constraints, but we are making progress there and we see that our strong H1 next year, it gets a little bit less clear in the second half of the year.

Matthew Weston

Many thanks indeed.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Richard Vosser with JPMorgan.

Richard Vosser

Thanks for taking my questions. So just to follow-up on the Process Solutions, first of all. Just thinking about the vaccines and we’ve obviously have one positive vaccine, but should the AstraZeneca-Jenner vaccine make it to market or one of the others? Could you give us some perspective how we should think about that for a revenue opportunity for Merck in 2021? Second question, back on TGF beta. And just maybe you could give us a bit of an explanation for spreading out the milestone income, the upfront milestone income over a longer period of time. Why is that and how therefore should we think about the amount that less to book in 2021? And then finally just on Mavenclad. It looks like the ex-North America revenue is about €74 million. So perhaps you could give us the split of that, or maybe not to exactly split, but talk about the revenue from returning patients and new patients in the market outside of North America. Thanks very much.

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes. So we start with the Life Science part, Chris, Darren?

Chris Ross

Yes. Yes. Sounds good, Marcus. Thank you. So let me just start with the – I suppose the good news of the day, right? With the BioNTech, Pfizer news and the clinical results, really very exciting and a big step forward here. And we're seeing that there's an expectation of the vaccination of up to 675 million people by the end of next year. So roughly 10% of the global population. So that's really the good news. But there's still need for other vaccines and other treatments. And we are well positioned in the COVID-19 developments for mAbs, for vaccines, for nucleic acid approaches. And we'll play a key role in the treatment strategies for the coming years.

And I'll let Darren talk about that a little bit more. An effective vaccine, of course, we see, could reduce the use of mAb cocktail treatments prophylactically, but they'll still be needed to treat patients with severe symptoms. So we still see a good outcome there. And the cold chains are required and the cost and availability of the mRNA vaccine are challenging. So overall, we expect the market to continue advancing varying modalities with differentiated technologies to meet the continued needs. But maybe for a little bit more color, Darren, I could pass that it to you.

Darren Verlenden

Sure. Thanks, Chris. Could you actually go back to our Capital Markets Day, back in September, we were talking about over 300 different candidates we're looking at across the pipelines of these therapies and vaccines and treatments. So I think it's the benefit of the Process Solutions business, where we have a key part to play in all of those therapies, whether it be services, whether it be product, or CDM or a landscape. So it's really great news that we're advancing in these therapies as a patient population and just world health, if you will, that we play a significant role in all of these candidates moving forward.

And I think if you look at the profile of, for our business and where we're investing, the capacity, even into the R&D landscape with some of these new mRNA therapies that are coming to market. We've been significantly investing in our R&D resources and our footprint in CDMO to be able to capitalize on the full breadth and opportunity that this market gives to us today.

Marcus Kuhnert

Okay, Richard. I take the second question. Regarding the bintrafusp alfa milestones, I would start it in a way just to give you a short reminder, all of us, how the deal is structured. So we are talking about a net present value of €3.7 billion. Thereof, we have received €300 million upfront payment, as you know. And then we have €500 million potential development milestones, and the rest of the remaining €2.9 billion are milestone payments, which due for the approvals and/or the reaching of commercial threshold. So when product is in the markets, when we hit certain sales thresholds. So I think under discussion, the €500 million development milestones. Let me clarify so far, there was no milestone payment yet. We have only received so far in the collaboration the €300 million upfront, which as you know, we'll go buy a deferred income through our P&L over the next two to three years.

One thing, no milestone payment yet, it is impossible for us to predict, let's say when those milestone payments will come. And let me just remind you again, and I think this, we already told you in our Q2 call, there was once first analysis of interim data, earlier this year. There will be some other most likely coming. But we have never disclosed the kind of comparison between interim data readout or milestone payments we just said that eventually the outcome or data from the lung program as a whole could eventually trigger those development milestones. And there's not much more to say, Richard.

