We have provided an overview of the key metrics of a plethora of regional banks of late. We believe that the financials offer tremendous upside in a post-COVID world. Across the many banks, we have seen how low rates have weighed, and pressure on bond yields have kept these stocks down for months despite the broader averages rebounding so sharply. However, in just the last few days, bond yields are moving, and the outlook for banks has improved. They may have spiked a little too sharply, so let them pull back before you buy in the range. It will be a volatile ride as we head into the winter before a vaccine is widely available. Still this is a sector you should be buying for the long term.

While loan-loss provisions have spiked this year on fears of the potential inability of borrowers to repay their loans, this risk seems to be diminishing, especially on the widespread hopes that we are moving past COVID next year. One name that has crossed our desks is Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB). The bank has recently reported earnings, and with a 3.5% dividend yield, we like the stock, but think there are some risks that suggest you should wait for a pullback to buy. In this column, we check in with Farmers National and review the key metrics you should be looking for in any banking institution.

Solid revenue growth

We saw the bank register growth in loan activity, increased deposits, and a respectable net interest margin. Overall, the bank saw revenues continue to improve. In Q3, the company reported a top line that rose from Q3 2019. With the present quarter's revenues of $33.6 million, the company notched a 19.3% increase in this metric year-over-year. As we have noted, performance on this line has been mixed with many other regional banks having seen flat to down revenues versus last year, while others saw increases. This was one of the larger increases in revenues we had seen.

Earnings growth

The increase in revenues year-over-year was offset by an increase in loan loss provisions from last year and the sequential quarter. While an increased provision from last year was expected in estimates, the results were strong. Farmers National saw net income of $10.9 million or $0.38 per share compared to $9.2 million or $0.33 per share in the same quarter of 2019. This was above expectations. That was great further, book value improved.

Book value improvement

We like to buy quality banks when they are near or below book value. A few weeks ago, Farmers National was trading near book value but now the stock is rocketing higher. With this move, it is slightly expensive value-wise. The bank's stock is $12.40 which is up nicely in the last few but is now above book value. Book value per share was $12.06 at the end of Q3 2020 compared to $11.76 at the end of Q2 2020. We love to see this movement. Still, shares are expensive when we consider tangible book value per share. Most bank stocks are valued higher than tangible book value. Tangible book was $10.23 at the end of Q3 2020 compared to $9.92 at the start of the quarter. Overall, we think a price in the $11 range would be most attractive to buy the stock.

Movement in loans and deposits

Asset quality is something you should watch each quarter

Loans are a strength, but only if they are performing.

We noted an increase in loan-loss provisions that offset earnings. Farmers National increased its provision for loan losses to $2.6 million, an increase of $200 thousand compared to the $2.4 million provision recorded in the most recent quarter. This additional provision is the amount determined to be required as a result of the impact of increased negative factors that exist in the current economic environment. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for loan losses increased to 0.90% during the current quarter compared to 0.79% during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

What about assets that are not performing? Non-performing assets to total assets remain at a low level, currently at 0.40%, but increased from the 0.28% reported one year ago. Early stage delinquencies were $10.1 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $10.3 million, or 0.48% of total loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $219 thousand, compared to $511 thousand in the same quarter in 2019. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.08% for the most recent quarter. Overall this is solid, and we like what we are seeing.

We would also like to point out this is a highly efficient bank. The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 improved to 50.66% compared to 55.90% for the same quarter in 2019. The improvement in mortgage banking income and net interest income, accompanied with careful management of noninterest expenses were the main drivers of the improvement.

Take home here

At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Farmers National helped its commercial and agricultural customers by providing relief on their loans in the form of payment deferrals. The significant decline in the balance of deferred loans reflects the diversity of its loan portfolio and its strong asset quality. As we have seen with a number of regional banks, this was another mixed quarter, but was mostly strong. Book value improved nicely in the quarter, and revenues and earnings expanded over last year. For now, we are neutral on the name, but believe it is going to see a strong 2021. If shares dip back well into the $11 range, you can buy with confidence.

