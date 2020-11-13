Five9 (FIVN) has been a YTD outperformer on COVID-19 and work-from-home themes, with the adoption of cloud-based solutions driving much of the fundamental strength. The unprecedented FQ3 results continued to prove this dynamic, with beats across the top and bottom lines. However, valuations are a concern, and the current share price likely already reflects much of the incremental benefits from work-from-home and the longer-term cloud migration tailwind. Admittedly, there is plenty of growth potential, but the lofty multiple at c. 22x EV/Revenue does leave shares vulnerable to a downside surprise.

An Unprecedented FQ3 ‘20

FIVN reported some impressive numbers in FQ3, with non-GAAP revenue and EPS ahead of consensus at $112.1 million and $0.27, respectively. The top line grew 34% Y/Y on the back of strong Enterprise spend – on an LTM basis, enterprise subscription revenue rose 35% Y/Y in FQ3, notably accelerating from the c. 33% Y/Y in the prior quarters. Net dollar retention also rose c. 2%pts Q/Q to 107% (up from 105% last quarter).

Source: Five9 FQ3 ’20 Presentation Slides

Other notables include the fact that that FIVN’s pipeline exited the quarter over double where it was a year ago, which seems fairly bullish for the near-term setup as well. Some of the pipeline strength likely reflects the AT&T (T) partnership, which is performing well following its successful contact center launch. Both companies are now jointly delivering initial customer deployments.

Bookings Trending Positively

September was an unsurprisingly strong quarter for go-to-market, but the extent of the growth was unexpected. While overall bookings were “strong across the boards,” SI bookings were the highlight, more than doubling annually in FQ3. Current expectations are for SI bookings to finish 2020 at more than triple 2019 levels. This adds to the international strength, where EMEA and LATAM bookings are up 3x and 2x, respectively, despite both regions only contributing a high single-digit % of the existing business.

Guidance Points to an Acceleration in FQ4

Looking ahead, FIVN issued FQ4 guidance for c. 25% revenue growth at the upper end – a notable acceleration from prior guidance numbers on the back of favorable market trends and the Inference acquisition. Encouragingly, management believes it can maintain enterprise subscription growth in the 30+% range for the foreseeable future, supporting the top-line growth trajectory. Considering FIVN management has traditionally preferred to underpromise and overdeliver, the bullish guidance likely points to a near-term acceleration.

Management did, however, lay out a normalized framework for 2021 coming off the strong quarter, outlining a c. 16% organic growth target plus c. 2%pts of acquisition contribution, which would imply c. $500 million in revenue next year (or high-teens % Y/Y growth). While Inference will immediately add to the top line, the acquisition will initially be dilutive, and therefore, non-GAAP net income in 2021 is guided to be flat Y/Y.

Inference Solutions Acquisition to Boost ARPU

Five9 also announced the acquisition of former Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) partner, Inference Solutions, for an initial $148 million in cash and an additional $24 million earnout. The strategic fit makes sense, as Inference is a market leader in IVA technology, leveraging artificial intelligence in the field of speech recognition. It also expands Five9’s direct AI capabilities (beyond agent assist currently) and helps it tap into enterprise demand.

The math makes a lot of sense – considering each virtual seat carries a c. $400/month ARPU (well above the ARPU of c. $200/month for a human seat), this acquisition should drive higher ARPU for Five9. At present, management does not expect a financial contribution in FQ4 but has lifted 2021 revenue growth to 18% Y/Y as a result. Although Inference will be near-term accretive to gross margins, it will also be slightly EBITDA dilutive due to required investments in growth.

Investments are Paying Off

Overall, there was a palpable sense that FIVN’s investments made over the last year are starting to pay off. This shows in the product line, where FIVN is constantly innovating – for instance, with the firm’s AI-powered Agent Assist (a real-time transcription service) already going live in FQ4. In addition, the introduction of Voicestream for third-party app integrations and the progress with Virtual Observer also indicate FIVN is trending in the right direction. From a go-to-market perspective, deal sizes are on the rise, and FIVN appears to be successfully leveraging its exclusive cloud relationship with AT&T as well – all of which support the case for a strong near-term growth outlook.

Valuation is a Hurdle

Admittedly, FIVN has been a strong YTD performer, and much of it is deserved – as the leading player in the cloud contact space, FIVN is positioned well to capitalize on emerging tailwinds in a COVID-19-impacted world. FQ3 proved out the bull case, with an acceleration in growth and a small acquisition as well, but the continued valuation highs (c. 22x EV/Revenue at the time of writing) are a concern with a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. Overall, I acknowledge the many positives in FIVN but would wait for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.