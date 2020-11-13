The stock is a bargain at an ~$600 million valuation at only 4x 2021 low-ball revenue targets.

The current CBD market remains a shell of the ultimate market size of up to $16 billion due to lingering FDA regulations.

Investors interested in the Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) story won't find the Q3 results terribly meaningful. A leader in the domestic hemp-CBD market is more reliant on FDA regulations than the current difficult market environment. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock here still below $4 after trading above $20 last year.

Image Source: Charlotte's Web website

Standstill Mode

While CWH continues to build the company for long-term growth, the business is for the most part in standstill mode. The actual investment story is based on when the FDA removes restrictions from hemp in food products.

For Q3, sales rebounded to $25.2 million, up from $21.6 million in the prior quarter. A big portion of the increase was the inclusion of revenues from Abacus Health Products for the first full quarter. The acquisition added $2.5 million in Q3 sales, up $1.9 million from only $0.6 million in the prior quarter. The deal closed on June 11.

While CWH expanded retail doors by 1,000 stores in the quarter to 22,000 doors in addition to the 16,000 health practitioners from Abacus Health, B2B sales were down 29% in Q3 to only $8.5 million. The COVID-19 store closures and reduced retail traffic along with FDA uncertainty have nearly killed the primary growth channel when 2019 started. Luckily, the company has a strong online presence where DTC sales were up 28% to $16.7 million.

Source: CWB Q3'20 earnings release

The numbers are even more telling considering Abacus Health was averaging $4.0 million in quarterly revenues last year with a focus on the B2B channel via health care practitioners. These reported numbers for the combined company would be far worse without the inclusion of $2.5 million in Abacus Health revenues.

In total, CWH reported legacy sales were up 8% sequentially to only $22.7 million. The company regularly reported higher revenues in 2019 before the FDA uncertainty kicked into full force and limited growth opportunities.

The biggest risk to the story is that CWH has turned a very profitable business with mid-70% gross margins into a money-losing operation. The company has built up operations including building a $31 million production facility in order to meet future demand. Any hiccups in that story due to considerable FDA delays would quickly place some pressure on the $66 million cash balance and possibly require more fundraising.

Future Story

The real investment story surrounding CWH is based on where the FDA moves and how fast. Federal bill H.R. 8179 would legislate CBD and the hemp products as dietary supplements removing the current restriction of the health regulatory department generally preventing most sales in the F/D/M segment.

As CEO Deanie Elsner mentioned on the Q3 earnings call, the upside for the CBD business is enormous once food products are sold in the F/D/M channel:

Independent surveys predict, with the regulatory pathway, sales of CBD products would grow from approximately $1.2 billion in 2019 to anywhere from $10 billion to $16 billion in market size by 2025.

The news gets even better for a strong brand like CWH. The company expanded into other categories like health and beauty with Harmony Hemp from Abacus Health just as the industry is consolidating. As the CEO shared on the earnings call, the industry is losing 100s of smaller brands unable to survive during the COVID-19 shutdowns:

We’re reading a lot of external data sources that are indicating that there are hundreds of smaller brands that are falling off the face of this category, just unable to sustain their positions, given the challenge of the pandemic.

CWH has a general revenue run rate of $100 million now. Even a 3x to 5x revenue target from previous corporate disclosures, the company would be on a quick path to $400 million in annual sales. The above estimate suggests the CBD market upside is closer to 10x 2019 levels.

The company now has ~154 million shares outstanding, placing the fully diluted market cap around $600 million. CWH appears slightly expensive based on current expectations for DTC growth in 2021 prior to any FDA clarity, but the stock is a bargain based on the ultimate growth opportunities.

Due to regulatory uncertainty and Republicans controlling the Senate, investors should probably look to buy the stock on dips. The stock isn't likely to run away from investors here. Ultimately, the bill appears well supported by both parties suggesting a deal gets done eventually and CWH is a great buy on weakness.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CWH remains a stock to own for the eventual removal of FDA regulatory restrictions. The CBD market is expected to explode once the FDA is out of the way and the stock is one of the few pure plays in the sector. CWH is a great buy below $4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.