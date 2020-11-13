PLDT faces competition from Converge ICT Solutions in the broadband space, while the eventual entry of the country's third integrated and full-service telecommunications company is looming.

PLDT achieved a record high quarterly service revenue of PHP43.7 billion in 3Q 2020, as the strong growth in data revenue contribution more than offset the decline in legacy revenue.

I assign a Neutral rating to Philippines-listed telecommunications company PLDT Inc (PHI) [TEL:PM]. While I am positive on PLDT's better than expected 3Q 2020 results and its growth opportunities in the broadband business, I am wary of competitive risks as well.

PLDT achieved a record high quarterly service revenue of PHP43.7 billion in 3Q 2020, as the strong growth in data revenue contribution more than offset the decline in legacy revenue. Nevertheless, positives have largely been priced in, with PLDT's share price up +42% year-to-date. Also, PLDT faces competition from Converge ICT Solutions Inc [CNVRG:PM] in the broadband space, while the eventual entry of the country's third integrated and full-service telecommunications company, Dito Telecommunity, is looming.

PLDT trades at 5.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.3%.

Readers have the option of trading in PLDT shares listed either as ADRs with the ticker PHI, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker TEL:PM. For those shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $3 million, but lower than that for the Philippines-listed shares.

For those listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5 million, and market capitalization is above $6.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own PLDT shares listed in the Philippines include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Geode Capital Management, and State Street Global Advisors among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

PLDT is one of the two integrated and full-service telecommunications companies in the Philippines alongside Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) (OTCPK:GTMEF) [GLO:PM]. There is a new entrant Dito Telecommunity that is expected to launch its telecommunications services and become the third telecommunications company in the country in time to come.

Increase In Data Revenue Contribution Helped To Offset Legacy Revenue Decline

PLDT announced the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on November 5, 2020, and the company's financial performance in the third quarter of this year was above expectations.

PLDT's EBITDA and core net income (excluding non-cash and non-recurring items) increased by +12% YoY and +14% YoY to PHP22.7 billion and PHP7.1 billion, respectively in 3Q 2020. This was mainly driven by the company's record high quarterly service revenue of PHP43.7 billion in the third quarter of the year, which represented YoY and QoQ growth rates of +10% and +6%, respectively.

Similar to many telecommunications companies around the world, PLDT faces significant pressure from declining legacy revenues such as voice, SMS (Short Messaging Service) and ILD (International Long Distance). PLDT's revenue from SMS fell by -25% YoY to PHP1,783 million in 3Q 2020, while its domestic voice revenue decreased by -9% YoY to PHP9,102 million over the same period. In contrast, the company's data & broadband (including mobile data, corporate data and home broadband) revenue grew by +19% YoY from PHP26,728 million in 3Q 2019 to PHP31,921 million in 3Q 2020. In the first nine months of FY 2020, data & broadband revenue accounted for 72% of PLDT's total revenue, which helped to mitigate the negative impact of the continued decline in legacy revenue.

At the company's earlier 2Q 2019 earnings call on August 8, 2019, PLDT noted that "it has been a huge effort within this organization to replace a huge amount of (legacy) revenues that are being lost as a result of technological change" and emphasized that there are "signs of growth in the (data & broadband) business" and "I don't think we're completely there yet." More than a year later, PLDT has clearly delivered on its goal to increase data revenue contribution to offset the decline in legacy revenue.

Growth Opportunities And Competition In Broadband Business

PLDT performed well in 3Q 2020 as mentioned above, and specifically, the broadband business was a bright spot. The company's revenue from the home broadband business grew by +14% YoY to PHP23.9 billion in 3Q 2020, and its total number of broadband subscribers increased by +31% YoY to 2.8 million over the same period.

While Covid-19 and its associated lock-down measures in the Philippines have been a major contributor to the strong performance of PLDT's broadband business this year, there is still significant room for growth in the medium to long term.

PLDT estimates that there are 3.8 million homes in the Philippines with fixed broadband subscriptions and an additional 3.4 million fixed wireless subscribers (subscribers with the potential to upgrade to fiber broadband) in the country. The addressable market for fiber broadband in the Philippines could be between 13 million and 17 million households, according to management comments. PLDT highlighted at the company's recent 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 5, 2020 that there are "25 million to 27 million households for this country" and an estimated "eight million to ten million homes that cannot afford the current price points" for fiber broadband.

On the flip side, while PLDT refers to itself as the "largest fixed and wireless integrated telco in the Philippines" in its investor presentation slides, the company does face competition from other players besides Globe in the broadband space. One key competitor is Converge ICT Solutions, a provider of high-speed broadband services, which has recently raised PHP25.3 billion in IPO proceeds from its recent listing on the Philippines Stock Exchange in October 2020. As part of the IPO, Converge disclosed that the company had a 54% market share of the high-speed residential fixed broadband segment and 750,000 subscribers as of March 2020.

At its recent 3Q 2020 result briefing on November 5, 2020, PLDT reiterated its view that the company has an edge over pure-play fixed broadband operators like Converge, with respect to its ability to spread fixed costs over a larger revenue base. The company mentioned that "as an integrated telco, we are able to offer for more products in the market that spans across wireless and fixed." PLDT also added that "it becomes very costly to lay all the fiber in the country", but the company is "using the fiber not only for the purpose of fiber to the home" and also for "mobile and for the fixed."

However, PLDT acknowledged the prospects of stiffer competition in the broadband space. The company noted at its recent 3Q 2020 earnings call that "Converge has finished its IPO" and is "probably slightly stronger in 2021 in terms of pushing the fixed broadband", while Globe Telecom "is not going to stay still, so they will be competitive or more competitive in 2021."

New Entrant And Third Telecommunications Company

Dito Telecommunity, the new entrant and the third telecommunications company in the Philippines, is expected to launch its services by March 2021. The company has currently deployed 1,532 towers in the country, and claims to have a 37% coverage of the Philippines' population with its network, and its target is to have 2,000 tower and 50% coverage of the country's population by end-2021.

In response to this, PLDT emphasized at the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 5, 2020 that the threat from Dito Telecommunity is "something we will be able to defend." In PLDT's views, Dito's current coverage is "far behind what you need to really be competitive" which implies that "it will be very localized competition" in the initial stages of Dito's launch. Separately, PLDT guided for full-year capital expenditures of PHP70 billion for FY 2020, which is the same as that for FY 2019, which signifies the company's intent to invest in network quality to be competitive.

On the flip side Dito Telecommunity highlighted at a media briefing conducted in late-October 2020 that the company has ambitions to be the market leader in the Philippines telecommunications market, and also suggested that the actual commercial launch could even be earlier than March next year.

Valuation And Dividends

PLDT trades at 6.4 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 5.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of PHP1,402 as of November 11, 2020. As a comparison, its five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.4 times and 7.2 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 11.3 times and 13.0 times, respectively.

In comparison, PLDT's peer and rival, Globe Telecom trades at relatively lower consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 5.1 times, 9.8 times and 11.4 times, respectively.

PLDT offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.2% and 5.3%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see PLDT's full-year dividends per share declining by -3.5% YoY from PHP75.00 in FY 2019 to PHP72.35 in FY 2020, prior to increasing by +2.7% YoY to PHP74.29 in FY 2021. The company declared an interim dividend of PHP38.00 per share for 1H 2020, which is consistent with its dividend policy of paying out 60% of its core earnings.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for PLDT are a failure to increase data revenue contribution to offset legacy revenue decline, stiffer-than-expected competition from Converge in the broadband business, the earlier-than-expected launch of Dito Telecommunity's telecommunications services, higher-than-expected capital expenditures which are a drag on cash flow, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

