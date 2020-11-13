Shares are very cheap whether you look at price-to-book ratio or price-to-earnings ratio.

The firm is very cautious about the near future for VLCC rates.

Tanker investors recently went through a gut-wrenching experience as many names sold off severely. Euronav (EURN) is no exception. But I have to add that it paid an 18% dividend yield over the trailing twelve months. In addition, it bought back ~6.5% of outstanding shares. A 24.5% shareholder yield is exceptional although we owe it in part to the decline in the share price.

I've been on- and off interested in the shipping market for years now. But halfway through 2019 I got really interested. Specifically due to IMO 2020 regulation approaching.

Shipping is an extremely cyclical market with intense boom-and-bust periods. But the industry is currently unusually attractive because:

Capital has left the industry (valuations have been low for years, I’ve been an opportunistic holder)

Regulation of emissions in 2020

The global fleet is relatively old

Regulatory uncertainty disincentivizes capacity investment

For an expert take on the market check out my recent interview with Seeking Alpha's shipping expert J Mintzmyer.

This backdrop sets the market up for violent price spikes if demand starts cooperating (Covid is currently messing with this plan).

Price spikes in shipping rates tend to last only a very short while. As I've illustrated in this December 2019 article this is a unique time in history because firms have not been ordering many newbuildings for a long time and the orders are at very low levels.

This is caused by a plethora of new regulation that has been established or is about to be established in the coming months and years. Often it is not finalized, like IMO 2030, and that makes it a highly uncertain endeavor to order a ship that can cost more than a hundred million dollars but may not last a decade.

In the past, the shipping industry has had a bad experience with regulation. After the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989, the industry was pushed towards double-hull tankers. Some invested in double-hull tankers but the legislation didn't arrive for a long time and this significantly handicapped the firms that were leading in this transition.

If a firm invests in a technology that turns out to be uncompetitive in 3 years they are stuck with these vessels for 20 years. Alternatively, they can eat a giant loss.

That doesn't just happen if they invest in a technology that is too polluting and gets outlawed. The same thing happens if they pay up for state-of-the-art ECO ships but regulation is increased but not by enough. That firm can get outcompeted by cheaper vessels being able to get by at lower rates.

Firms don't know what kind of ships to invest in before there's more clarity on the regulatory front or they are certain of high-prices for extended periods of time:

Image: Starshot Capital presentation (slide I used in a presentation about investment opportunities, Chairman of Scorpio explains why the industry isn't investing)

Even if there's regulatory clarity there is a decent chance that before the end of this decade full autonomous shipping will become a thing. I'd expect partial autonomy to arrive much sooner. This is highly significant because it allows shipping companies to steam slower. If you aren't paying a crew's worth of salaries you don't have to push it as hard. Steaming slower decreases emissions and decreases fuel costs. If the global fleet decreases in speed this increases the required number of vessels.

The order book has been declining since the GFR with short-lived flare-ups:

Interestingly, demolition sales have been low (that's ships getting scrapped):

But they can't stay low. Twenty-year-old ships are ripe for scrapping and in the coming years an increasing percentage of the fleet has served us for 20+ years:

Demolitions are suppressed because 1) shippers have been encouraged by volatile price spikes like early 2020 and end of 2019. Shippers know how quickly the market could tighten and these periods can be extremely lucrative. That makes it more acceptable to lose a bit of money on some older tonnages. Any moment they can make it all back in spades. 2) Some scrapyards have been shut down for periods in 2020.

Scrap prices have rebounded to acceptable levels but they were 100% up from here as recently as 2018.

Either attractive scrap prices, a very bad shipping market, and even the absence of price flare-ups could onset a flurry of scrapping.

The Euronav earnings call was very interesting and gives a lot of great insight into the current market dynamic. As well as how a tanker company is navigating the environment. Over the trailing twelve months, the company issued 21% in dividends and bought back 6.25% of shares.

As most tanker investors are acutely aware, tanker market performance was mixed during Q3. Usually, there is a seasonal upswing in the fall and early winter but this time the increased oil demand isn't there. Covid has no doubt something to do with that dynamic. Transportation demand is still pretty much down across the board and in Europe countries have been re-entering (partial) lockdowns. Parts of the U.S. may well follow in the coming months. To me, it isn't all that clear how that will play out. Pfizer (PFE) just announced a very promising vaccine.

A collapse in oil demand and we could see a reignition of the storage demand. Oil companies could tune down production again, but if the vaccine starts getting rolled out just as they've shut a bunch of wells, that could result in a messy situation. There are a lot of uncertainties around "when" shipping demand could surge. My expectation is that it could be highly erratic and different from the usual seasonal pattern.

Something that stood out to me is that there are now major differences in earnings between older and newer vessels.

Oil majors aren't putting any tankers over 15 years of age on a contract. Euronav pointed out that 10% of the global VLCC fleet (just 800 vessels) is 17.5 years old or older. This is another result of the push towards sustainability. I'm going to take vessel age into consideration to a greater degree going forward.

Euronav is returning 80% of what it makes as a policy. Before it returned most of that in dividends, but the company has split it up in 1/2 dividend and 1/2 buybacks (potentially because Value Investor;s Edge authors and members pointed out the steep Belgium dividend tax).

This brings me to Euronav's balance sheet, which should get it through even a severely disappointing couple of seasons. Its leverage ratio is 35.8%, there is $161 million in cash remaining and revolvers that the company can draw upon for over a billion dollars.

Euronav has been able to lend part of a $730 million loan through a green bond program. If you're thinking ESG investing is crazy in the U.S. you should see it in Europe. Green bonds are in high demand. If shipping can get its bonds into green bond programs (because they are using the bonds to finance emission-depressing upgrades or to finance LNG vessels, for example) it is going to decrease the cost of capital.

Cost of capital is a major input into shipping. You wouldn't think so because of the low prevailing interest rates. That's true if the companies borrow against the ships. But because of their volatile earnings profile, they are otherwise unattractive borrowers.

It is also hard to manage financing well, which depresses the value accruing to the equity throughout cycles. This is a pilot program but this could make a difference over time. I suspect that dynamic favors the large operators. They can more easily do large deals with European banks who distribute these bonds across their client base. But they probably don't want to bother with small packages. Financial market regulation can make that more difficult as well. If we're going to see these types of bonds a lot, that favors consolidation and large operators.

A big win for Euronav has been an extension of a FSO (floating storage offloading units) contract. From 2022 onwards this contract basically brings in $25 million per year in stable free cash flow. The 'stable' is very important because this type of earnings deserves a much higher earnings multiple compared to the volatile shipping earnings. Euronav trades at a forward P/E ratio of 3.7x. Obviously, an income stream of $20-25 million per annum until 2030 is worth more than $80-100 million. Especially, in a zero interest rate environment. But that's just icing on the cake because at 3.7x forward earnings (I think analysts estimates are probably lagging the rate adjustments signifcantly) it is just way too cheap.

My impression is and has been for some time, this is a market that presents us with a highly asymmetric setup. I don't know what the future looks like but with some luck, there's a lot of money to be made.

Even though estimates are probably too high, Euronav is clearly attractive in comparison to DHT Holdings (DHT) and Frontline (FRO). Perhaps because it is headquartered in Belgium. Or because the others are considered top operators. I don't think you can really justify the disparity very well. I'm happily long some Euronav and prepared to hold it through tough periods. I'm confident violent price spikes will materialize sooner or later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.