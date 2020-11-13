If Trump succeeds in a coup or through the courts at securing a 2nd term, the stock could triple.

Valuation

Perdoceo is dirt-cheap by any measure. The market cap is $800 million, but the company has a net cash position of $300 million, for an enterprise value of $500 million.

In the last twelve months, the company has generated operating income of $140 million, for a paltry EV/EBIT of just 3.5!

Meanwhile, revenue and profits both continue to grow. Year-over-year revenue in the company's just-reported quarter was up 9%, and the company expects adjusted operating income of $155 million for the full year.

The Company

Perdoceo is a for-profit education institution. The structure of the industry (government payments make up a huge part of revenue) attracts snake-oil salesmen that often dupe the poor/uneducated into getting loans they can't afford.

If you're into ESG investing, Perdoceo may not be for you. This is a company that has gotten in trouble numerous times for flouting regulations and duping customers (and the government) into paying for "educations" with dubious benefits.

Earlier this year, the company settled for $7.1 million over claims by 310 students of the Western Culinary Institute (which is now closed). In 2019 and 2018, the company paid out $35 million and $17 million in settlements, respectively, much of it related to deceptive marketing practices.

To be fair, these offenses are several years old (even though the payments are recent) and under different management. The company has undergone a name change (from Career Education Corp) in order to shed its previous reputation and start fresh.

Management

While the company continues to struggle with drop-out rates and getting its graduates gainfully employed, it does appear to be taking baby steps forward. Default rates are on the decline since new CEO Todd Nelson took the helm in 2015:

Cohort Default Rates 3-year rate Institution, Main Campus Location (Additional locations as defined by accreditors are in parentheses) 2017 2016 2015 American InterContinental University (1) Chandler, AZ (Online) (Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX) 18.8% 19.2% 19.7% Colorado Technical University Colorado Springs, CO (Denver, CO and Online) 18.5% 18.8% 19.5%

These are 3-year default rates, which is why the latest column is for 2017.

Nelson is a veteran CEO in this industry, and appears to recognize the need for improvement in retention rates. In the company's latest quarterly report, there is discussion of investments made to "efficiently serve prospective students and customize our outreach and engagement with current students to help them stay and succeed in school."

The company also believes a "continued focus on student experiences, retention and academic outcomes... have contributed to this positive new and total student enrollment growth."

Regulatory Risk

Nevertheless, the main risk to the stock is regulatory in nature. Gainful employment rules instituted by President Obama caused huge changes in an industry that was much more predatory than it is today. The Trump administration, through Education Department head Betsy Devos, has rolled back some of the most significant regulations.

Now that Biden has been elected, it appears likely that the Obama-era rules will come back. But this shouldn't be overly burdensome; on the latest company conference call, Nelson discussed how the company closed programs that would not meet the Obama rules, and they have not since opened them up despite a regulatory environment under Trump that would have allowed them to.

Nevertheless, it's possible some of the company's existing programs have become more lax over the last four years. New or the re-institution of "gainful employment" rules could cause revenue declines. However, at the current valuation of the stock, the declines would have to be enormous to justify the current discount.

The major risk in my view is the unlikely possibility that the government offers free college for all, as was the platform of the Democratic Party before the election. Competing with a free product is a tough way to make money. I sold my shares of Perdoceo a few months ago when the possibility of Democratic Party control of the Senate was far more favorable.

But now that the election has taken place, and a strong Senate majority seems unlikely, I consider it very unlikely that the Democratic Party will be able to succeed. This is particularly so as free college is unlikely to be at the top of their agenda, especially with a pandemic going on and health care being a more immediate priority. Because the stock has barely moved even after an election where the Democratic Party failed to take strong control of the senate, I'm back in.

Finally, there is a risk that a new ED department finds and prosecutes more bad behavior by the industry, resulting in more lawsuits that result in more fines and legal fees. Hopefully, the company has turned a new leaf and is keeping its nose clean. But even if some of its practices are deemed unacceptable, PRDO has shown that it can survive. With its current balance sheet, it should be able to withstand any attack of this nature.

Trump Term #2

One thing shares of Perdoceo don't seem to be pricing in at all is the chance Trump succeeds at landing a second term, either through a coup (Trump has been replacing key Pentagon posts with loyalists) or through the court system (in his four years as President, Trump has appointed over 200 federal judges including 3 Supreme Court justices).

As I write this, public prediction market Predictit.org is still giving Trump a 15% chance of succeeding at achieving a second term. Should this outcome occur it would be wildly bullish for the stock. Through the ED, Trump has shown no inclination to reduce the amount of spending by the government in this industry; at the same time, he has shown a great deal of willingness to reduce regulations that attempt to ensure spending on for-profits actually increases student outcomes.

As a result, another term for Trump would be wildly bullish for the shares, and the multiple would probably re-rate much higher.

Capital Allocation

The company does not pay a dividend. But with shares so cheap, there is the possibility the company resumes buying back its own shares. During the market panic earlier this year, Perdoceo spent $18 million buying back its own shares. It paused this program last quarter, but now that shares are back in the dumps it's possible the company resumes buybacks. There is $28 million left in the company's current repurchase program.

Perdoceo is also interested in acquiring "high-quality educational institutions or programs... Ultimately, our goal is to deploy resources in the most effective and efficient manner that we believe will lead to increased shareholder value. "

Conclusion

I'm not sure Perdoceo often does what's in the best interests of its customers. But as an investor, I don't see myself as an arbiter of what's allowed and what isn't. Under our capitalist system, individuals are free but also responsible for deciding what to do with their own money, even if I might disagree with their choices. Under our democratic system, governments may also set up programs that I might view as a poor use of capital.

As investors, it's our job to generate returns within the legal boundaries our society creates. We might not like the idea that candy/tobacco companies prey on unhealthy, addicted customers, but our society allows customers certain freedoms, and I view this as a similar situation.

Considering the risks Perdoceo faces, the company is far too cheap. Free college seems unlikely with a split senate, and more gainful employment rules should not prevent the company from continuing to make money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRDO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.