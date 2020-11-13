The key is to make sure the firm can survive long enough for that to happen, and with the amount of cash it has on hand, that's looking like positive.

One of the smaller refining businesses on the market today happens to be CVR Energy (CVI). With a market cap of just $1.38 billion, the business, which focuses on petroleum refining activities and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing, is a small player that has seen tremendous downside in recent months. Due to adverse market conditions, shares have crashed from a 52-week high of $47.83 apiece down to the $13.28 that they are trading at as of this writing. In truth, the pain the company is presently experiencing is very real, but given the cyclical nature of the industry, now might be a good time for investors to consider buying into the business.

Recent performance has been disheartening

CVI Energy is, in itself, a rather simple company structurally. The bulk of the operations consists of its Petroleum segment. This includes two Mid-Continent refineries close to the major oil hub known as Cushing, Oklahoma. There is Nameplate crude oil capacity of about 206,500 barrels per day. The company also provides easy access to the Anadarko Basin where it has 100% exposure to the WTI-Brent differential and where 97% of volume processed through it is in the form of liquids. This segment takes in feedstock and produces mostly gasoline and distillates. The other segment of the business is its Nitrogen Fertilizer segment. This piece of the enterprise produces and sells ammonia, with facilities servicing the Southern Plains and the Corn Belt. The business also owns a 35% common equity stake, plus a 100% GP (general partner) stake in CVR Partners (UAN), though the equity side of this is presently only valued at $25.2 million for the firm.

Recent performance figures posted by CVI Energy have been anything but stellar. Consider revenue. During the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the company’s sales came out to just $1.01 billion. This compares to $1.62 billion seen the same time last year. This works out to a year-over-year decline of 38%. The third quarter hasn’t been the only tough period for the business though. All of 2020 so far has been disappointing. For the full three quarters seen so far in 2020, revenue has totaled $2.81 billion. This is down 41.4% compared to the $4.79 billion seen the same period last year.

Revenue wasn’t the only thing to suffer. According to management, the company’s latest quarter saw a net loss of $96 million. This compares to a profit of $119 million a year earlier. Year-to-date, this net loss has grown to $188 million, down from a profit of $336 million seen in the first three quarters of 2019. EBITDA was also hit hard, falling from $235 million in last year’s third quarter to -$39 million now. As a result of this, EBITDA for 2020 as a whole so far has fallen to -$8 million. This is down significantly from the $738 million seen a year ago.

Operating cash flow is another vital cash flow metric that investors would be wise to focus on. It saw a similar hit but at least came in positive during the latest quarter at $111 million. This compares to $269 million seen a year earlier, while for the first nine months of 2020 the metric totaled $62 million vs. $653 million in the same nine months last year. Free cash flow, meanwhile, has followed a similar trend. This declined from $239 million in last year’s third quarter to $76 million now. So far for 2020 as a whole, free cash flow is -$197 million, down from $544 million a year ago.

This tough year has been driven by a number of negative factors affecting CVI Energy. Petroleum throughput in the latest quarter, for instance, averaged 201,168 barrels per day. This is down from 222,000 seen the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, the figure is 171,460, down from 217,064 seen in 2019’s first three quarters. Production figures were similar, falling from 220,124 barrels per day in the third quarter last year to 198,975 barrels per day in this year’s third quarter, while year-to-date figures have dropped from 215,617 barrels per day to 169,135 barrels per day.

Lower throughput and production aren’t the only things affecting the enterprise though. There’s also a hit driven by the Group 3 3-2-1 crack spread narrowing from $18.76 per barrel in the third quarter last year to $9.75 per barrel this year. This contributed to the company’s petroleum refining margin dropping from $16.34 per barrel down to $5.47. On the Nitrogen Fertilizer side, both natural gas costs and feedstocks prices were down, but realized pricing fell 28.2% year-over-year in the latest quarter and 29.6% for the full three quarters on a year-over-year basis.

In an effort to protect shareholders and focus on the long-term picture, management has made some tough choices. For instance, they have decided to cut the firm’s distribution to nothing. In addition, they reduced planned capital expenditures by 30% this year, plus they are now targeting $50 million or more in reduced operating expenses and SG&A. Their belt-tightening has involved deferring the turnaround at Wynnewood, as well as, for CVR Partners, deferring the turnarounds at Coffeyville and at East Dubuque.

The picture here may not look great, but it’s important to keep in mind that CVI Energy operates in a very cyclical manner. Some years, the picture is great for the firm. Other years, the opposite is true. Consider just the past three fiscal years. Back in 2017, the business’ operating cash flow totaled $248 million. That was a pretty down year, though not as bad as this year is slated to be. In the years that followed, operating cash flow grew to $628 million, and then to $747 million. As performance improves, investors pile in. In just the past 52 weeks, for instance, shares were priced as high as $47.83.

In years past, they exceeded $70 briefly. Today, with units at $13.28 apiece, CVI Energy is priced at the low end of its scale. And with management making cuts necessary and the firm’s market cap at just $1.38 billion, there’s plenty of upside once the market turns in its favor. The most important thing is ensuring that the firm can survive the present trouble. With gross debt of $1.69 billion and cash of $672 million, net debt stands at $1.02 billion. So long as management can generate positive operating cash flow with which to pay this down while reducing all capex to just maintenance level capex, the firm should be able to survive until the pricing environment improves.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that the picture for CVI Energy is far from ideal at the moment, but it may be just this point in time that investors would be wise to consider jumping in. Once the industry turns around for the business, cash flow should expand nicely and its share price should soar as a result. Technically, the picture could always worsen from here, but with its significant cash hoard on hand, it’s hard to see much, if any, long-term downside in this cyclical play.

