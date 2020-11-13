The Marmato mine development is progressing well, and expansion of the Segovia mine is being considered.

Over 600,000 shares were repurchased under the normal course issuer bid over the last two months.

Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) announced its Q3 2020 financial results. As the gold production recovered from the coronavirus-related decline experienced in Q2, and the gold price increased notably, the company recorded very good financial results and was able to triple its dividend. Moreover, the Marmato mine expansion seems to be progressing well, as shown by the recent news.

In Q3 2020, Gran Colombia Gold produced 58,454 toz gold. That is 21.2% more than in Q2 and 3.88% more than in Q3 2019. Out of the overall production volume, 51,555 toz is attributable to the Segovia mine and 6,899 toz is attributable to the Marmato mine (controlled by Gran Colombia Gold via a 53.5% equity interest in Caldas Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF)).

Although gold production increased, the production costs increased too. The total cash costs grew to $796/toz, and the AISC increased to $1,122/toz. Compared to the previous quarter, the costs increased by 11.6% and 7.4% respectively. The costs reached their highest level in more than three years, which definitely isn't a positive trend. The management attributes the growth in costs especially to higher cash costs (additional anti-COVID-19 measures and higher taxes related to higher metals prices), higher G&A spending, higher social contributions in Caldas Gold, and higher sustaining CAPEX at Marmato.

Fortunately, the average realized gold price increased as well, from $1,696/toz to $1,875/toz. And as the gold sales increased from 45,078 toz in Q2 to 59,633 toz in Q3, the revenues reached a new record high of $113.1 million. Also, the operating cash flow did well, jumping up to the $67.7 million level, setting a new record high too. And the free cash flow climbed to new highs, reaching the $53.4 million level. The net income improved to $18 million, which leads to EPS of $0.39. After annualizing to $1.56, Gran Colombia's P/E ratio equals only 2.99.

Gran Colombia's cash position improved notably. As of the end of Q2, the company held cash of $87.7 million. As of the end of Q3, it held 138.2 million. However, this number includes also $43 million held by Caldas Gold. Gran Colombia's total debt declined to $67.4 million and the net debt declined to -$70.8 million. It confirms that the company is in very good financial condition.

Despite improved financial results, Gran Colombia share price has been moving in a sideways channel since May. Therefore, the valuation metrics (shown in the table below on a TTM basis) remain at very low levels. For example, the price-to-operating cash flow equals only 2.05, and the price-to-revenues equals only 0.76. The TTM P/E ratio cannot be calculated due to the negative cumulative earnings recorded over the last four months, but as mentioned above, after annualizing Q3 EPS, the P/E ratio equals only 2.99. However, as can be seen, this is nothing new for the company.

In order to return some value to its shareholders, in September, Gran Colombia launched a normal course issuer bid under which it can repurchase and cancel 10% of issued and outstanding shares. Although under the old one that ended in June, Gran Colombia managed to repurchase only 56,000 shares, over the last two months, it has repurchased over 600,000 shares, according to the CFO.

Very good news is that Gran Colombia decided to triple the dividends. Moreover, starting in December, the dividends will be paid monthly, not quarterly. The monthly dividend will equal C$0.015 ($0.011) per share, which equals C$0.18 ($0.14) per year. At the current share price, the dividend yield equals 3%, which is a very nice number. Moreover, the overall dividend payments will equal $8.623 million per year which means that Gran Colombia should have more than enough space for further increases. Especially if the gold price remains at its current levels and the Marmato mine expansion is completed successfully.

Talking about Marmato, on July 6, a positive expansion PFS was released (an article can be found here). On November 5, Caldas Gold announced the closing of a precious metals stream financing with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). According to the deal, Wheaton will pay Caldas Gold $110 million for a 6.5% gold and 100% silver production stream. After 190,000 toz gold and 2.15 million toz silver is delivered, the stream will be reduced to 3.25% gold and 50% silver. The ongoing payments will equal 18% of the spot price until the uncredited portion of the upfront payment is reduced to 0 and 22% of the spot price thereafter. And on November 9, Caldas announced a drill intersection of 5.73 meters over 63.2 meters.

On September 23, Gran Colombia announced the spin-out of the Zacundo silver project into a company named ESV Resources. The model is similar to the Marmato mine spin-out into Caldas Gold.

And a very interesting thing was mentioned during the earnings call. Lombardo Paredes, Gran Colombia's CEO, stated:

In Segovia we have the potential to increase our processing, probably the next stage is going to be from 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes per day. But it’s too early to say that. We will announce that once we have ready all the information.

Since May, Gran Colombia share price has been moving sideways. Right now, it is stuck between $4.25 and $5.25. It is hard to tell whether it will break out to the upside or to the downside. After breaking out to the upside, the way to the $6 level should be free. After breaking out to the downside, there are further supports near $4.1 and $3.9. The near-term gold price development should decide the direction of Gran Colombia shares.

What I like about Gran Colombia Gold's Q3:

Gold production increased.

Revenues, operating cash flow, free cash flow, and net income increased too.

The net debt declined further.

Things seem to be moving in the right direction at Marmato.

Exploration at Segovia continues successfully.

The expansion of the Segovia mine is being considered.

The dividend was tripled.

The normal course issuer bid is underway, and over 600,000 shares have been repurchased already.

What I don't like about the company's Q3:

The cash costs and AISC keep on growing.

I'm not a fan of Gran Colombia's strategy of spinning out the assets. I would prefer them to remain under one roof, as Gran Colombia has the resources to keep on developing them.

