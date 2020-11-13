We are bullish on the long-term outlook of the company, and believe they are in the early stages of a well-needed turnaround, with less margin pressure.

We see high earnings potential for shareholders, and believe that shares trade at a discount to peers, at a fair value of $185 based on DCF modelling.

Investment Thesis

We believe that Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) are in the early stages of a turnaround in their business. For those seeking exposure to orthopaedics and musculoskeletal medicine, ZBH is an attractive play, in our view. Risks pertaining to operations still remain, however, the majority of challenges in manufacturing have begun to resolve for the company, by our analysis. ZBH remains exposed to Covid-19 headwinds, however, as the pandemic begins to settle, the deferral in revenues will likely diminish alongside this. Therefore, we see a growth period over the coming years.

We believe that new product launches, alongside better than expected sales recovery this year, will continue to play out in ZBH's favour. There is also high likelihood that management over the portfolio will receive greater attention, and the company will put its balance sheet to use through acquisition activity, targeting higher margin and higher operating leverage entities into the future.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shareholders have seen marginal upside YTD, however, shares have made a gradual recovery since the selloff. Thus, we are bullish on the company, especially with tailwinds in the hip and knee segments, with a speedy recovery in elective procedures as the pandemic gradually resolves over the coming periods. In the long term, we believe that the top-line growth will reflect positively on margins, and reverse the downward margin pressure that has existed over the previous few years.

Catalysts for Long-Term Price Change

The company exited the 3rd quarter with better than expected results. Firstly, empirical evidence highlights that companies which beat consensus on earnings and sales tend to experience upside in share price for ~13-26 weeks. We believe this data applies to ZBH, and should continue if Q4 is as strong. In Q3, strength was observed across dental, spine and in hips and knees segments. The company did exit the quarter flat, with headwinds experienced towards the end of October, as reported by management. However, growth was favourable in respect to peers Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), who saw a decline in global sales and a decline in their emerging markets footprint.

Furthermore, there is clear evidence that the orthopaedics market in the US and globally has shown YoY growth, which is a tailwind for ZBH in our view. This is notwithstanding the fact that hospital executives continue to remain focused on orthopaedics as a main driver of revenue and patient turnover within all major hospital settings. Thus, elective procedures will likely make a strong rebound from the Covid-induced deferrals in this area. To illustrate for ZBH, US hips were up 10% this quarter, which outperformed our Q3 estimates.

Growth in this segment was driven by better than expected market recovery, and sales of new product labels, particularly Avenir Complete. Additional new products can be expected in the hips segment for 2021, via a robotics hip application, that should drive above-market growth in this segment next year. The sales recovery has been better than management anticipated, and so has the US market for hip procedures. We believe that growth of 2%-4% is not unlikely in this segment for ZBH over the coming quarters, with global sales of ~$450 million a reasonable target that we believe the company will adhere to.

In the knees segment, there was growth of 3% YoY, especially with underlying growth in the Persona Revision segment. The company's US knees segment showed better growth without the ROSA figures, which highlights the strength in placement mix for the company. We view the Persona Revision as a superior surgical segment, as it ties to patient anatomy and rehabilitative outcomes, whereas the ROSA system also fits this narrative, alongside surgical preference for robotics in total knee arthroplasty. The advantages pertain to prosthetic placement intra-operatively, and factoring patient's anatomical variance.

ROSA has faced headwinds this year however, following a worse than expected quarter/quarter growth on the back of decent utilisation earlier this year. Management has guided Q4 sales to reflect better underlying growth for ROSA placements, with tailwinds via the utilisation in robotics in major centres. Nonetheless, there is still some time to go before ROSA will outperform the overall market segment, in our view. However, this is offset by ROSA's potential application in neurosurgeries as well, as the device does not need to be attached to the patient intra-operatively.

Management has guided to ~$100 million in Persona Revision conversions, which provide a strong tailwind for revenues and operating leverage moving into 2021. With higher utilisation of both systems, especially on the rebound in deferrals from the pandemic, alongside the growth trajectory shown this year, we would estimate global knees sales of ~$600-$675 million over the coming periods. This reflects ~5.5% organic growth in knees as a base.

We see ZBH capturing additional market share over the coming 5 years, especially with the innovations in robotics and new product labels due for release in 2021. We model total peak sales at ~$9.7 billion by 2025, a CAGR of 6.7% over this period. Free cash has adjusted nicely over this year, and we foresee high growth in free cash over the coming 5 years, at a CAGR ~24%. We've seen pressure alleviate from margins on the top, and we see greater alleviation as sales rebound over the coming years. ZBH is increasing its global footprint, notwithstanding the underperformance of competitors this year. Thus, we are more bullish than consensus over the coming years. This is also baked into our valuation, and we certainly see high EPS growth reflected for investors.

Data Source: ZBH SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Data by YCharts

Credit Summary

The company left the 3rd quarter with $967 million in cash, and the runway on this should be more than sufficient over the coming 2 years. The Altman Z-score of 4.38 supports this thesis. Furthermore, short-term obligations are covered 2.27x from liquid assets, however, only 1x when excluding revenues, which highlights the need for liquidity for ZBH. Furthermore, total debt to capital is 41.1x, alongside interest coverage of ~12x. The company pays its interest expense annually, which helps to free up liquidity throughout the year.