The second question was revenue from returning versus new patients for Mavenclad outside of the United States. We cannot give a specific split, but we can say that we are seeing new initiations rebounding after the lowest follow-up point in April across all major ex outside of the U.S. markets with very good performance for – sorry for year two return patients. And you can or we interpret this hope you too, as a sign of continued confidence in Mavenclad and also presume remind that there was general pause for of the entire high-efficacy market due to COVID-19. That means there were no new initiations and no retreatment of patients. And this is still a little bit ongoing. So this has still not fully recovered. We are now navigating through this and we can confidently say that the returns are coming back.

Richard Vosser

Thanks very much, Marcus. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sachin Jain with Bank of America.

Sachin Jain

Thanks for taking my questions. I have few if I may. First to pass, Process Solutions, just, apologies I may be confused, but just to clarify your visibility on lead time and order book, I think you commented. And in the last question, you've got two to four months visibility on order books. So could you comment in sustainability of the existing 50% through the fourth quarter and into next year? And when you say you've got visibility on the business till 1H, it's on order book or delivery of sales, which I guess, we would give you longer visibility than that. I guess the last one question, when I'm trying to get to it, if you'll need time is, I think you also referenced is two to six months and that's lengthen that would imply that whatever you saw in 2Q order book is being delivered through 4Q. So I just wanted to check, if I was correct?

Second question is a big picture margin question into 2021. In Life Science, any color on how we think about margin uplift from the accelerated Process Solutions growth versus the prior commentary? And then healthcare can the absolute cost decline this year continue into 2021. And then a final question just on aggregate on pipeline. So any color on pipeline build, which covers both products and labs into positive for next year in current levels, what I'm trying to do is try and get like the €2 billion pipeline target for 2022 versus consensus sales around €700 million-ish this year to the 2021 pipeline number, it'd be roughly in the middle of that €1.3 million-ish or how do we think about facing a pipeline over the next 1.5 year and 2 years. Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes. And start again with the Life Science question, Chris, Darren?

Darren Verlenden

Sure. Sachin, thanks again for the question on the order book. So as Marcus said in the opening presentation, we're actually showing our order book growing by greater than 50%, which is up from the guidance which we had in the first half of greater than 40%. What's happening is actually, we're starting to get better visibility and transparency to the orders and where they're coming from, whether they're based business, whether COVID related. I think if you can actually appreciate the landscape that we're in right now, which some of these customers of ours actually have business in both areas of COVID, non-COVID. So really just getting down to the ability for us to actually have these very intricate discussions with our customers, to understand where the business is coming from, and it's really allowing us to sharpen our pencil as to the order book and what is tied to what and what we can actually prioritize. I think, as you've heard, we've had a whole prioritization scheme, where we have COVID and government raised orders as our first and foremost priority, moving down the line as you go through that allocation.

So, yes, so as the lead time to start to extend, as Chris said, we're in this, our averages around two to six months. And again, it's really tough to say, because the product portfolio is so diverse and differentiated, whether it be filtration, whether it be so culture, media, single use, each one carries its own nuance if you will, and the ability to deliver and the lead times required from there. But we are seeing that the lead times are going up from that two to six standpoint into the four to six month window. But again, it's dependent on the product actually that we are delivering and shipping to those customers.

Chris Ross

And I think it's important to keep in mind that COVID customers are producing at risk. And it's very unlikely that all the products currently in development will get approval. So we need to see how that plays out. So that puts a little murkiness there. And the different products have different requirements. And we've talked about this before as well that – we, for example, sell more of our products into the manufacturing of mABs and vaccines. So there's a bit of clarity that needs to come in the second half of the year, but I agree with Darren's comments on the lead times.

Marcus Kuhnert

Okay. And your second question, Sachin, was around potential margin uplifts in 2021. As you know, we would not precisely guide you on margins per business sector on product leverage to date. What I can say or, but I can give you a couple of hints and comments. So first of all, please keep in mind, Life Science for sure had an extraordinary quarter three 2020, not only in terms of top-line momentum, but also in terms of profitability, strongly driven by this extraordinary top-line growth, strongly driven by this still very high COVID-19 tailwind, which has or which impose a positive mix effect. What I've outlined already, a couple of minutes ago in the presentation, and also supported by strong positive pricing effects, which we have seen in the third quarter.

