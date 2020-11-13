The U.S. elections 2020 turned into another nail-biter for both sides. As an outsider, I've been primarily interested in the election from an investing standpoint. A little more than usual, because the impact on markets could be larger than usual. I looked at the data to see which companies could do well: "15 Companies That Should Rip Based On Election Outcome."

When I wrote the above, I had no strong opinion on which side would take it down. Increasingly, according to bookmaker odds and media outlets, it looks like it will be Biden. Although President Trump contests that view. Since the election, we've seen a battle between value (weighted towards cyclical stocks) and momentum names (more weighted towards stay-at-home).

If there's no blue sweep, it is more likely that the status quo of the past few years is maintained. That increases the odds of the market continuing as it has - destroying value and favoring growth names.

The good news around the vaccine that Pfizer (PFE) has been manufacturing also bolstered cyclical and beaten-down industries like airlines, cruise lines, retail, etc.

One potential interesting vehicle to benefit from a Biden win could be the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Something else I've come across that offers potential to capture some of the imminent changes is the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). This is one of the more cost-efficient funds to capture the momentum factor with a 0.15% expense ratio.

Momentum investing is betting on companies with strong recent share price increases. No one can prove why it works (outperforms), but the thinking is that investors underreact to new information like earnings. There can also be other reasons or causes. For example, the fund's number one holding is Tesla (TSLA), which has experienced a parabolic rise. I wouldn't be thrilled with Tesla being my number one, holding and I've recently covered it in an article titled "Tesla Is No Snowflake."

The most simple momentum strategy is to bet on the highest-returning stocks. It uses a mix of the 12-1 and 7-1 methodology, meaning momentum over the past 12 months that preceded the last month and the six months preceding the last month. It seems to be a common way to do that among momentum investors. But this ETF also adjusts for volatility. It favors momentum stocks that also exhibit relatively low volatility. This could save holders from the most vicious of momentum drawdowns. And they are vicious.

I'd still expect to get punished in a severe downturn, but that's the flip side of a strategy that otherwise delivers abnormal returns on a fairly consistent basis.

As far as position sizing goes, this ETF relies on market capitalization and momentum, and caps positions at 5% on rebalancing dates. It lets them run up from there. Then, it cuts them back on the next rebalancing. The rebalancing takes place two times per year, in May and November.

The ETF uses a few rules to reduce turnover, which can be high with momentum strategies. As obviously, it's not constantly the same hundred stocks that are leading. Once a portfolio is established, other companies in the universe must score quite highly on momentum to replace them.

I've pulled an overview of the fund's positions from the iShares site. I'm tempted to short this ETF because of the possible regime change, but then I'm going over the names and it is hard. There's Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth (UNH), Adobe (ADBE) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Momentum means betting on equities that have been going up, and that's clearly visible here. It is a portfolio of winners. No one would be embarrassed about posting this portfolio on Twitter. It's true that this ETF has been a great success. It delivered ~16% annualized since inception. Note, the drawdowns are unpleasant. An investor needs to be ready to stomach that with this strategy.

I'm not convinced this great track record is going to hold up over the long term. Possibly, I'm a misguided fool who's at heart a value investor. But I'm not thrilled with a 25x price-to-earnings ratio or 16.5x cash flow. These statistics can be rationalized away because the average constituent grows earnings, sales and cash flow in the low double digits.

I started looking at this fund as a potential short, or to buy insurance on through options markets, based on a Biden victory. But I don't think I can bring myself to get shredded by this unimaginative but equally unstoppable portfolio.

Looking at the options market, I noticed something interesting. The options appear underpriced to me. I suspect that the fund managing volatility, combined with the recent period of unusually low volatility, convinced people prices are fine. The ETF trades at ~$155. For example, $75 Puts expiring May 21' go for $0.05. $190 Calls expiring May 21' go for $0.85.

These strike prices are, of course, very hard to hit. But they are sufficiently cheap. I'd expect that as long as MTUM starts accelerating in either direction, these pay off in spades. I don't think the prices reflect how volatile this portfolio could be if Biden starts talking antitrust or national lockdowns to contain the virus. I'm just thinking of examples that could incite big moves either way. It is not very hard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MTUM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.