Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We are conducting a lot reviews of operational performance in the financial sector lately, with a focus on some interesting regional banks. While we provide a solid overview of the critical metrics that you should be aware of, you should do your homework beyond our initial looks.

Now, we have focused our analysis of late on regional banks as we think they have sizable upside in the next three to five years as the industry resets itself. COVID-19 has caused immense pain for consumers and business alike, and in response, the Fed has slashed rates next to zero, which has hurt banks' ability to take in deposits and lend at higher rates, weighing on the net interest margins. As the sector normalizes in coming quarters, we think you need to take advantage if some of these names pull back. In this column, we will look at the key metrics of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) that you should watch. The bank reported earnings last month. Ultimately, we believe BXS stock would be a good buy under $25 again as the dividend is safe, and the yield is 2.9%.

Revenues grew nicely

Like many other names we have covered, the bank's operational results shared similarities in the trends we have seen with other banks. EPS gained on the back of continued loan growth and deposit strength, but notably the bank saw revenues up nicely from last year. With Q3 2020 revenues of $265 million, the bank put up a nice 9.8% increase in this metric year-over-year. Keep in mind a number of other regional banks we have covered reported flat to down revenues vs. last year. We saw a respectable performance on earnings.

Earnings performance shows gains

The growth in revenues helped fuel earnings power. Net income for Q3 2020 was a new record. Net income came in at $71.5 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares to net income of $37.4 million, or $0.38 per share, for Q2 2020. That was a nice rise from a year ago but flat on an EPS basis from the sequential quarter. The results compare with a $69.7 million net income mark, or $0.69 EPS, for the third quarter of 2019 and $60.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. Much of the lack of year-over-year growth was from loan loss provisions. That said, we think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks.

Book value suggests the stock is attractively valued

The stock's value proposition is attractive when we consider the equity price relative to book value. The bank's stock is pretty attractive at $25 relative to the book value per share at September 30, 2020. Book value per share as of September 30, 2020, was $22.50, compared with $23.76 and $24.09 as of September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Thus we are trading at about book value. However, we are a bit pricey relative to tangible book. Tangible book was $16.71, up from $16.19 from Q2. A premium to tangible book is common. Overall, however we think shares are still expensive and you should wait for shares to fall back under $25 in the near future.

You have to watch loans and deposits

Remember, growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. That's how you make money as a traditional bank. We are talking about taking in deposits at a low interest rate, and lending at a higher one. We were not thrilled with loans falling overall. Loans and leases, net of unearned income, decreased $99.7 million during Q3 2020. Most of the loan origination volume occurred during Q2 2020, with the Paycheck Protection Program expiring during the third quarter of 2020. In total, the bank originated and funded just over 15,000 loans totaling in excess of $1.2 billion under the program. Over 5,000 of these loans were made to new customers of the bank. Deposits and customer repos increased $174.9 million during the Q3.

A look into asset quality metrics

We have to be aware that provisions for credit losses remain high. They were however down from Q2 2020. In Q3 there was a provision for credit losses of $15.0 million, compared with a provision of $0.5 million for Q3 2019 and a provision of $20.0 million for Q2 2020.

Net charge-offs for Q3 2020 were $1.4 million, or 0.04% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $0.7 million for Q3 2019 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for Q2 2020. The allowance for credit losses was $250.6 million, or 1.64% of net loans and leases, at the end of the quarter compared with $116.9 million, or 0.83% of net loans and leases, at the end of Q3 2019, and $237.0 million, or 1.54% of net loans and leases, at the end of Q2 2020.

Total non-performing assets were $157.3 million, or 1.03% of net loans and leases, at Q3 2020, compared with $116.0 million, or 0.82% of net loans and leases, at Q3 2019, and $155.4 million, or 1.01% of net loans and leases, at Q2 2020. These results were mixed. On the one hand, we like that provisions came down, but we do not like that charge-offs were elevated. However, we see 2021 as an improving operational climate for banks, including BancorpSouth.

Take-home on BancorpSouth

This was a mixed quarter for BancorpSouth. When we look at loans, deposits, and asset quality, we simply think there are better places to put your money. With a dividend yield of just 2.9%, the payout is not great, despite the dividend hikes. While there is an improving book value, the stock is expensive relative to book and tangible book. We think you should look elsewhere.