For 2021, even under very bullish assumptions, we actually, we do not see a scenario where organic growth in Life Science would exceed at mid-teens territory next year. While in a base case, we would be rather looking at growth similar to what we are seeing in fiscal year 2020, where we are still ahead of our recently upgraded midterm guidance. And that also then translate into the margin that this extraordinary 33%, I would not necessarily, prolong or write further into 2021. We stick however, of course, to our ambition that we say, we want to keep going forward margins, at least stable. And it goes without saying that we'll be as in such benign market environment, that then we see also potentials to further increase margins. But in a sense of 33%, I would say also an exceptional level, which we have enjoyed this quarter.

When we look on the Healthcare, for Healthcare, we have a couple of moving points in a way, on the one hand, we have benefited from the COVID-19 crisis and the related cost implications. In 2020, by roundabout – I would say estimate by end of this year by roundabout €150 million. If we let's say allocate this €150 million proportionally to the same share to the business sectors and take a little bit out whereby calls also the group functions have obviously contributed you get a feeling on the cost tailwind or cost savings tailwind that our three business sectors are currently, let's say getting a support to mitigate for the top line challenges. We should, let's say not be too bullish, in assuming everything of that can be maintained in 2021, when we come to more normal business conditions.

And now let's say, it was the most recent news on vaccine development that is not completely unrealistic. I would foresee that we do more travel – a bit more travel next year that we do more customers as this, that we do want to have a customer event also in our businesses. So while we are very strongly committed that we would not on the other end, also not return to pre-COVID cost levels that also should happen under no circumstance. We also need eventually to reinvest a little bit, let's call it in personal relationships in the broad variety – in the broadest variety of sensor. So yes, you can assume that some of the cost savings will actually go into 2021 that we will carry them over, but definitely not everything what we have also let’s say driven by the crisis environment this year, what we were able to read this year.

Last question on the pipeline. I understand where you’re coming from. Let me reiterate the main contributors for 2022 will be obviously Mavenclad and Bavencio, we expect also tepotinib eventually also bintrafusp to contribute. And I cannot give you now a precise guidance for the pipeline or new product sales for 2021. However, when you think about the gap that we still have to bridge to reach the €2 billion, you can imagine that it is in our best interest, that we do not get too much back and loaded and also that we have carried in a huge risk into 2022. That means, we will have and continue to have pretty aggressive rollout plans to see a further strong ramp up also in 2021, more I cannot tell you.

Sachin Jain

Thank you very much.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Peter Verdult with Citi.

Peter Verdult

Thanks, Peter Verdult here, Citi. Two questions Life Science of interest, it’s slightly boring. This is to Chris or Marcus. Did I hear right that you said your best guess for Process Solutions growth, excluding the benefits of COVID, was around 13% to 15%. And could you just clarify that as it relates to managing inventories and preventing stock-outs, we’re not at that sort of situation yet, given the surge you’re seeing in demand.

And then, on bintra, Marcus, I mean, you may made the point that you’ll still blinded to the results. So, can you explain to us on what basis it was decided then not to expand the trial, just given the prize and offer as well as the hurdle would seem like a prudent move. So anything you can share with us that will be appreciated. And maybe one last one on bintra, the very latest in terms of next interim, or when you expect that 037 study to read out? Thank you.

Chris Ross

Coming on the Life Science and Process Solutions solution side. So, yes, organic growth as discussed in Q3 very strong at 26.5% and here, just to answer your question. So the estimated net effect from the COVID explained about 50% of the growth in Q3. So this does imply to us still strong base business growth of about 13% so well in line, slightly above our midterm guidance for the low teens growth. Slightly below the growth rates prior that we discussed for COVID and this is likely due to some of the base business being slightly impacted by the allocation principles toward COVID.

Marcus Kuhnert

So, on your first bintrafusp question, Peter, so first of all, obviously the – this decision that we are fully recruited with 300 patients was also an outcome of the independent data review committee, which was submitted to us. And again, the criteria behind this decision are not visible to us, have not been visible to us. And so I can unfortunately also not discussed the pros and cons of this and, it was just something we had to accept after the independent data monitoring committee has reviewed the data. They said, okay, you have past futility, which was good news, obviously. And then they said, okay, we continue with 300 patients.

