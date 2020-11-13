BSTZ might have had an incredible run, but I don't think it is over yet.

The fund is paying out attractive monthly income, and shareholders just got a big boost in the amount too.

BSTZ has been on fire, as it is invested in all the hot tech plays.

After covering BlackRock's other high-flying fund, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ), it seems only natural to get an update for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ). Similar to BMEZ, this fund trades at a discount. At the same time that the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) flirts with premium pricing. This too is similar to the relationship between BMEZ, trading at a discount, and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME), flirting with premium levels. Yet another similarity to that other pair is that BSTZ has beaten the performance of the counterpart BST.

BSTZ's investment objective is to "provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." It intends to achieve this through "invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology."

The fund will additionally utilize an option strategy on single positions within its portfolio to potentially generate additional income. It is also looking to invest around 25% of its assets in private investments. This can potentially generate additional returns. BSTZ also allows access to investments that the typical retail investor cannot gain access to. It is being professionally managed by a team from BlackRock. While the fund targets option writing to 30-40% of its portfolio, it last reported being overwritten by 20.36%. This can be a good thing, as tech has been on fire, meaning that the fund is capturing more of the upside potential relative to if it were on the higher end of its overwritten range.

Similar to BMEZ, BSTZ is a limited-term fund set to terminate around June 25th, 2031. BSTZ will also follow the chance to switch to a perpetual fund by allowing a tender offer of 100% of outstanding shares around that time. If there are at minimum $200 million in funds, the fund will continue operation and switch the structure. This should still allow for the fund's discount to narrow as we get closer to that date.

BSTZ is a healthy size of $2,407,021,552 in total managed assets. The fund reports an expense ratio of 1.36%.

Performance - Tech Has Been Hot

It doesn't take a genius to realize that anything touching tech is going to be showing an incredible run this year. However, for BSTZ, the fund just happens to be in all the right tech - within tech itself. This is demonstrated by the charts below taking a look and comparing the fund to strong performers Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK).

What we see is similar total returns on a price basis, looking at the total NAV return performance gives a different picture. This is where we see how the underlying portfolio truly performed and what investment managers can control.

When we see divergences between price and NAV; that is ultimately where CEF investors can start getting excited. This happens because when this occurs investors can pick up shares at a discount. Some investors like calling this buying an investment that is "on sale."

Sticking with that line of thinking; BSTZ is "on sale" for 9.62% off, as that is the fund's current discount. The fund was launched in June 2019. That does give us over a year now to gauge an average for the past year, which comes to 6.63%. Discounts aren't anything new to CEFs, but BSTZ remains attractive because these securities should keep on winning. Another interesting fact for BSTZ is that BST continually trades at premium levels, while both being heavy in tech and operated by BlackRock.

This seems almost unwarranted, but two factors could be contributing to this, I believe. One, most investors might be worried that the large run is over with for BSTZ's underlying positions. I don't necessarily agree with this as the names we will present below remain leaders in their respective categories. And two, investors might simply not trust BSTZ yet, as the fund's history is relatively short.

Overall, I still don't believe that BSTZ should be trading at a discount level when it has been performing so hot. The fund should continue performing well too, as the underlying positions remain as relevant as ever in our daily lives.

Distribution - 15% Increase In Monthly Income

When BSTZ announced its distribution for October, investors were given an increase of 15%. The distribution went from $0.10 per share a month to $0.115. That is certainly attractive, as many areas of the market are seeing dividend cuts.

Still, some investors might not find the current 4.88% distribution rate (4.41% rate on NAV) attractive, as many CEFs pay even greater than this. Of course, with BSTZ, we are also getting the chance for meaningful capital appreciation. That being said, this yield is still certainly well above what a broader index could give you. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), for example, pays a yield of 1.59%.

The question of return of capital has been being brought up a lot lately. This is the result of having a volatile year and just a lack of great estimating for what the end tax result might be. Don't forget - a section 19(a) notice is only an estimate. As investors, we won't know the actual breakdown for taxes until year-end.

Just like BMEZ, BSTZ doesn't have any positive net investment income. Meaning that all the expenses are greater than what the fund receives in interest and dividends alone. Thus, its distribution will only be covered by capital gains or return of capital.

