Bond ETFs Show Maturity During Covid Market Mayhem

Summary

The COVID-19 related sell-off in corporate bonds in Q1 2020 caused some commentators to express concern about the liquidity and functionality of fixed income ETFs, led by corporate bond ETFs.

Widening discounts between corporate bond ETFs and NAV pricing after COVID-19 was cited as further evidence of ETF illiquidity.

Scant evidence that liquidity infrastructure around ETFs failed during March/April 2020 period - trading spreads were much narrower in fixed income ETFs than the underlying bonds.