So, as any other trial, now coming to the second part of your question, there are multiple interim analysis scheduled. And so also for 037, between now and the end of the study in April, 2023, which is the currently estimated primary completion date, which will be of course event-driven. And again, sorry to say, I hope you understand that we cannot discuss more detail at this point.

Peter Verdult

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Quigley with Morgan Stanley.

James Quigley

Thanks for taking my questions. Just one on the cost savings. So, you mentioned there was a €100 million provision that you’re taking in Q4 to support efficiency gains and things like that. So what is the – sort of to go from that in terms of how much you could potentially say even in absolute terms and from margin perspective going forward.

And secondly, in Process Solutions, do you have any idea how your customers inventory is looking? Really they are like it you burning through quite fast. But is anybody over-ordering in order to have a buffer for the future? Thanks.

Marcus Kuhnert

So to your first question that the €100 million. The €100 million is a set of initiatives that we are doing in health care in order to prepare ourselves for the future. And please note, it is definitely not that we are fighting a fire, but it is that over the years, let’s say the original development plans for pipeline, et cetera. We have to get out that in some areas to reality simply has developed somewhat differently than original plans. And we think that it is now time to adapt structures accordingly. So the program has a very strong organizational or structural components, at the same time, we are addressing also cultural aspects, which are very important where we want to foster simplicity, accountability, and execution as our guiding principle and carry this even more into the entire organization.

So, we’re addressing the way of working, going forward in the future. And we addressing also in efficient organizational structures in various areas go to market and R&D, et cetera, et cetera. So this is, I would say a big organizational, but also cultural program with the aim to fully leverage our investments of the past, and use this and this initiative as a consequence next step, the context of the longer term transformation of the healthcare sector in the successful or finalizing the successful transition or securing the successful transition now into the early space, what we have promised to you.

Can you repeat again, please, your second question?

James Quigley

I’m sorry. So, the second question was, do you have any sort of visibility on the inventories of your customers in Process Solutions? Clearly they’re going to be burning through their inventory…

Marcus Kuhnert

Okay. I will go to give this to Chris and Darren, of course.

Chris Ross

I can’t actually speak to our customer inventory outlooks. I can’t speak to them and what their practices are, but I can tell you, when we look at the orders that are coming in for Process Solutions business, where there are some customers are finding in advanced understanding, they need to get into the queue to ensure that they have the raw materials when they need them at the right time. So, we do see practices of customers planning in advanced, planning well ahead of time. But again, we, we still stick to our practices of allocation, which is government rated orders and COVID first, like saving therapy second, life enhancing therapies third, and then clinical programs in the last part as we move ahead.

James Quigley

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from Falko Friedrichs with Deutsche Bank.

Falko Friedrichs

Thank you very much for taking my questions. Firstly, on Bavencio, could you provide us with a bit of a refresher on the pickup you saw in Q3 and the feedback you’ve been able to gather from physicians in the quarter?

Then secondly, you alluded to slightly higher CapEx spend this year. Could you just quickly remind what exactly this year you’re spending in and this year, and maybe also provide a bit of a glimpse into next year, whether we should expect a higher level next year as well.

And then thirdly, FX is obviously a massive headwind for so many companies and then also for you this year. So, I think it would be helpful for all of our models to have maybe a bit of an indication for what the negative impact could be in 2021, if the FX rates stay where they are?

Marcus Kuhnert

So Falko, I take, I answer your second question first. On higher CapEx, we have actually a lot of growth opportunities as you may have heard and taken already from our quarterly release and also from what Chris and Darren has told you. Um, so we are currently carefully assessing how sustainable the COVID-19 tailwind is in Life Science and which the areas are where we safely can invest in order to reap future benefits on the sustainable way. The main investment actually we have currently in mind support the growth of the Process Solutions business. So that should be not a big surprise, serving the high demand and the growing markets there. And it doesn't fit in Q3 expansions at two of our plants in the U.S. where we will add additional capacity, especially for single use assemblies and bouncer into filtration. And also on top of that, we are reviewing our long range demand for our product portfolio against the expected capacity. And we will define prioritized list of expansions to accelerate against the current plan.

