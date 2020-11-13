'Income Factory' Or 'Dividend Growth Investing?' - You Can Have It Both Ways

This article provides the "ingredients" for creating an Income Factory Light with whatever blend of DGI stocks and typical Income Factory assets you choose.

The trade-off will reflect how much "current cash comfort" each investor feels they need to enable them to stay committed to holding and reinvesting through market turmoil.

The proportional "blend" you pick determines whether your "river of cash" is higher (8% or so) or lower (around 6%), in return for greater or lesser potential dividend and earnings growth.

Having trouble deciding between an "Income Factory" strategy and a traditional "Dividend Growth Investing" (DGI) strategy? Well, you can have it both ways with an "Income Factory Light"

The Income Factory Light

Many investors are attracted to the Income Factory philosophy but are not prepared to go the "Full Monty" and completely give up traditional dividend growth investing ("DGI") strategies that rely on earnings, dividend, and stock price appreciation as their primary engine of growth.

But at the same time, they realize that executing a long-term total-return strategy requires the personal discipline to stay calm and resist the temptation to sell out during downturns. This is where the high current cash output (the "river of cash") of an Income Factory can be a big help in stiffening one's upper lip at times of market turmoil; especially since Income Factory investors realize their income stream actually grows faster during market downturns than during upturns, as they reinvest and compound their cash at bargain prices and higher-than-normal yields.

I introduced the "Income Factory Light" in my book as a way for investors to have it both ways. Now, I have updated and expanded the portfolio choices and the various options for creating them. An Income Factory Light combines the elements of a traditional Dividend Growth Investing ("DGI") strategy with those of an Income Factory.

It can give investors the warm, fuzzy feeling they get from the high current cash payments of an Income Factory, combined with the promise of long-term growth of earnings, dividends, and stock prices from a more traditional dividend growth portfolio. It provides in a single portfolio the essentials of both: (1) a current "river of cash" sufficient to fend off the temptation to head for the hills when investors see markets dropping all around them, and (2) a portfolio of typical Dividend Growth stocks to provide additional earnings and dividend growth to offset an Income Factory Light's slightly lower distribution yield (compared to a typical Income Factory) and still achieve the 8% to 10% "equity return" goal most of us are targeting.

Options and Choices

Income Factory Light portfolios require investors to make a trade-off between the high yield but minimal price and earnings growth of a typical Income Factory and the lower yields but potential dividend and market price growth of a Dividend Growth portfolio of stocks.

Typical Income Factory portfolios generate cash distributions of anywhere from about 8% to 10% and above, depending on how aggressive an investor wishes to be. But generally, with such high cash distributions, anticipated dividend or share price growth on top of that is minimal. In other words, the entire "total return" is earned in cash, and portfolio growth is created through re-investing and compounding the cash distribution. (This was treated as a pretty radical idea when I first described it here on Seeking Alpha, but now ten years, dozens of articles and a published book later, most investors, readers and followers accept that "math is math" and "total return is total return" whether we earn it via cash distributions, market appreciation, or a combination of the two).

Dividend Growth investors may opt for stocks that pay low dividends of 2-3%, but with anticipated growth of 7-8% or more on top of that. Or they may choose stocks that pay higher dividend yields (5-6%, or occasionally more), in which case the anticipated growth maybe only in the low to mid-single digits.

In both cases, whether Income Factory or Dividend Growth Investing, we are generally trying to achieve that elusive goal of a consistent, or if not consistent at least an average, equity return of 8-10% per annum over the long term, which would meet the typical return investors in stocks have achieved over the past century or so. (It would also exceed the average returns of most investors who actually fall short of achieving the average equity return of 8-10% because they "balance" or "hedge" their risk of short-term volatility and "paper losses" with bonds and other assets whose prices may be more "stable" but at a cost of lower returns.)

As we have said, it doesn't matter if we achieve our equity return goal all through cash, or all through price growth, or through a blend of both. The key is to pick a strategy that an investor is comfortable with, so they will stick to it and not bail out or change course when the going gets rough, in a way that drags down their returns over the long term.

