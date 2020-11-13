Gold production was 116.9K Au Oz, and silver production was 4.087 M Ag Oz. Gold price reached a record of $1,914 and silver at $24.77 this quarter.

Source: Pan American Silver Corp. La Arena Mine, Peru.

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) released its third quarter of 2020 on November 5, 2020. Results were in line with analysts' expectations. The company posted $76.11 million in free cash flow.

The investment thesis for Pan American Silver remains healthy.

The company is a good play both in gold and silver. However, as you can see, the market is extremely unpredictable, and it is crucial to trade a large part of your position short term. Perhaps 50% would be considered reasonable. I call it trading your long position.

PAAS is still outperforming a little the VanEck Gold Miners (NYSEARCA: GDX), as we can see below.

Reminder: Pan American Silver is now more a gold miner than a silver miner after acquiring Tahoe.

However, the recent rally in silver, which is now above $24, will benefit the stock even, so the silver price has retreated from its high at $29+ in August.

PAAS - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Pan American Silver 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total revenue in $ Million 352.19 404.38 358.43 249.51 300.41 Net Income in $ Million 37.66 21.44 -76.81 20.06 65.74 EBITDA $ Million 134.66 135.76 57.18 87.72 148.91 EPS diluted in $/share 0.18 0.25 -0.37 0.10 0.31 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 81.95 129.47 114.05 62.75 114.94 CapEx in $ million 49.89 50.32 55.75 30.34 38.83 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 32.06 79.15 58.30 32.41 76.11 Total cash $ Million 177.02 238.34 239.17 261.57 231.63 Total debt in $ Million 360.5 316.21 299.23 299.23 129.8 Dividend per share in $ 0.035 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.07 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 209.73 209.87 209.98 210.25 210.36 Gold/Silver Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Gold Production K Oz 150.2 173.9 156.1 96.6 116.9 Silver Production M oz 6.665 6.622 5.561 2.791 4.087 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 8.80 11.37 13.1 12.54 6.01 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,477 1,479 1,580 1,708 1,914 Silver price realized $/Oz 17.16 17.84 16.60 16.58 24.77

Data Source: Company filing

Silver And Gold Production Details For The Third Quarter of 2020

Total Gold/Silver production

Gold production was 116.9K Au Oz, and silver production was 4.087 M Ag Oz.

Details per mine below:

Also, the company produced Zinc, Lead, and Copper, as indicated below.

CEO Michael Steinmann said in the conference call:

Operations in Q3 reflect the impact of COVID-19. However, the situation has improved significantly from earlier in the year when most of our operations were suspended for periods of time. During Q3, all of our mines, with the exception of Huaron and Morococha were operating at reduced capacities to accommodate COVID-19 related protocols. Huaron and Morococha were brought back into operation by the end of Q3.

Michael Steinmann, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We are maintaining our forecast for gold production of 525,000 to 575,000 ounces in 2020. We are expecting increased gold production in Q4 as replenishment of inventories on our heaps was complete in Q3. We do expect similar gold production from our Timmins operation in Q4 as we continue to address geotechnical conditions at the Bell Creek mine, where we have discovered wide zones of new resources adjacent to reserves.

Pan American Silver: Financial Analysis

1 - Total revenue was $300.41 million in 3Q'20.

The Canadian company reported a third quarter profit of $65.74 million ($0.31 earnings per share). Adjusted income was $0.34 per share or $72.088 million. The results were in line with analysts' expectations.

The company announced a 40% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share or a yield of 0.88%.

2 - Free cash flow was a gain of $76.11 million in 3Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus CapEx.

The graph above indicates that the company managed a gain of $32.41 million in 2Q'20. The yearly free cash flow is a gain of $201.92 million.

With such high free cash flow, Pan American Silver should increase the quarterly dividend a little more, in my opinion.

3 - PAAS is net-debt free

Total debt was about $129.8 million, including $90 million drawn from the revolver facility as of the end of September (please see below). It is an excellent debt profile.

Source: PAAS Presentation

As of today, PAAS has only $60 million drawn on the revolver.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Pan American Silver suffered quite extensively from the COVID-19 disruptions, and production should be ramping up in Q4. It is still unknown, and the second wave of infection may complicate the expected recovery.

We have also experienced some gold and silver weakness, and the near-term outlook is not bullish. Technically, gold will have to retrace in the mid-1,750, in my opinion, before any sustaining uptrend. Thus, I expect PAAS to remain weak in the next few months. I see it as an opportunity to accumulate.

Finally, the Escobal operation in Guatemala remains in care and maintenance as required on the mine's environmental management plan. The company has no timeline concerning the re-opening of the mine. However, on October 27, 2020, we learned that the Xinka Parliament Announced a Breakthrough in the Escobal Mine Consultation Process. It is a small step but in the right direction considering this problematic issue.

Michael Steinmann, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our Escobal mine remains in care and maintenance, pending the ILO 169 consultation process, led by Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines. The government has been contending with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have not been informed of a start date for the consultation.

As I have explained in my preceding article, one crucial element is that the company gave tradable Contingent value right, CVR, to TAHO shareholders related to the Escobal silver mine.

Also, Tahoe shareholders received contingent consideration in the form of one contingent value right ("CVR") for each Tahoe share.

Each CVR will be exchanged for 0.0497 of a Pan American share upon first commercial shipment of concentrate following a restart of operations at the Escobal mine. The CVRs are transferable and have a term of 10 years.

Those rights can be acquired and present a good potential assuming that the Escobal Mine will re-open eventually. The CVR is trading under [[PAASF]] ticker and based on PAAS at $33. It would be $1.64 per CVR (PAASF is trading at $0.70 right now).

Technical Analysis

PAAS forms an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $37.50-$38.25 and line support at $32-$32.75.

Ascending wedge patterns are relatively bearish and signal a possible breakdown soon. In this case, I see PAAS retesting the $28 line, which is a good opportunity to buy back with confidence.

The gold and silver prices are weakening as we speak, and it is not helping PAAS.

The trading strategy is to accumulate below $32 and sell progressively from $35 to eventually $38.

Watch gold and silver like a hawk.

