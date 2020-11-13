Given the protests and future legal battles around the mine, any potential partner would likely demand a better deal than what Anglo American got with its partnership.

If the mine receives federal and state approval, Northern Dynasty would still need to find a partner willing to fund most of the project.

Outlook for federal support for the Pebble Mine has diminished with Biden's election. State political support is also mixed, while there is considerable opposition in Bristol Bay.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) faces a host of challenges with getting Pebble Mine into production. The federal political environment for the mine has deteriorated with Biden's election. Even if the mine receives federal approval, its outlook at the state level looks uncertain due to significant local opposition. As well, there is the challenge of finding a partner willing to fund most of the project while dealing with legal battles and protests.

If the Pebble Mine does eventually make it into production, common shareholders may still not benefit that much. Northern Dynasty would probably have to give its partner most of the Pebble Project, and Northern Dynasty's outstanding share count has already more than quintupled since the end of 2014.

Northern Dynasty Minerals also trades as NDM on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A conversion rate of $1.00 USD to $1.31 CAD is used in this report.

Massive Political Risk

From a political standpoint, the Pebble Mine faces massive challenges. If President Trump had won a second term, there was a reasonable possibility that the mine would progress at the federal level, although Donald Trump Jr. opposed the mine due to its potential impact on the Bristol Bay fishery.

Joe Biden previously expressed his opposition to the Pebble Mine, so with his victory, there is a higher chance that the Pebble Project will be essentially on hold until at least early 2025.

The former CEO of the Pebble Partnership (Tom Collier) did indicate that he believed that a Biden administration would have trouble overturning federal permits once those permits are issued. Northern Dynasty is expected to submit a mitigation plan in the next couple weeks to address issues that the US Army Corps of Engineers [USACE] brought up in regards to the potential mine impact on wetlands and streams.

After that, a final decision could be made before the January changeover in federal government. However, there is no guarantee that a decision will be made by then or that the decision will be favorable to the Pebble Mine. As well, there is still uncertainty about how far the Biden administration would go to challenge the Pebble Mine if the USACE renders a favorable decision on the mine before the transition.

Even if the Pebble Project gets federal approval, there is also uncertainty about its ability to get state approval. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is one of the elected Alaskan officials who is probably most open to the project, but there appears to be mixed views towards the project from other Alaskan Republicans. For example, the Alaskan Republican Party announced that it supported the mine, but Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have come out against the project.

Support for the Pebble Project among Alaskans seems uncertain as well. One poll indicated that 31% of Alaskans supported the construction of the Pebble Mine, while 62% opposed construction of the mine. This is a poll commissioned by the Bristol Bay Defense Fund but was done by a legitimate polling organization. Typically, partisan-commissioned polls done by legitimate polling companies have a modest bias of a few points. Adjusting for that would still put the Pebble Mine at well under 50% support in Alaska.

Funding Risk

Assuming that the Pebble Project gets both federal and state approval, it still needs to get funding for the mine. The total project costs were recently estimated at $5.5 billion USD. Northern Dynasty had $11 million USD in unrestricted cash on hand at the end of Q2 2020 and increased that to around $53 million USD in October (after a July equity offering). It also had a market capitalization of around $1.2 billion USD in late July, which represents its recent peak.

Thus, it would need to raise most of the funds for the mine development from partnering with a major mining company. That major mining company would need to put up several billion dollars' worth of capital while also dealing with the potential for legal battles and protests. I believe that it will be difficult for Northern Dynasty to find a partner willing to endure that. If Northern Dynasty can find a partner, the terms of the agreement will likely be quite unfavorable to Northern Dynasty due to the risks to the partner. It would not be surprising for Northern Dynasty to have to give up 75% or more of the project ownership in exchange for the partner funding most of the capex.

Additional Dilution

Northern Dynasty's outstanding share count has gone up from 95 million at the end of 2014 to 467.7 million at the end of Q2 2020 as it has needed to raise money multiple times to fund its continuing operations. After its most recent share offering, Northern Dynasty appears to have 508 million shares outstanding. Fully diluted, it has around 555.5 million shares outstanding.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q2 2020 95.0 221.9 270.9 308.2 313.4 422.9 467.7

Source: Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty has averaged operational cash burn of approximately $40 million USD per year over the last several years. If all its outstanding options and warrants are exercised, it may have enough cash on hand to last until mid-2022.

By 2025, it could end up with approximately 656 million shares outstanding if it raises money to fund ongoing cash burn (between mid-2022 and the beginning of 2025) at an average of $1.00 USD per share. At $0.50 USD per share, it may end up with 756 million shares outstanding by that point.

Valuation and Conclusion

I consider Northern Dynasty Minerals to be a sell at its current share price. It is facing deteriorating support at the federal level (due to the 2020 election) and has uncertain support at the state level. There is also the prospect of considerable local opposition from Bristol Bay fishermen and residents.

If Northern Dynasty is able to secure the necessary mine permits anyway, it still needs to find a partner willing to fund most of the project and to deal with the inevitable legal battles and protests to come. Northern Dynasty may need to give up a majority stake in the project to achieve this. If it gives up an 80% stake in the project and has around $500 million USD in remaining funding commitments, I'd estimate that Northern Dynasty's share could be worth around $1.5 billion USD net of debt once the mine enters production. This is based on current metal prices and the costs assumed in its 2011 PEA (which is quite outdated at this point). Escalating costs could make the value of the project considerably less.

Thus, Northern Dynasty may be worth around $2 USD per share (assuming further dilution to fund operations) if it can get permits, find a partner to fund most of the project and get the mine into operation with the level of costs assumed in its 2011 PEA. Given the relatively low probability of achieving all that, at close to $1 USD per share, Northern Dynasty appears to be overpriced currently. If one assumes 20% odds (which I think is on the high side) of the mine making into production this decade, Northern Dynasty would be worth around $0.40 USD per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.