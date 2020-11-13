We wrote about ZTO Express (ZTO) earlier this year and stated that the company was going from strength to strength. In saying this, we also stated that the ascended triangle had pretty much played itself out back in May so some short-term weakness would likely be on the cards. To cut a long story short, this is essentially what played itself out in the share price as shares topped just a month later or so in early July as we can see below.

The question now is whether we will get a retest of the $22 level or has the downturn finally ended. A more near-term weekly chart illustrates that price briefly broke through the downcycle trend-line but we failed to get any type of follow-through to the upside. From our perspective, we would really need to see the 10-week moving average ($30.12) move up with conviction along with a firm weekly swing low before putting capital to work here.

Once we get this, our play would be to put long deltas to work and place a stop-loss around the $28 level to protect against any potential sharp move to the downside. Although ZTO shares trade with a pricey valuation and despite missing EPS estimates in Q2, we still see significant upside in this company for the following reasons.

Earnings are what essentially drive share prices over the long term. However, sometimes earnings growth can actually be impeded for the right reasons. For example, take many of the dividend-paying companies with long-track records of increasing payments over decades at a time. Many of these companies are compromised to a point due to the fact that they must continue to pay out increasing dividends every year as well as keep earnings growing to keep their shareholders happy.

There are many “artificial” ways of growing the bottom line. The company in question can buy back its own stock to reduce the float or can decrease costs so more of the firm's gross profit can drop to the bottom line.

The most trusted way though to increase earnings over the long haul is to increase top-line sales and increase the company's assets. ZTO Express has been under pressure of late as its top line growth (18% in Q2) and EBIT growth (10% in Q2) have been much lower than what we have come to expect from ZTO. Investors though need to look at what is going on under the hood in ZTO to get a read on where shares are headed here.

For example, the first thing which long-term investors should focus on is management's commitment to a long-term view. As we can see from the ZTO's heavy capex spend, the company's first priority is to develop its infrastructure to be able to manage the traffic which is coming down the track. The digitization of the company's model along with more investment in the last mile will mean elevated spending for some time to come.

As we have seen with other e-commerce players, high levels of efficiency come when one is operating at scale (ZTO's goal). The road will be bumpy however, so investors will need to be patient with respect to ZTO's investments coming to fruition. A more important metric in our opinion when sizing up an investment in ZTO Express is its return on equity. This profitability metric is currently just below 15% and has remained very stable over the past number of years. The average ROE number for example in this sector is just over 8%. Suffice it to say, this trend looks very promising especially considering the heavy lifting ZTO has done in recent years. We expect these new assets which have been recently added to eventually bear fruit in spades.

To sum up, as long as sales can grow by 20%+ per year and the company keeps on generating cash, we believe it will be only a matter of time before we see sustained earnings growth once more. $0.23 per share is the bottom line expectation for the third quarter. This number is more or less in line with the same quarter of twelve months prior. Q4 and beyond should be well ahead of the numbers we have seen from ZTO in the past which should boost the share price in due course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZTO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.