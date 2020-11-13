The primary concern of this article is the multiple assigned to fee-related earnings in the Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) calculation of so-called "plan value" (see its supplemental information for details). The ideas discussed here are, however, quite as well applicable to other asset managers like Blackstone (NYSE:BX) or KKR (NYSE:KKR).

First, I want to stress that I am not interested in comparing multiples of different companies, as is commonly done on SA. My goal is to find an "appropriate" multiple that does not depend on market prices and that reflects characteristics of a particular fee stream (at least approximately - aiming for unreasonable accuracy is detrimental here since inputs can only be estimated with a wide margin of error). Since there are big differences between asset managers in the compositions of the fee streams, one cannot compare the multiples directly.

Next, one should keep in mind that using multiples is in principle not different from using discounted cash flow calculations. I have postponed the discussion of this and related aspects to an Appendix. If you understand the topic well, or cannot overcome your hate for mathematics even if it is necessary to understand the life around you, you may skip it.

A year or so ago, Brookfield changed the multiple from 20x to 25x, presumably to better reflect the prolonged period of lower interest rates and higher market multiples of comparable companies. Or they just estimated higher growth rates; they don't give detailed reasoning for the multiples used. My aim is to find out what multiple is actually appropriate. There are essentially only two inputs affecting the multiple: future growth and the risk profile of the cash flow stream in question.

What are the reasons that BAM's fees grow? A major one is the flight to alternatives. Alternatives' share of institutional portfolios grew from 5% to 25% over the last two decades, and BAM estimates it will go up to 60% over time. That projection I cannot evaluate, but I am pretty sure that BAM's fee-bearing AUM will double in 10 years, perhaps even sooner. That would correspond to a 7% CAGR over 10 years.

But that's just AUM. The fees are likely to go up even more. Let's illustrate it on incentive distributions (IDRs) from BIP. Over the last year, out of $1,411M of fee-related earnings, about $300M came as IDRs from BIP, BEP and BPY; in particular, $46M came as IDRs from BIP in 3Q20. The IDR rate on distributions over $0.198 is 25%. The current distribution is $0.485, so about 7 cents of it go to BAM (this is grossly simplified, but sufficient for our purpose). If the AUM (and the distribution) doubled in 10 years, then 19 cents would go to BAM, so its IDR fee grows 2.7x instead of just 2x. Hence a 7% growth in AUM is translated into more than 10% growth of the fee.

And that is not all. BIP's AUM (and AFFO) can be safely assumed to grow in line with inflation, say, 3% (without any additional capital). But BIP does not distribute all of its AFFO. If it retains, say, 20% of it and reinvests it at a 10% return, it implies additional growth of 2% (on top of the 3% inflationary growth). For an investor investing directly in BIP, this additional growth is paid from retained earnings, so no free lunch. But for the IDR holder BAM, nothing of its fee was retained, while it still gets all 5% of the growth, or actually even more according to the previous paragraph! Also, any unit issuance directly increases fees, without BAM paying a dime. (I expect some deals financed by issuing BEPC or BIPC shares to be announced soon).

The situation is quite similar for BPY, with the exception of BPY being in a much lower tier of IDRs, so there are, technically, even better prospects for fee growth (though the secular trends in the office and retail sectors are much less promising compared to what BIP and BEP can expect). Consequently, if one assumes a terminal 3% growth rate for BIP, he should assume a higher growth rate for this portion of BAM fees, say, 5%.

This does not apply to majority of BAM's base fees. There is, however, another aspect at play: economies of scale. One would expect that margins will improve as AUM grows. Perhaps not much, but at least somewhat, and we can be sure of significant margin improvement at least for the newer fund strategies. Also, additional growth could come from new types of investors, e.g. insurance companies, and from acquisitions like Oaktree; they are diligently working on both.

Overall, thanks to the aspects highlighted above, I find terminal growth rates below 3% very unrealistic, and even 4% might be an underestimation, at least for the next several decades. And what happens after 40-50 years is of surprisingly little consequence (see the end of the Appendix).

Now, I am talking about growth all the time, though things do not just move up in a straight line. But the base fees come from capital that is either perpetual or contracted for 8+ years, and thus they are kind of guaranteed. It is quite rare to find a business with revenues guaranteed for a decade to come, no matter what technological progress or societal developments might bring (well, bar some expropriation of assets or total destruction or whatnot).