On the FX headwind topic. This is at this point in time, relatively difficult to judge. I must honestly say we have also not yet in-depth, had to look into that because we still have our planning meetings in front of us. And then we will then get acquainted on, let's say the FX developments in our businesses, in our regions and current status obviously is that FX impact in 2021 will likely be negative. but I cannot tell you much more at this point in time.

On Bavencio, so you asked me to provide you with a refresh on the third quarter and some feedback from physicians in the quarter. So, have seen a very, very nice growth. So, Bavencio in total was up 53% versus prior year and quite impressive, 41% sequentially, whereas the second quarter. And obviously that points to the fact that the major part of this increase actually is coming from first-line bladder. This is progressing extremely well with the first three months post-launch, of course, there's also note of caution three months after launch is still pretty early, but the first science we see a very encouraging and setting a strong foundation for 2021.

And let me also take you now to Slide number 37 for a couple of more couple of details. So, on this slide here on the right side, you'll see Bavencio first-line bladder, strong early launch performance. And the reception in the community validates the significant of the overall survival advantage that we have here. We have seen encouraging data points discussed in the September R&D update by Rehan continuing trending positively. Continue to increase in penetration. We believe now we have a 50% – roundabout, 50% share here. And we have also sustained the increase in the accounts ordering Bavencio and we have leading share towards more than 50%, which is also very supportive. So all in all, I think we are off to a very good start and on track to change the standard of care within the indicated segment.

Falko Friedrichs

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Daniel Wendorff with Commerzbank.

Daniel Wendorff

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking my questions and good afternoon. Three, I have, two on process solutions and when you say that a number of your process solutions customers started to produce at own risk. Can you give us a sense about what number here we are talking about? Is it a single-digit number of customers? Is it a double-digit number of customers? And then my second question on process solutions is referring to the order intake. When you look at the order intake growth you saw in Q3, what part of this really driven by COVID-19 related demand and what is really underlying growth, order growth development. And my last question is for healthcare and how should we think about the safety development of Glucophage over the next quarter potentially – over the next quarter, so I’m considering the VBP situation in China. Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes. We’ll start with Life Science, over to Chris and Darren.

Darren Verlenden

All right. So, Daniel, thank you and definitely, when we say customers are producing at risk, this is just the context that they’re producing at risk in the context of getting a treatment approved, if you will. So again, I can’t speak to what the breakdown is specifically of who’s producing at risk or what and who are not. but definitely, this is actually, letting to the order intake that we’re doing and the growth we’re seeing in the COVID linked to that idea of a lot of these customers, whether they have approval for treatments or not, they’re producing, right. And when you look at this, one of the risks that we have is, order cancellation could be one of the out layer perspectives in this context, but we – in case, you’re questioning or have one insight there, we see the limited risks there as well, because the demand is high, limited ability for these cancellation of orders moving ahead. and then I think you had a question that was related to order intake as well. Can you just repeat the order intake please?

Daniel Wendorff

Yes. The underlying order intake growth, so what would this have been in the quarter without COVID-19 related projects?

Chris Ross

And I can take that one, Daniel, this is Chris. So, the main contributors, as you know, to the growth of the portfolio are the COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, and just as a rough number we’re working on over 50 vaccines and over 20 treatment solutions here. and the COVID versus non-COVID situation, so we’re estimating about 30% of the growth in the order book right now is tied to COVID-19 specific manufacturing processes. I think previously, we reported that as 50%. But now we’re looking much more closely with the transparency we have with customers at the specific molecule application. and in fact, we see that the strength in the base businesses is quite strong there as well. So that’s the latest update.

Daniel Wendorff

Okay. Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Okay.

Operator

We’ll take our next question...

Marcus Kuhnert

We have one more question, please open. Daniel, you asked about the VBP effect of Glucophage. So first of all, we will see first impact, obviously in the first quarter 2020. but it will be moderate and it will be fully captured obviously, in our guidance. Secondly, I’m sure you’ve heard about it, but just to reiterate we have recently completed or finalized the negotiations with the Shanghai authorities on the so-called gradient price cut.

