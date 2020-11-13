Hyatt's (H) 3Q20 results reflected the clear divergence currently at play between owned hotel and asset-light fundamentals – while the company is in the midst of an asset-light transformation, its remaining exposure to owned assets in urban locations remain a drag on the RevPAR performance. That said, the valuation here at ~11x FY22 EBITDA screens very reasonably, reflecting the market's view of H as more in-line with a full-service REIT than an asset-light franchise like Hilton (HLT). Further progress on the asset-light transformation, as well as accelerated asset sales and the resumption of buybacks, should drive a re-rating.

Revenue Growth Misses the Mark in 3Q, But There is Cause for Optimism

H fell short with 3Q20 revenues of ~$399m, well below consensus at $424m, as comparable system-wide RevPAR fell ~72% YoY. On the bright side, RevPAR did still improve ~17% from 2Q levels, led by occupancy gains in Greater China as domestic demand recovers, as well as stronger demand in drive-to and coastal markets in US select-service hotels. Further, ~94% of H's rooms have been reopened as of 3Q, which is certainly a step in the right direction.

Source: Earnings Release

Also positive was net unit growth, which was ~6.0% YoY higher, led by Asia-Pacific (ASPAC) and Europe, Africa, and Middle East (EAME)/South-West Asia, which had the strongest net room growth of +8.2% YoY and 8.6% YoY, respectively. This compares to the Americas with a +4.9% YoY gain. The pipeline is also getting back on track, with gains of ~101k rooms (+9.8% YoY), a trend surprisingly consistent with other operators in results thus far.

COVID Impact Continues to Weigh on Earnings

No surprises that H remains loss-making – as of 3Q, its EBITDA loss was ~$48m, largely reflecting the COVID impact across both the owned and leased hotel portfolio. But a closer look reveals some divergence – H's hotel ownership losses were the major drain once again, offsetting a relatively strong fee-related EBITDA performance, as well as lower corporate expenses. Given break-even EBITDA occupancy is typically ~40-45% for full-service hotels and ~30-35% for select-service (due to cost cuts, break-even is now at the lower-end for both), I don't see EBITDA turning around anytime soon.

Source: Earnings Release

While the cost cuts are positive, it's hard to say how much will stick. But in the meantime, the leaner cost structure (primarily a result of cost efficiencies and a reduction in integration costs with Two Roads) certainly helps. Thus, expect more one-offs like the ~$22m restructuring charge in 3Q (mainly severance-related) going forward as H looks to right-size the cost base. For 3Q, the additional charge was the key driver behind the below-consensus adj. loss per share of $1.48.

Source: Earnings Release

"Cautiously Optimistic" on an Unlikely 2H21 Recovery

Additional commentary around preliminary October RevPAR trends was somewhat positive – management cited "a modest sequential improvement" in October relative to 3Q20, representing a narrower YoY decline of ~70%. As of end-October, ~94% of total system-wide hotels (or ~92% of rooms) were open, largely in-line with 3Q, but a significant step up from the ~80% of hotels open at end-2Q.

More importantly, management's tone on the outlook was guarded, though they remain "cautiously optimistic" on a 2H21 recovery. Thus far, "group business on the books" is down ~40% relative to this time last year, which isn't all bad at first glance, but with additional attrition likely over the coming months, things could get worse before they get better. Many of H's largest business transient customers, for instance, are suggesting a slower return to normalized travel, with continued limitations on travel expected for 1H21. Thus, I would be cautious about underwriting a recovery in FY21, pending the rollout of a vaccine.

Moving Ahead with Asset Dispositions

Despite the COVID-impacted backdrop, management will push through the ~$1.5bn asset disposition announced at its prior analyst day. The target is for the sell-down to complete by March 2022, which seems positive, but given the 10-30% discounts H is seeing relative to pre-COVID levels, I would have preferred more flexibility on the timeline.

There's not a lot of price discovery going on. There are individual transactions that have occurred. The discounts that I've seen at least range sort of from maybe 10% to 30% off of where values might have been back in 2019. – 3Q20 Transcript

The extent to which H will have to discount its remaining dispositions remains to be seen, though management did stress its portfolio's ability to retain value through the cycle. Monetizing its assets at attractive multiples (13-15x targeted) could generate significant value, in my view.

Source: Investor Presentation

Ample Liquidity Runway

As of end-3Q, H had ~$1.8bn of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments of ~$310m, as well as ~$1.5bn of availability under its revolver (net of letters of credit outstanding). During the quarter, H also raised ~$745m of senior notes due 2022, bolstering its liquidity position. Given H's total liquidity of ~$3.6 bn at end-3Q and its disclosed >36-month runway, this would imply a manageable ~$100m monthly burn rate. Plus, H operates with low leverage, and thus, I see no meaningful risk on the capital and liquidity fronts.

Source: Investor Presentation

Upside Potential as the Transformation Story Gets Back on Track

There wasn't a lot in H's 3Q results to write home about, but at a valuation of ~11x FY22 EV/EBITDA (my est.), the bar remains low, in my view. At current levels, I believe the market is pricing H closer to fully-owned peers (vs. asset-light peers like HLT), leaving room for upside should its asset-light transformation regain momentum. Even if the path to asset-light gets pushed out beyond the 2022 target, I believe accelerated asset sales (at a reasonable multiple) and the resumption of the buyback could catalyze a re-rating.

Downside risks include a challenging COVID-impacted macro environment and any secular impact on travel demand across business transient segments, as well as execution risks related to the asset-light transition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.