Furthermore, equity to total assets is around 50x, whereas the leverage ratio is around 34%. Debt has been reasonably well-managed over the last 2 years, and the company has deleveraged by about 13% over the last 2 years. With sales recovery imminent, and especially in the higher margin hip and knee segments, liquidity should improve and the cash situation will likely follow suit. We foresee no major drains or pulls on liquidity over the coming periods, which adds to that sentiment. There is strength on the balance sheet, especially as the total asset base covers liabilities by ~2x, and the company has the opportunity to put its balance sheet to effective use, to target higher-margin companies over the coming periods.

Data Source: ZBH SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~41x FCF, with around $1.39 in free cash per share on an FCF yield of 2.71%. We've seen multiples expansion over recent periods, and EV/EBITDA on TTM values of ~36x has grown YoY, alongside growth in earnings yield and P/E to ~42x, again on TTM values.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

The company does trade at an average 41% discount to peers across key multiples, however. This makes the investment more compelling, and advocates for entry at current valuations. Considering the sales growth this year above other competitors, we believe the valuation is attractive. Trading at 2.6x book value, this reflects value creation for shareholders, but stays below peers. Further, currently trading at ~15x Q3 EBITDA seems attractive, especially relative to strong competitor Stryker (SYK). Thus, as mentioned, the valuation is attractive on current trading, especially with the growth trajectory that the company looks set on in coming years, this may be currently under-reflected in share price today.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal; Author's Calculations

Assigning our Q4 2020 P/E estimate to our 2021 EPS estimate, we see a price target of $157.5 on today's trading.

Q4 2020 P/E estimate - 19.7x

2021 EPS Estimate - 7.99

Price Target = $158

Assigning the Q1 2021 multiple to the 2022 EPS estimate, this reflects a price target of $169.

Blending with our DCF model, we've created 2 scenarios that reflect the sensitivity to inputs into this type of valuation. First, a hurdle rate of the company's WACC of 8%, then a hurdle rate reflecting opportunity cost of holding lower-risk instruments, at 11.55%. Both are with a terminal growth rate of 3%. This yields different results, which can be observed in the sensitivity matrix below.

DCF Scenario 1: Base case, WACC hurdle rate:

Data Source: Author

Sensitivity matrix for ZBH DCF valuation:

Data Source: Author

In the base case using the company's WACC of 8%, we see a fair value of $185, which shows a value gap of ~24% to the upside. Using the 11.55% figure, which reflects the 10-year treasury yield plus the expected return of the S&P 500, we see a fair value of $107.50. Taking the arithmetic mean of the upper and outer limits of the inputs, shown via the box in the matrix, we see a fair value of $143. Thus, there is a wide range in the fair value, depending on the implicit inputs into the model. However, we set a price target of $158, and see a fair value of ~$185 using the company's specific measurements.

Longer-term investors can see potential in pricing outcomes should shares continue along the current trajectory, on the chart below. For the upcoming quarters, this will aid in decisions on entry, and if holding ZBH in portfolios, assist in rebalancing protocols and reallocation scale.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have trended in an ascending channel since the selloff in March, forming support in May. Since shares have been tested and rebounded away from the support level 5x, and have recently broke away in November, on the back of the strong Q3 performance. Empirical evidence highlights the correlation between earnings surprises and share price trajectory, with the effect ranging anywhere from 13-26 weeks ex-post. Furthermore, shares have broken the upper resistance level from the channel, and this gives the potential to form new support from the new high. Investors can see this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares have remained within healthy RSI ranges YTD, and have held this position in unison with the longer-term trend. This is positive news for further price increases, in our view. Furthermore, momentum has remained on the higher side, having up-ticked recently with the Q3 earnings release. Therefore, on the back of this evidence, coupled with the dispersion in price, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish, and agree that further upside is likely. Longer-term investors should pay attention to momentum in particular, considering the high autocorrelation in momentum and pricing activity, that has been demonstrated YTD. We can see evidence of the above points, on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

Investors have begun to reward ZBH on the back of a better than expected Q3, backed by the global orthopaedics market recovery. For those seeking exposure to orthopaedics and musculoskeletal medicine, ZBH is an attractive play, in our view. We see further upside in shares over the coming periods, which will be supported by strong sales growth in hip and knees for ZBH, driven by ROSA placements, Persona Revision conversions, robotics catalysts and new product releases in 2021. ZBH is in the early stages of their turnaround, where margin pressures are beginning to alleviate, and management has been successful in navigating the headwinds from the pandemic thus far. This is clearly evidenced in the most recent quarter's results, and management's guidance for Q4.

There are risks to the outlook, namely from greater Covid headwinds, worse than expected product placement totals and further margin pressures on the back of this. Plus if the ROSA segment fails to deliver a high portion of placements, this is a commercial risk to investors and the company also. However, the company has the potential to put its strong balance sheet to effective use, targeting higher-margin companies and delivering operating leverage, to bolster the income statement further.

We believe the market has not fully reflected this sentiment in ZBH's share just yet, and we see a fair value of $185, around 24% upside, whilst setting a price target of $158 over the coming months. We are confident that investors will continue to reward the company, and therefore believe that the turnaround will continue to be reflected in shares over the next year. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZBH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.