As you know, the gradient price cut refers to the segments of public hospitals segment, where we still have access to. So, which is not reserved to the winners, where we can still compete, but where we have to accept a price cut, which is much, much more moderate than the price cut, then that the winners got. And here, I can tell you that we are very satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations. It was significantly ahead of the worst case scenario, where we said the worst case scenario is a price cut of roundabout 30%.

We are significantly better than that. And last but not least, I can only tell you so much that I say in China, of course, next year, we will see the full-blown effect of VBP. Yes. We are confident and I’d reiterate now what I said after the Q2 call that over two years’ time period. So, from 2020 to 2021 also, the base business in China will be back to growth. I’m, let’s say not as courageous, promising you a big growth for 2021, because there as I said, we will see the VBP effect, but over two years’ period of time, China-based business will be back to growth.

Daniel Wendorff

Thank you.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Simon Baker with Redburn.

Simon Baker

Thanks so much for taking my questions. One on healthcare, one on performance materials. Just on healthcare, just looking at the TRX trajectory of Mavencla, it looks stronger now than it did pre-pandemic. So, I just wonder if you could give us some color on that. is that catch up, is that a change in access change in marketing? Just some thoughts on why the performance certainly looks better than it did before the before the lockdowns. and then going back to interest, I fully appreciate you cannot and will not talk about any of the data, but presumably, the interim analyses of an at least a number of them was pre-specified in the study protocol. So, I wonder Marcus, if you could give us a little bit more clarity on what you meant by multiple, and then just finally, on two very quick questions on the PM, would it be fair to assume the regular depreciation and amortization charges we saw in Q3 is a sensible run rate post-Versum and also related to Versum. Could you confirm that we have now lapped on the acquisition growth impact? So in Q4, the acquisition impact on growth to Versum will be essentially zero. thanks so much.

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes. A lot of questions, I try to work my way through. So, I’ll start with the PM question. I think that the Q3 rate depreciation and amortization for PM represents a reliable run rate going forward. I do not see any disturbing effects in the third quarter. The PVA effects are fully included. So I think this is a fair assumption. On Q4, you should assume that we have seen – or that from Q4 onwards, the Versum business will be contributing to our organic growth. So that means we have seen now three quarters as portfolio effect, Q4 will be organic.

On the Mavenclad question, actually – and that’s not an easy one. It’s a combination of effects. Most importantly, COVID-19 caught Mavenclad – let’s say the very bad timing during the ramp up phase, which has set us back a little bit. We are now on the recovery and I think it is quite natural, so that we see, let’s say an ongoing demand dynamic during a launch that we are still in a ramp up phase. Yes. So that means they are not necessarily very special reasons behind that we are now in a safe level, which is already exceeding the level pre-COVID-19, because we have seen, I think that a lot of concerns regarding the adverse effects of Mavenclad on the immune system and meanwhile, off the table, they are seeing some recommendations also out, which show that the immune system shows relatively quick recovery. And I think the main reason is actually that we just are more progressed in the launch that some more time has been gone.

On the other hand, we see also still factors that are holding us back, because for example, the high-efficacy market is still depressed. We are gaining market shares, but the market growth of the highest – or the market status of market growth of the high-efficacy market is not yet back to pre-COVID levels, which also holds us back a little bit. And if we see a kind of recovery here, then that should also have another positive effect on the further ramp up of Mavenclad.

Let me share one more thing with you that was a big topic in our quarterly review meetings, and we have seen – I’ve seen an interesting presentation there, which shows that that’s a very high correlation between patient mobility and the development of the high-efficacy efficacy markets. That means in lockdown times, when people are restricted to travel that then the high-efficacy market is suffering. So, let’s say – let’s hope that the situation normalizes, if we find now, or that soon, then effective vaccination is coming, its mobility goes up, so will high-efficacy market and further than the Mavenclad states. Is that answering your question, Simon or?

Simon Baker

Yes. Just the final question on the interims, I wonder if you could – that would be lovely? Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes. Yes. So, as I said I mean, no standard practice that there are multiple interim analysis, but it could happen. And as I said, I cannot tell you more. Yes. I think I made myself clear. We cannot give more details on that.

Simon Baker

Okay. That’s great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Emily field with Barclays.

