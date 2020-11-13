Due to its dividend policy, SHO will likely announce the bulk of its 2021 dividend in the last quarter of next year and pay it in early 2022.

Considering SHO’s cash position and the rate at which it burns through cash, the REIT will most probably easily survive the pandemic.

The cash position of Sunstone Hotel Investor, Inc. (NYSE: SHO), a lodging real estate investment trust, is comfortable enough to help the REIT survive slow business activity through 2021. The amount of cash SHO burns through every month will be helped by a gradual uptick in business once a reliable vaccine or therapeutic for COVID-19 is developed. Around 11.9% of SHO’s total hotel rooms are still closed, whose eventual reopening will help lift revenue next year. SHO suspended its cash dividend for common stockholders in the second quarter due to the cash crunch brought on by the pandemic. I’m expecting the REIT to resume dividends in the second half of 2021. However, as SHO’s dividend payout trend is last-quarter heavy, the bulk of the expected dividends for next year will likely be paid in early 2022. As there is still a long time till the receipt of dividends, I’m adopting a neutral rating for the next one year.

Cash Position Seems Comfortable for Next Year

SHO’s current cash level and the rate of cash burn suggest that the company can survive another year with low business activity. As mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call, the management expects to burn around $16 million to $20 million of cash per month before capital expenditure. This estimate is an improvement over management’s previous estimates because of the recovery in revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) and occupancy over the last few months, as mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings release. The following table shows the management’s cash burn estimates given in the earnings release and a presentation released in September.

As mentioned in the earnings release, SHO had $503.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $42.3 million, as of the end of September 2020. Assuming a monthly cash burn rate of $20 million before capital expenditure, and capital expenditure of $5 million per month, SHO’s existing cash can last for over a year and a half. As a result, I believe SHO can easily survive another year of low business activity without having to resort to selling its properties.

Gradual Recovery in Business Activity to Slow Down Cash Burn

According to details given in the earnings release, the RevPAR and occupancy have been improving from month to month. Moreover, most of SHO’s properties are now open for business, with the exception of around 11.9% of total rooms. The following table shows the status of SHO’s different hotels.

The development of a vaccine or therapeutic for COVID-19 will likely act as a catalyst for the RevPAR and occupancy in the coming months. I’m expecting a vaccine to become available by early 2021 as the frontrunner, the Pfizer and BioNTech team, has announced that it expects to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses before year-end 2020. Even if Pfizer isn’t successful, other players like the Oxford and AstraZeneca team are not far behind, according to news reports.

I’m expecting the availability of the vaccine to ease COVID-19 protocols. Currently, Hawaii requires a negative COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test to enter the state and proceed without the 14-day mandatory quarantine, according to their tourism authority. The test needs to be taken within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. I’m expecting Hawaii and countries around the world to accept a vaccine certification instead of a negative COVID-19 test once the vaccine becomes available. Getting vaccinated once a year will be much more convenient for travelers than getting a test done just 72 hours every time before departing. Hence, I’m expecting the vaccine to boost tourism in Hawaii, which will directly benefit SHO’s Wailea Beach Resort. Additionally, the vaccine will likely bring the pandemic under control within some months, which will lead to a gradual recovery in the lodging business.

Moreover, the management expects to welcome back group business once a vaccine or therapeutic is developed, as mentioned in the conference call. Due to the pandemic, SHO had to cancel all group business in the third quarter, and the management expects to cancel all such business for the fourth quarter as well.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting the gradual recovery in RevPAR, occupancy, and group business to slow down the cash burn in the first half of the year. Further, I’m expecting SHO to finally return to positive funds from operations (“FFO”) in the second half of 2021. Overall, I’m expecting SHO to report an FFO of around $0.25 per share for full-year 2021. The following table shows my estimates for revenues and FFO.

Expecting Dividend Resumption by the Second Half of 2021

Based on my FFO estimates, I’m expecting SHO to resume dividend payments in the second half of 2021. Further, I’m expecting a payout ratio of 90%, which suggests that SHO will announce dividends of around $0.22 per share next year. However, as the REIT announces most of its dividend in the last quarter of the year, I’m expecting it to pay the bulk of the 2021 dividend in early 2022. As a result, I’m expecting very little dividend payment in 2021.

SHO announced dividends of $0.74 per share in 2019. I’m expecting SHO’s profitability to return to pre-pandemic levels by the mid of 2022; therefore, I believe a $0.45- $0.55 per share dividend is likely for 2022. The following matrix gives a range of feasible market prices at which investors may want to accumulate SHO. For a dividend level of $0.5 per share, an entry level of $8 or below seems feasible.

Although SHO’s long-term outlook is still intact, the absence of dividends in the short-term, and slow recovery to the pre-pandemic level, make the REIT unattractive for now. There’s still a long time till 2023; therefore, money is better off invested in other REITs that will pay off earlier than SHO. Based on the dividend outlook for the next one year, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SHO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.