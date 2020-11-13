CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate Defencath, marketed in Europe and other territories as Neutrolin, a CE-marked medical device, is an antimicrobial and antifungal solution designed to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections ("CRBSIs") in patients with end-stage renal disease ("ESRD") receiving hemodialysis ("HD") through a central venous catheter ("CVC").

The company recently submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") for Defencath to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). The drug having Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designations has been granted priority review by the FDA with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") goal date of 2/28/2021.

Defencath is a proprietary formulation of taurolidine 1.35%, citrate 3.5% and heparin 1,000 units/mL to reduce the risk of infections from in-dwelling catheters. The key compound in Defencath, taurolidine, is an amino acid derivative with in-vitro studies indicating broad antimicrobial activity against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, including antibiotic resistant strains, as well as mycobacteria and clinically relevant fungi including Aspergillus.

CorMedix is researching to leverage its taurolidine technology for developing a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices. Research programs are active in surgical sutures and meshes and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers.

CorMedix completed its Phase 3 clinical study of Defencath, known as LOCK-IT-100. The primary objective of the randomized, double-blind, active control, parallel-arm, clinical trial was to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of Defencath as a catheter lock solution ("CLS") for prevention of CRBSI in subjects receiving HD for the treatment of ESRD when compared with heparin. The trial was terminated in August 2018 following the recommendation of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), because efficacy had been demonstrated and the pre-specified level of statistical significance had been achieved with no safety concerns. CorMedix announced the top-line results from the interim analysis of the study in January 2019 with efficacy data from 653 subjects at the time of the interim analysis, including the first 28 cases of CRBSI. The study continued enrolling and treating subjects until study termination, so the final efficacy analysis was based on a total of 795 subjects.

In the analysis of the full data set, a total of 41 CRBSI events was determined by the Clinical Adjudication Committee (CAC). There was a 71% reduction in the risk of occurrence of CRBSIs compared with the active control of heparin, which is well in excess of the study's assumed treatment effect size of a 55% reduction. In the Defencath arm, the CRBSI event rate was 0.13 per 1,000 catheter days, which is significantly lower than the event rate of 0.46 per 1,000 catheter days in the control arm. The statistical significance of the primary endpoint in the full data set (p=0.0006) was even more impressive than that of the interim analysis (p=0.0034).

There were no statistically significant differences between the results in the Defencath arm compared with the control arm in the final analysis for the secondary endpoints. The event rate for one of the secondary endpoints, catheter removal for any reason, was 3.48 per 1,000 catheter days (236 out of 397 subjects) in the Defencath arm and 3.23 per 1,000 catheter days (224 out of 398 subjects) in the control arm (p=0.39).

The loss of catheter patency, which was defined either as catheter removal due to loss of catheter patency or the administration of tissue plasminogen activating factor ("tPA"), was also a secondary endpoint. The event rate for loss of catheter patency was 0.99 per 1,000 catheter days (64 out of 397 subjects) in the Defencath arm and 0.74 per 1,000 catheter days (48 out of 398 subjects) in the control arm (p=0.10).

During the clinical trial, there were no serious treatment-emergent adverse events ("TEAE") with Probable or Definite Relationship to the study drug as determined by the investigator. The proportion of subjects with any TEAE was similar between the Defencath arm and the control arm.

In January 2019, CorMedix began its initial discussions with the FDA regarding using the LOCK-IT-100 study to support regulatory approval for Defencath, wherein the FDA agreed that the company could request consideration of Defencath for approval under the LPAD (Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs) pathway. Established by the 21st Century Cures Act, the LPAD pathway is intended to encourage the development of certain antibacterial and antifungal drugs to help address the critical public health and patient care concerns that are a result of the decline in antibacterial drug research and development, while serious antibacterial and antifungal drug-resistant infections increase.

CorMedix received feedback in July 2019 from the FDA, which although did not raise any additional questions regarding the analyses provided, indicated that a thorough review of all of the clinical data will be conducted when the clinical study report is submitted for LOCK-IT-100. Additionally, the FDA stated that while the data from LOCK-IT-100 and supporting information may be sufficient, it cannot confirm that the data from LOCK-IT-100 are adequate to support an indication for prevention of CRBSI in HD patients until it has completed its review of the NDA.

The company describes in its website that "despite improvements and initiatives to control infection, catheter biofilm develops within 24 hours and can lead to life-threatening infections, costing the U.S. healthcare system billions of dollars annually." An estimated 250,000 CRBSIs occur annually in the U.S. CorMedix found over 180 extensive interviews with nephrologists, oncologists, and total parenteral nutrition ("TPN") healthcare providers that a significant unmet need in addressing CRBSIs existed.

The current estimate of the annual need for CLS in the U.S. for HD alone is approximately 80 million vials. Additionally, meeting the needs in other indications, such as oncology and TPN, may require up to an estimated several hundred million more vials per year. CorMedix is conducting research to explore additional settings, such as the intensive care unit ("ICU"), for the potential use of CLS.

Currently, there are no pharmacological agents approved in the U.S. for the prevention of CRBSIs. Defencath was granted Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations in 2015. "QIDP designation is assigned to drug products intended to treat serious or life-threatening infections. Importantly, QIDP designation provides an additional five years of market exclusivity in addition to the five years granted for a New Chemical Entity."

From the company's 2019 10-K filing, the patents which CorMedix believes are most material to its business are set to expire between November 2024 and May 2025 in the U.S. and by October 2025 in Europe; however, the European Patent Office has found the Prosl European patent to be invalid and has revoked it. An appeal to that decision is pending.

CorMedix entered into a License and Assignment Agreement with ND Partners, LLC, ("NDP") in January 2008, pursuant to which, NDP granted exclusive, worldwide licenses for certain antimicrobial CLSs, processes for treating and inhibiting infections, a biocidal lock system and a taurolidine delivery apparatus, and the corresponding United States and foreign patents and applications (the "NDP Technology") to CorMedix. The agreement was amended in April 2013. The maximum aggregate amount of cash payments remaining at 12/31/2019, subject to achievement of milestones, is $2.5 million, and an escrow of 21,832 shares of common stock.

CorMedix has a market capitalization of $183.99 million on a stock price of $5.73 at close on 11/11/2020. The shares o/s are 32.11 million held mostly by the public with 73.63% shares, followed by institutions with 19.51%, hedge funds with 5.48% and insiders with 1.39% shares. The current price is above midpoint in a 52-week range of $2.16 to $7.97. Wall Street analysts are very bullish with an average rating of 4.5/5 and a price target of $15.75.

As of 9/30/2020, the company reported a balance of $37 million in cash and short-term investments. The company's cash burn in the TTM was $26.5 million. CorMedix believes to have the funds necessary to continue operations beyond the coming 12 months. The company also estimates a revenue of over $12 million in 2021. As of 12/31/2019, the company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $195.4 million.

CorMedix came under our radar due to it being on our catalyst watchlist. However, the company's IP and a colorful past are a dampener. An avoid for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.