Emily Field

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I’ll just ask one Bavencio. I know you commented on some of the launch metrics for first-line bladder, a few questions back. but just thinking about going into 2021 consensus for 2021 implies a significant acceleration in growth, essentially, a doubling year-over-year. I mean, is that something that as you see the launch trajectory now that you think is achievable or as another way, if you could just perhaps give any metrics on the size of that overall market in first-line bladder. Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

So, I think it is, let’s say, inherent to any launch that we see, especially in the earlier phases, a relatively strong ramp up. So definitely you can assume a further acceleration of the Bavencio sale into 2021. Why I believe we are – we have meanwhile received our peak sales more or less in MCC. I do not expect much from bladder second-line to be honest. Renal is a little bit stagnant in the U.S. and quite nicely growing outside. So the major part of the growth in 2021, and definitely product acceleration is to be provided by first-line bladder.

Second question was market size, right, or potential of the market. So, I can answer this question only, let's say in terms of number of patients, and here, is this slide available in the presentation. Emily, if you would just flip to Slide number 38, as well as in the R&D update call. It is highlighting the number of patients that are actually eligible for Bavencio first-line bladder.

So we are starting with newly diagnosed metastatic UC cases, where we have some 20,000 patients in the U.S., some 30,000 in Europe, and some 9,000 to 10,000 in Japan. If we assume 85% of those patients are platinum eligible, we end up with 17,000 in the U.S., 25,000 in Europe and 8,000 in Japan. And then we have, let's say also a fraction of that which can take carboplatin or cisplatin first-line treatment. And then this reduces the number to some 8,500 patients in the United States, 21,000 in Europe and 7,000 in Japan. And then roughly 70% of that assumable will show a complete or partial response, or it stays in disease, which means that they had finally been eligible for a maintenance therapy in using our Bavencio first-line bladder. So this is, let's say a indication that I can give you based on the available patient data.

And of course, keep in mind, Emily, we have now meanwhile received approval in the United States. We also expect approval or we aim for approval in all bigger jurisdictions that means in Europe and in Japan as well in the second – sorry, in the first half of 2021. And please keep in mind why we have not received a milestone payment for the U.S. approval for bladder as we have received it for the second-line approval two years – three years ago, for potential approvals in Europe and in Japan, we would be eligible for a milestone payment. And that is something that you should have on the radar screen for next year.

Emily Field

Would that be of a similar amount to the prior milestone?

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes. The milestones are all the same, the difference is only by region. So Europe and North America is double the amount of Japan, but I think that you have figured out already.

Emily Field

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Krishna Arikatla with Goldman Sachs.

Krishna Arikatla

Hello, thank you for taking my questions. I have two please. Marcus on General Medicine portfolio, a big picture question there, that franchise is not being a drag on the overall healthcare growth rate. How should we think about your priorities for the franchise there? Are you looking at managing that for cash, or should we think about divestment there? Any of those products and use those resources elsewhere in healthcare? That's the first one.

The second one, I appreciate you can't say much on bintrafusp, but I'll still try. You mentioned that both GSK and Merck are blinded to the data. Will the data remain blinded to the two companies until the study is fully complete, please? And if that is the case, what forms the basis for payment of any potential milestones? Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Thank you, KC. On your first question, General Medicine has been over years a significant growth driver of our healthcare portfolio and also a good contributor of growth into the group. We actually do not see that this is going to change dramatically going forward. Actually we have to deal with the key impact, especially next year when we are for example, having tough comparables from more or less unaffected 2020. So that would be, let's say a little bit a challenge on – for China obviously, but also for the entire General Medicine’s portfolio where we believe that it will be stable in 2021, but due to that effect, but then definitely back to mid-to-high single-digit growth rate beyond 2021.

At the same time, so General Medicine is not, I would say the most preferred area in our group, which we would consider for potential M&A deals. However, I would also not, or cannot totally include this when it comes to portfolio management, it is the usual topic. That means, we are screening from time-to-time our portfolio and looking whether that, let's say businesses where we are eventually not the best strategic owner on the one hand, but also of course, whether there are areas – strong growth areas, especially which we want to strengthen. However, let me also clearly outline the focus areas for investments, and here, especially also in the M&A space, the big three, I mean, obviously the healthcare or a new product pipeline, it's more an organic or an internal investment into our pipeline and further development of pipeline, but process solutions and semiconductor solutions are the – I would say the priority areas when it comes to next M&A moves.

