Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) operates in the building industry where it provides wood and concrete solutions to its customers. The company announced its third quarter earnings on the 26th of October, where it announced a $0.56 earnings beat for the quarter ($1.54). Top line sales grew by $47.9 million to come in at $365 million for the quarter. The market though wasn't that amused by what it digested from the earnings report. Although the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings are expected to be a solitary $0.03 ahead of the same quarter twelve months prior, the strongest numbers were posted in the second and third quarters of this year. Those significant earnings beats are essentially the reason why EPS growth will surpass 40% this year.

Shares remain well up since the turn of the year, but are actually down a couple of percent since those third quarter earnings numbers were announced. In fact, when we look at the weekly chart, we can see that shares topped out in early August and have been making lower lows since then. Furthermore, the MACD indicator is heavily overbought, shares now have dropped below their 10-week moving average and we have bearish divergences on the RSI momentum indicator. The market seems to have issues with the lack of earnings growth in 2021 and beyond. We, though, are not as pessimistic. In fact, what we would be looking for here would be for shares to drop back down to oversold conditions before contemplating a long entry.

The reason being that Simpson, despite its huge run-up over the past decade or so, continues to report very high levels of profitability. The key gross profit margin indicator, for example, increased by almost 26% in the recent third quarter to come in at $173.2 million, which was 47.6% of revenue for the quarter. The gross profit margin trailing average has now grown to 45.5%. When gross margins consistently come in above 40% (which they have done for more than a decade now in Simpson), it demonstrates the strong moat and pricing power the company has at its disposal.

Simpson's ROE now comes in at 20%+ over a trailing 12-month average. The trend here is very bullish, as the company's 5-year average is 12.43% and the average in the sector is 8.56%. Suffice it to say, we would be far more interested in a company such as Simpson in this sector, as it is clear that management is doing an excellent job in generating profit from the company's equity.

Although the dividend yield of approximately 1% will not turn heads, it must be said that management has been very consistent in bringing down the float in recent times. The number of shares outstanding currently stands at 43.42 million. Again, we do not see any slowdown here, as cash/flow continues to increase at the firm due to the increasing profitability.

Investing in a highly profitable company which rewards shareholders generously is an attractive proposition right off the bat. Picking up shares at the right price, however, is equally as important. With Non-GAAP earnings trading at a multiple of 21.84, one may state that overvaluation doesn't seem to be prevalent here. However, Simpson's sales are trading at a multiple of 3.28, and the company's assets are trading a multiple of 4.17. These valuation multiples definitely look frothy versus the sector medians and Simpson's 5-year averages themselves.

Management reiterated that the excellent Q3 results were a consequence of the increased demand in the repair and remodel space as more of its customers were housebound. The renewed partnership with Lowe's, and also surprisingly the increased level of US housing starts, helped in growing the numbers. Simpson has been busy in recent years with respect to investing in software strategies, which should add more value to its customers over time.

The bottom line here is that Simpson's operations have done excellently during this pandemic, which will enable the company to continue to reward its shareholders as well as help it in paying down debt. Furthermore, ongoing acquisitions in software will add a lot of value over time. The only area which is out of sync for us at present is the company's valuation. We may look at selling an out-of-the-money put option, which would enable us to get paid to buy shares at the price point we want. We expect the firm to do better than what consensus is expecting next year. In the meantime, let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.