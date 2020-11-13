All values are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted.

When you call something the "best value in apartments REITs" and it stays almost exactly in the same spot, you have to reexamine if you missed something. We are talking about Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF), which has sat in the same spot with a pout, while the broader markets have moved higher. Are we missing something? We decided to take a look at just that after its Q3-2020 results.

Q3-2020

Boardwalk's Q3-2020 had the right tone about it and it showed growth in all 3 key metrics of net operating income (NOI), funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO).

This is six months into COVID-19, and the company is still showing steady growth. It achieved this via slow and steady rent increases.

Yes, the amounts were marginal but they come in a rather difficult period, so we were still impressed. One key point in those numbers is that Boardwalk's units are still so far below market rents. There is some subjectivity in gauging that. But, if those market rents are remotely true, Boardwalk has big upside once things get back to normal.

Asymmetrical Results

While the top and bottom line numbers were stellar, we are seeing some markets buckle.

Alberta showed NOI declines almost across the board. This was likely driven partially by revenue restrictions.

However, the other provinces managed to pull NOI into positive territory. It bears watching to see how this evolves. We have some more job cuts being announced in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) for example plans to eliminate about 2,000 jobs post its merger with Husky Energy Inc.(OTCPK:HUSKF). The Alberta Government plans on eliminating 11,000 jobs as well. The pressures are there and they will get worse into Q4-2020 and into early 2021.

The Tailwind

While the Alberta market likely presents some considerable challenges for Boardwalk, it does have a very strong tailwind of declining interest rates. Boardwalk refinanced its 2020 maturing mortgages at unbelievably low rates.

This includes some 4-year mortgages at a 0.97% rate as per management. Boardwalk has big amounts of renewal right ahead and these will add some serious juice to the FFO and AFFO.

Collections

One key thing we have seen across REITs is that while they record revenues, they sometimes struggle to collect those revenues. Boardwalk however has had no issues with collections.

We see very little difference in collections after an initial dip in Q2-2020. Q2-2020 also had rent and eviction freezes in place as mandated (rightly we might add) by the Government. Beyond that, things have got back to normal.

Valuation Case

Boardwalk is now trading at 10X Q3-2020 FFO run rate. That is an insane undervaluation for a residential REIT in our view. Yes, there are issues but we see them everywhere. For example comparable US REITs are trading at 16X FFO multiples. There is a giant gulf between what it should trade and what it is trading at.

Boardwalk did present its NAV estimate once again this quarter.

While we have shown a good deal of skepticism towards Boardwalk's NAV calculations, we do agree with them on one thing. Boardwalk's liquidation value is significantly higher than what it is trading for.

Dividends

Boardwalk's current yield is tiny.

But that is compensated for the really tiny payout ratio. Boardwalk is currently paying about a third of FFO in dividends. When things turn around, Boardwalk could definitely raise its dividends. Boardwalk thus enjoys the lowest danger rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Catalyst

Can Boardwalk remain a value trap? It can. There are no rules that stocks need to trade at fair value or else we would not get technology stocks trading at 30X revenues. Boardwalk can continue to be punished in the other direction regardless of intrinsic value. But management can start recycling capital when things improve by selling at these low cap rates and buying back stock. An outright sale could be possible as well as there is big value to unlock. If Boardwalk is correct about its NAV, then there is $1.5 billion ($61 NAV) of value that is lying dormant. If we are correct then it is closer to $1.0 billion ($50).

Conclusion

Don't think of us as star-struck fans. While it is easy to see the recent articles and think we are charmed by Sam Kolias' stunning good looks, nothing could be further from the truth.

When this REIT was expensive, we made a different call.

But the company has really turned things around and the valuation has compressed. Additionally, we don't think you can find a better combination of value and dedicated management. On that note, Sam Kolias earns less than what Steve Jobs made while he led Apple Inc. (AAPL).

We are bullish on the setup here, although the headwinds might push price realization into 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOWFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.