Your second question on bintrafusp. You asked, so bintrafusp will remain blind until 2023. What forms spaces for potential milestones? First of all, yes, the data will remain blinded until the study completion. Right now, the estimated primary completion date is in April, 2023 as you know, and as we said earlier, and this is event-driven. Analysis from the study will only be shared after the study completion and once the full dataset for the dual primary end points, which we have changed in March to PFS and OS, if you know has been obtained and analyzed. So the development milestones again, tied to the data from the lung cancer program and that is all I can say.

Krishna Arikatla

Thank you, Marcus.

Operator

Our next question comes from Florent Cespedes with Societe Generale.

Florent Cespedes

Hey, good afternoon. Thank you so much for taking my questions. Two quick ones, please. First on healthcare, for 2021, could you share with us which are the next most important milestones in your view? And my second question – on the research side I mean. And the second question is some Research Solution. Could we have more color on whether the Q3 performance is a kind of one-off and if Q4 will be able to be more depressed or if we should still be more let’s say dynamic demand in Q4 as well in the early 2021. So just to figure out kind of the shape of the trend on this business. Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Chris, do we want to start with the research question?

Chris Ross

Certainly can Marcus. Absolutely, so thanks for the question. So yes, exceptional growth in Q3 from Research Solutions, exceptionally strong. And we estimate that the net effect of the COVID-19 portion of that growth is about 60% of the growth in Q3. So if you break it down, we see half of that growth coming from COVID underlying demand and half of it coming from actually pull in of work from Q4. And two other elements which actually offset each other a bit is we saw a pretty significant catch up effect from Q2, as you saw before, we had a very deep decline in Q2, a very significant uptake in Q3, so that catch up effect impacted Q3.

And we have to be reminded also in the balanced view that the academic labs are not fully operational yet. So we've seen global activity trending in the right direction, but certainly still far from normal. So though it was an exceptional Q3, there are some mitigating factors here in Q4 and beyond.

Florent Cespedes

Okay.

Marcus Kuhnert

Okay. Thank you, Chris. I take the second question on healthcare. Florent, so you said milestones, I'm not 100% sure what you mean by that. I guess you mean the new slow in 2021, but just to reiterate those two milestone payments, which I just said which are for potential approvals for bladder first-line in Europe and in Japan, it's just outlined on the news flow side. This is on slide number 42 in the presentation, but I can also – it gives you the most important messages quickly now. So from Tepotinib, MET exon 14, we expect FDA approval in the first quarter of 2021. You know Japan has already been approved midterm, we planned for going in all jurisdictions. For first-line bladder, or as already said, expected approval by the EMA in Japanese MHLW in the first half of 2021.

On Bavencio lung, our lung study, we expect in the second quarter to have available in-house data. And then the data readout completed in the second half of 2021. Bintrafusp alfa, importantly, second-line biliary tract data readout in 2021, and then in the second half of the year, the expected regulatory submissions subject then to the discussions or completion of the discussions with the health authorities. And, we have also our M5049, TLR7 and 8 antagonist – our antibody against [indiscernible]. And here we expect to see first results in the second quarter of 2021. So this is the news flow we expect for next year.

Florent Cespedes

Thank you very much.

Constantin Fest

Thank you very much for asking all your questions today on this call. With this, I'd like to hand over to Marcus for some closing words. Thank you.

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes. Thank you, Constantin and thanks also to all of you for your strong and continued interest in Merck. Let me summarize overall, Q3 was very strong and I think it's yet another proof of the successful execution of our strategy. We can – well, I can promise you, we remain focused on addressing the challenges that we are currently facing in light of the pandemic, while at the same time capitalizing on the new possibilities that arise. That said, we will report back to you again with our Q4 results in March and I look forward to meet many of you on the upcoming road show and conferences, this time, unfortunately again in a virtual setup, but I'm really looking forward also for the one other personal meeting again, let's hope that this will work out next year. Thank you very much and goodbye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.