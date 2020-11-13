In the approximately five months since I wrote my bullish piece on GATX Corp. (NYSE:GATX), the shares have returned about 29% against a gain of ~19% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since then, obviously, so I thought I'd look in on the name again. After all, a stock trading for $77.50 is much more risky than the same stock when it was trading at $61. I'll try to understand whether it makes sense to sell the shares, add more, or maintain the position at current levels. I'll try to make this determination by looking at both the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing quite distinct from the underlying business. In addition, I'll review the history of my options trades here, as I think these are instructive. Specifically, my put writing history here demonstrates the power of this approach to simultaneously enhance returns while reducing risk.

I imagine that you're a fairly busy crowd, dear readers, so I'll provide you an escape hatch from the remainder of this article by summarizing my argument in a sentence or two. If you continue reading past this paragraph, it's on you. I think this is a wonderful business, with an obviously great dividend history. I particularly like the fact that GATX is rare in that it's well insulated from the economic ravages of COVID-19. That said, we investors don't simply access the future cash flows of a given company directly. We need to access them via stocks, and stocks can be very poor proxies for the health of a given company. When the mood of the market sours on a given name, the stock is potentially a great investment. When the mood of the market becomes too optimistic, it's almost certain that future returns will disappoint. Unfortunately, in my opinion, the shares of this great business are too expensive, and future returns will be far more meagre than those of the recent past. For that reason, I must recommend that investors eschew this stock until price falls to match value.

Financial Snapshot

It's reasonable to expect that every business has been affected by the global pandemic, and it's also the case that some are much more impacted than others. For instance, I recently wrote about a casino that is being massively impacted by the pandemic. On the other end of the spectrum of affected companies is GATX. According to pp. 24 of its latest 10-Q, "While COVID-19 has not had a material impact on the financial performance of our global rail operations to date, we expect the reduction in economic activity to continue to impact our customers, which we expect, in turn, to impact the demand for our global railcar fleet." So the company feels that eventually demand for the fleet may drop because of pain being felt by customers. Add to that the fact that rail freight transportation has been deemed an essential service globally and the investor must conclude that this is a business relatively well insulated from the current crisis.

This relatively muted impact on the business shows up in the financial statements. Specifically, revenue was actually slightly higher during the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago. Most every other financial measure improved also, most particularly a 138% improvement in Portfolio Management. Net income declined by 13% from the year ago period because of a 52% uptick in income taxes, which can't be helped.

More importantly still, I think the dividend is well covered here for a few reasons. First, the company has cash and equivalents of ~$460 million at the moment. This compares well to the ~$70 million it spends on dividends annually. In addition, as I stated in my latest article on the name, future obligations beyond the current year will be relatively light. Finally, the company generates annual cash from operations of about $490 million. All of this leads me to conclude that the dividend is reasonably well covered.

Thus, I'd be happy to add to my position in this name at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

My regular victims know that I think it's possible for a great business to be a terrible investment if it's too expensive and for a troubled business to be a great investment if the shares are cheap enough. Thankfully, I'm not normally a cheapskate, but when it comes to stocks, I'm downright miserly. I am this way inclined because I think cheap stocks offer both reduced risk and enhanced return potential. They reduce risk because any marginal bad news offered by a company in the "doghouse" is unlikely to drop share price very much. At the same time, because of a phenomenon I've dubbed "the prodigal son syndrome", good news coming out of a "dog" has the potential to drive the shares higher. I try to determine whether the shares are expensive or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex.

On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. In my previous article on this name, I recommended buying the shares because they were inexpensive. Specifically, they were trading at a price to free cash flow of just under 5 times. There's no current free cash flow, so I think it would be wise to look at price to earnings. On that basis, the shares aren't currently cheap, per the following. Specifically, they're trading near multi-year highs. Per recent history, when the shares get to current levels, they go on to disappoint.

Data by YCharts

I also want to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~11% for GATX. I consider this to be a very optimistic forecast. Based on the above I must recommend avoiding the shares at current levels.

Options Update

In my previous two articles on this name, I recommended that investors who were either nervous about buying, or who wanted to enhance yield, sell some put options. Specifically, in my first article, I eschewed the shares, but I recommended that investors sell the December 2019 puts with a strike of $65 for $2.65. These expired worthless. In my previous article on the name, I recommended that investors sell the puts expiring this year with a strike of $55. I received premia of $6.70 for each of these. This is a great outcome in my estimation because these are currently bid-asked at $.05-$1.40. Given where the shares are currently trading, I think these will expire worthless. So, in sum, I've earned ~$9.35 of premium per share on a stock that's currently trading at ~$77. I think the income I received reduced risk by lowering my net purchase price, and it obviously enhanced returns. In my view, this is the power of short put options.

While I normally like to repeat success, I will only do so if there are reasonable trades to be made. In this case, I don't think there is sufficient premia being offered for reasonable strike prices. For that reason, I must just wait on the sidelines like everyone else.

Conclusion

I think this is a fine business. I think management treats shareholders very well, as evidenced by the fact that this company has a 100 year+ history of paying dividends. In addition, I really like the fact that the business seems to be well insulated against the ravages of COVID-19. That said, we don't buy companies, we buy stocks. Stocks are often governed by the mood of the very capricious market, and what the market giveth, the market can taketh away. For that reason, I'll be taking my GATX chips off the table and will certainly buy in again if and when shares return to more reasonable valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GATX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm currently long, I'll be selling my shares tomorrow.