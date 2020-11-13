One of the most interesting companies on the market today is The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Not only is the firm a top tier long-term prospect operationally, it is intriguing because it’s difficult to know what to expect during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarter after quarter, the entertainment giant has demonstrated pain caused by the shuttering and reduced traffic at its parks and resorts, while also suffering from a delayed theatrical release schedule. On the other hand, the business is a great play on the rapidly-growing streaming space, and some of its other properties are cash cows that can thrive in most any environment. This dichotomy has created some uncertainty for investors, but in its fourth quarter earnings release, the management team at the business provided enough data to illustrate that the good undeniably outweighs the bad. As a result, Disney should be considered an excellent long-term prospect for value-oriented investors.

A mixed quarter

According to the company’s fourth quarter earnings release, Disney took a hit on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.71 billion. This implies a drop of 23.1% compared to the $19.12 billion seen the same quarter last year. This pain, predictably, came from two of the company’s sets of operations: Parks, Experiences, and Products, and Studio Entertainment. Revenue for Parks, Experiences, and Products came in at $2.58 billion. This is down 61.2% compared to the $6.66 billion seen the fourth quarter of the business’ 2019 fiscal year. Revenue for Studio Entertainment, meanwhile, nearly halved from $3.31 billion to $1.60 billion.

Not every part of Disney was hit though. Media Networks, for instance, saw revenue surge, rising from $6.51 billion last year to $7.21 billion in this year’s fourth quarter. That’s a gain of 10.8% year-over-year. Direct-To-Consumer and International revenue also fared quite well, rising from $3.45 billion to $4.85 billion. In fact, this segment has surged all throughout the company’s 2020 fiscal year, with revenue skyrocketing 80.8% from $9.39 billion to $16.97 billion. Given that this is the part of the business dedicated in large part to Disney’s streaming operations, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

On the bottom line, Disney was hit as well, but not by as much as some investors might have thought. Total segment profits came in at $606 million, down from $3.43 billion a year earlier. Net profits were -$710 million compared to $777 million last year. It should be mentioned that one place the company saw relief from was its ownership in DraftKings (DKNG). During the quarter, the company saw the fair value of its investment in the company rise by $591 million.

As could be expected, results followed the same trend that sales did for the most part. Parks, Experiences, and Products reported a loss of $1.10 billion, while Studio Entertainment saw its net profit shrink from $1.08 billion to $419 million. Media Networks saw its profits rise from $1.78 billion in the fourth quarter last year to $1.86 billion this year, while Direct-To-Consumer and International saw its net loss of $751 million narrow to just $580 million. Unfortunately, this all, together, did put the final nail in the coffin regarding overall profitability for the year. For its 2020 fiscal year, Disney generated a net loss of $2.83 billion. This compares to a profit of $10.43 billion a year earlier, but it’s important to keep in mind that there are other ways to measure bottom line success.

Perhaps more important for Disney was its cash flow picture. During the quarter, operating cash flow was $1.67 billion. This was down only marginally compared to the $1.78 billion seen a year earlier. While the quarterly figure was modestly disappointing, the full fiscal year cash flow picture did actually improve, rising from $5.98 billion in 2019 to $7.62 billion this year. Free cash flow followed a similar path, rising from $1.11 billion last year to $3.59 billion this year, thanks in large part to the metric more than doubling in the latest quarter from $409 million to $938 million. One thing that is important to keep in mind, though, is that operating cash flow was manipulated some this year, due to a net change of $6.45 billion (in favor of this year) when it came to taxes paid by the firm and also due to the timing of the collection of accounts receivable. Excluding changes to working capital, operating cash flow for 2020 would have dropped some from $11.63 billion to $8.26 billion. That’s still a strong showing, all things considered.

What we have seen here is a company with both strong and weak operating segments in 2020. The fact that one of the company’s two major operating units took such a beating and cash flow remained robust, even on an adjusted basis, is a testament to the strength of the firm as a whole. Eventually, the COVID-19 pandemic will go away and the world will return to normal. All the company needs to do is hold on long enough for that to happen. Between the cash flow we saw and the fact that net debt at the end of the quarter was $40.71 billion, down from $41.57 billion at the end of the company’s 2019 fiscal year, with cash and cash equivalents on hand of $17.91 billion, there is little to worry about. In fact, if the company’s streaming operations are any indication, the question isn’t whether Disney can or will hold on. The question is how much healthier the firm will be after the crisis is over.

To illustrate the strength of the Disney brand, we need only consider how much the company’s streaming operations are faring. Consider, for instance, Disney+. A year ago, the service was non-existent. As of the end of the latest quarter, it had 73.7 million paid subscribers on its platform. With $4.52 in average revenue per month, this works out to $4 billion in sales annually. Just one quarter earlier, the service had 57.5 million subscribers on it. That’s an increase of 16.2 million, or 28.2% in just one quarter.

Disney+ isn’t the only gem in the company’s streaming portfolio. ESPN+ saw its user count rise from 3.5 million in the fourth quarter last year to 10.3 million today. Just one quarter earlier, the figure was 8.5 million, implying a quarter-over-quarter expansion of 21.2%. With the average customer generating revenue for Disney of $4.54, this 10.3 million figure implies annual revenue of $561.14 million for the firm. Majority-owned Hulu is the other business here, with paid subscriptions totaling 36.6 million at the end of the quarter. This compares to 28.5 million a year earlier and it’s up 3.1% compared to the 35.5 million seen in the third quarter. With an average revenue per customer each month of $19.23, this implies annual sales of about $8.45 billion for the firm. While some of the content on Hulu belongs to Disney and is, therefore, ‘free’ for the business, other content does come at a cost, so the revenue here is less attractive than ESPN+’s and Disney+’s. Even so, Hulu has the potential to be a true cash cow for the firm.

One thing that investors might point to as an issue is management's decision, once again, to forgo the company's semi-annual dividend. Though yield-oriented investors love their payouts, Disney was not a strong dividend-paying company and I see their decision to retain the cash and, when possible, pay down debt, as a good thing for the long run. At the end of the day, this move will make a stronger, healthier business that can deliver greater returns down the road.

Takeaway

The fourth quarter results for Disney were mixed, but generally upbeat as I see it. Cash flow remained strong despite some of the company’s core operations remaining impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to this, the company continues to benefit from its streaming activities, and although costs for Disney+ have been on the rise, the value proposition of the company’s investment here has already been demonstrated. Moving forward, investors should expect great things of the company’s streaming business, and as COVID-19 eventually goes away, the rest of the company’s recovery should add even more value to the business in the process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.