All this being said, one might notice that the fund is estimating a large amount of its distribution to being ROC. This is for good reason, as we can see in its latest Semi-Annual Report for the period ending 6/30/2020.

What we see here is that, again, NII is negative based on expenses being greater than the income received. Additionally, we see that the fund has net losses realized for this reporting period. The unrealized appreciation is significant, but technically doesn't count for taxes at all, as it isn't realized. It is the losses that are - these can be used to offset any potential future gains that are realized too. Hence, why an investor can be paid out a distribution that is classified as ROC, since they haven't realized any gains or income on their portfolio.

Investors sometimes investors look for ROC, as it defers one's tax obligation. However, as we have seen in the past, the tax classification and end-result can change drastically. By year-end, it is possible that they don't classify a single cent as ROC. That is why I believe it is better for investors that do want ROC to look at several years to get a good running track record before making any sort of assumption.

Holdings - Hottest Of The Hot In Tech

As mentioned above, BSTZ not only invests in tech, but in the right tech names that have had an explosive year. It is also interesting to note that it has done this while being invested only around 58% in the U.S. The remaining portion of the fund's portfolio is from all around the world. Though it has quite a bit of exposure to China specifically at 11.02% allocation.

When looking at the top ten, we don't see too many drastic changes from the last time we covered the name. This isn't too surprising, as BSTZ reported only a 25% turnover in the last 6-month period. The fund last reported having 109 positions in total.

Tesla (TSLA) remains at the largest position. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) also remains in the top ten, along with Shopify Inc. (SHOP). Though SHOP did move down the list a bit from where it was the second-largest position.

As far as what we do see for changes made: Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), Project Sibelius, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) and Locaweb Servicos de Internet SA are all new positions.

LVGO is currently going through a merger with Teladoc Health (TDOC). Stockholders are set to vote at the end of October for approval of the merger. This will result in LVGO being the surviving entity. Shareholders of LVGO will also receive a large dividend. The merger is anticipated to close at the end of the year.

Project Sibelius is a private investment, of which BSTZ reports that it held 13 private investments at the end of June. This represented 11% of total assets at that time. The only information we have about Project Sibelius is that it is in the semiconductors and semiconductor equipment industry. Unfortunately, the fund doesn't report any more information on this holding. Though I'm putting my trust in BlackRock. It is, after all, the largest asset manager in the world.

ZS is a cloud security company that operates around the globe. The company is reporting incredible revenue growth. This comes at a time when more and more business operations are shifting online. For obvious reasons, this is being sped along by the pandemic. EPS is negative, but that certainly doesn't matter when you can produce revenue growth of 46.2% year over year.

Then finally, the other newest addition to the top ten since last time: Locaweb Servicos de Internet SA. This company operates in Brazil and provides internet services. It is a publicly traded company, just not listed on a U.S. exchange.

Check out the performances of some of these companies from the chart below - those that trade publicly on a U.S. exchange are listed.

The worst-performing YTD is the Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) stock. Funny enough, this company trades OTC in the U.S. It is a food delivery company that is headquartered in Germany but boasts operations in 40+ other countries. While DLVHF "only" delivered 49.84% YTD, a lot of it could have to do with the fact that it is traded OTC. This leaves many large investors unable to invest in the name if they aren't traded on something like the NYSE or Nasdaq.

For an example of a publicly traded food delivery stock, we have Grubhub (GRUB). Of course, it isn't the same company and operates in different geographical regions, but it can still give us a bit of an idea for performance of an NYSE-traded food delivery company.

Conclusion

After a brief dip in tech as a rotation into value played out for a few days, it looks like now could be an even better buying opportunity. Just because value looks attractive here doesn't mean that growth and tech names aren't going anywhere.

BSTZ has certainly had a monster run. However, these companies that the fund still has listed in its portfolio are among the innovation leaders. These companies that BSTZ is investing in can continue to provide a significant upside due to being the most relevant in the world. Not only that, but you get access to private investments led by a top-notch team from BlackRock.

The spectacular growth is certainly attractive. Additionally, the income that BSTZ can generate makes this another win for income investors as well. Of course, this will be a more volatile ride and is more appropriate for long-term investors. It also probably wouldn't be the best for an income investor (that tends to lean a bit more conservative overall) to invest significant amounts of their portfolio in a fund like BSTZ. That doesn't mean a 4% or 5% position can't be rewarding over time though!