Let's go back to the numbers. Assuming 7% annual growth for five years and 4% growth ad infinitum already gets us to a 20x multiple. At 8% annual growth for 10 years and 4.5% growth afterwards, we are at 25x. With 10% growth over 10 years and then 5%, we get 31x. Choose what suits you, but I am fairly comfortable with the 25x the management is using. (Especially considering what other things are available at such multiples in the market: sugary drinks from Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at a forward P/E ratio of 28, anyone?).

So, what does it imply for BAM's total value? Assuming BPY is worth just $20 and not the ~$27 per unit as by IFRS, we can subtract $4B from BAM's "blended value" to get about $35B in net invested capital, or $22 per share. Fee-related earnings at 25x yield another $35B of value, and we are already at $44. Or to put it differently, markets assign essentially zero value to target carry interest ($1/share) and value fee-related earnings at just 17x. About two weeks ago, when BAM traded below $30, it was more like 9x.

(There is one thing I don't understand: why BAM looks so cheap compared to Blackstone. I don't see any reasons strong enough to explain the valuation discrepancy. I do not expect Blackstone's fees to grow significantly faster than BAM's. Neither do I think that BAM is significantly more risky or its growth much more uncertain. And nothing else that I know of can explain a major difference in multiples. So it might be that I am getting something quite wrong, and I would welcome if you pointed it out in the comments).

Appendix: Multiples vs. discounted cash flows

A stagnant perpetual earnings stream of $1 per year is valued at $10 at a 10% discount rate. (We are using certain common simplifications here, e.g. that the earnings are received at the same time every year, and we don't care about minor discrepancies caused by whether this time is in the beginning or the end of the year). The same value can be expressed by applying a 10x multiple to the $1 of earnings. If the earnings grew by 3% a year, the resulting DCF valuation would be ~$15, so a multiple of 15x corresponds to a 3% growth rate. Similarly, 20x corresponds to 5% growth, and 25x to 6% since the multiple can be computed as 1/(d - g), where d is the discount rate and g is the growth rate.

This simple formula shows a weakness of this method: if g exceeds d, it is entirely useless, and as g approaches d from below, the resulting multiple grows arbitrarily large. This unpleasant aspect of mathematical models is known as numerical instability: a small change in the inputs (in this case, g) causes a huge change of the outputs (in this case, the multiple). Such models must not be used for inputs anywhere near the singularity points. (This is also one of the reasons why the efficient frontier model is kind of useless in practice - a small change in volatility assumptions could completely change the asset allocation. No wonder his author Markowitz kept half of his portfolio in bonds and half in stocks).

Naturally, people are aware that trees don't grow to the sky, so they tend to limit high projected growth rates to a rather short period, and replace the rest with some moderate terminal growth rate, often derived from inflation or GDP growth expectations. For instance, an earnings stream growing by 10% a year for five years and then just 3% ad infinitum deserves a multiple of 20x. (You can play with a simple online calculator to get a better grasp of how the inputs affect the multiple). This approach eliminates the numerical instability (provided one uses terminal growth rate that is at least, say, 3% smaller than the discount rate).

For almost all of my calculations, I am using 10% as the discount rate since that is the target return I am aiming for. (Over the last decade, it was not terribly hard to find opportunities promising at least this much, but I am ready to reconsider it if the S&P 500 P/E ratio grows to, say, 50). That means that it is safe to use terminal growth rates of up to ~7%.

These calculations can also be used in reverse: given a multiple on earnings, what is the growth rate projected by the market? (Try doing it for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), or anything trading at above 30-40x earnings that are not temporarily suppressed. They are in for a tough job if they want to live up to investor expectations. Unless their investors would be satisfied with Treasury-like returns).

With a bit of experience, you know that the terminal growth rate has a major impact on the resulting multiple. (Unless you are willing to use a very long initial period, say, more than 10-15 years. Although history clearly indicates that you shouldn't).

Finally, perpetuity looks to be quite a strong assumption, at least in theory. In practice, it actually isn't; at a 10% discount rate, with a constant earnings stream, 95% of the present value of future cash flows is captured in the first 30 years (you can find details in one of my older articles). If people understood this better, then perhaps pipeline companies would not be as cheap as they are, even if they had no future at all after 30-50 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BX, KKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also significantly long PVF.WT, warrants offering leveraged exposure to BAM share price.