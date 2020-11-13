I have certainly abandoned the bearish camp to become much more upbeat about DKS ahead of third quarter earnings.

Keep an eye on the strength of e-commerce sales and whether the management team will reinstate 2020 guidance.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is only a few days away from reporting third quarter results. This has been an interesting story to follow in the retail space in 2020, considering how the company managed to flip sides in the middle of the pandemic: from a potential loser in the brick-and-mortar space to a possible winner in e-commerce.

Analysts expect the company to report revenue growth of nearly 13% - a respectable number, after the retailer managed to deliver a blowout 20% top-line increase last quarter that was the best in the past five years at least. Adjusted EPS of $0.98, if achieved, would put the company on track to reach YoY growth in earnings, even after posting an ugly net loss in the first quarter of this eventful year.



Will comeback story continue?

Operationally speaking, this could not be a better moment for Dick's. The second quarter of the year exceeded everyone's expectations, despite the equivalent of 15% of the company's stores being closed during the period due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The retailer certainly benefited from favorable external factors in the most recent three-month period, including the increased popularity of outdoor health and fitness activity. Even those that do not care much for breaking a sweat have been driving higher demand for athletic and active lifestyle apparel and footwear, a byproduct of the new stay-at-home habits.

But it seems obvious to me that Dick's management team also helped by adjusting to the new trends very quickly. For example, e-commerce as a percentage of total sales remained very high in the second quarter, at a whopping 30% (see graph below) - even during a period when comps of nearly 21% reached a historical record and surpassed Foot Locker's (FL) comparable metric in the quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

In my mind, the main question come November 24 will be whether the top-line trends will remain largely intact, now that Dick's has learned how to best deal with the crisis. I would not be surprised to see the management team finally reinstate its guidance for 2020, with only one quarter left to go and possibly better visibility into holiday sales - which could be boosted by the company's "10 Days Of Black Friday" initiative.

On the stock

Last time that I wrote about Dick's Sporting Goods, back in early 2019, I expressed a bearish sentiment towards the stock. I was concerned about the impact of the US-China trade war and management's apparent lack of visibility into how much it could impact the company's financial results. Since then, so much has changed in the world, and I think that the retailer has managed to navigate the challenges well to become a likely winner in the retail sector.

Supporting a much more optimistic view on the stock are a couple of other factors. First, the company's balance sheet looks rock-solid, with over $1 billion in cash far exceeding less than half a billion dollars in long-term debt. Also, although shares remain modestly higher YTD. They have come down from mid-October all-time highs by nearly 20%, suggesting a potential buy-on-weakness opportunity (see P/E chart below).

Data by YCharts

Due to the combination of (1) record-high comps during a pandemic year, (2) heavy e-commerce mix that may never fully revert to a lower pre-COVID normal, (3) strong cash position and (4) valuations that have de-risked in the past month, I have certainly abandoned the bearish camp to become much more upbeat about DKS ahead of third quarter earnings.