Income Factory Light: Selecting the Components

In choosing the dividend growth stock candidates for our Income Factory Light, I have focused on higher yielding DGI stocks that still have reasonable growth records and expectations. As you will see in the table down below, the 25 DGI stocks I selected currently yield an average of just slightly over 5%.

This first table shows the choices that an investor has, in making the trade-off between high cash yields now and potential dividend and price growth later.

We create our Income Factory Light models by blending our Widow & Orphan Income Factory (below), which as of the date shown had a distribution yield of 9.5%, and a portfolio of Dividend Growth Investing ("DGI") stocks that I have assembled from various sources and which is listed further below.

We are not assuming any dividend growth or price increases for the Widow & Orphan portfolio, so our total return is, therefore, assumed to be the same as the distribution yield, or 9.5%. Meanwhile, we have no way to know whether the DGI portfolio will do as well in the future as it did in the past five years, but in projecting its future total return, we are assuming its current yield of 5.1% plus a 5% future dividend growth. This also assumes a rational market that recognizes the future dividend increases and reflects them in higher prices. By giving the DGI portfolio the benefit of the doubt and assuming it will continue to grow its dividends at a similar rate as in the past, we are giving it an advantage over the Income Factory piece of the blended portfolio, which assumes cash distributions only and no growth. On the other hand, the Income Factory portfolio collects its cash up front and doesn't have to "wish, wait and hope" for the dividends to increase and for the market to recognize it. Both approaches have their risks and uncertainties.

As you see in the above table, a 50/50 split between the pure Income Factory portfolio and the dividend growth portfolio has a cash distribution yield of 7.3%, still high enough to provide most investors with a river of cash that they can reinvest and compound during market drops and resist any temptation to panic and sell out or take other action they might regret later. The 50% of the portfolio in DGI stocks will provide potential for substantial growth in future dividends, which should, ultimately, be reflected in stock price growth, adding possibly another 2.5% to the portfolio's total return, bringing it up to 9.8%.

An investor who wants to see more cash up front, even if it means less potential growth, may opt for the 75/25 split (i.e. 75% high yielding Income Factory and only 25% DGI stocks). That portfolio will generate about 8.4% in current cash yield, but with only 25% invested in potential dividend growth stocks, the upside potential (assuming 5% growth from the DGI stocks) is only an extra 1.25%. That would bring the total return to 9.6%, still slightly higher than the W&O Income Factory's distribution yield alone.

The third option - only 25% Income Factory and 75% DGI stocks, is for the committed dividend growth investor who wants to have enough of an Income Factory to boost their cash dividend stream higher than it would otherwise be, but whose heart is still in the DGI camp. That's fine since the whole purpose of this exercise is to provide options that work for particular investors, both psychologically and financially. In this case, adding 25% of higher yielding Income Factory type funds to the portfolio brings the distribution yield up to 6.1%, while leaving 75% of the portfolio in DGI stocks that may generate another 3.75% or so in dividend and price growth. That would boost the potential total return of the portfolio to almost 10%.

Assembling Your Income Factory Light

What I am describing here is pretty basic and straightforward. We are combining a traditional Income Factory portfolio with a traditional dividend growth portfolio. Each investor can decide what blend of Income Factory and dividend growth portfolio they want to have, with the table above providing an idea of what sort of results you might expect if you use our W&O portfolio as your Income Factory base, and the dividend growth stocks I have selected (below) as the DGI base.

Note that the average yield on our DGI stocks' portfolio is 5.1%, which is somewhat higher than some DGI portfolios that hold well-established blue chips with lower yields in the 2-4% range. But I found plenty of highly regarded utilities, communications, energy, real estate and other firms that fit the definition of a dividend growth stock with somewhat more generous payouts, and I believe this list is a good representation of such stocks.

ETFs work, too!

Investors who don't want to go out and buy 25 separate stocks but still want to take advantage of this approach can use one or more ETFs that employ a corporate dividend growth stock strategy. Here are five of the major ones:

Just to give you an idea of the composition of these ETFs, here are the top holdings of FDL and HDV, which are similar to our list in terms of quality and yield.

I think an investor could use any of these ETFs to replace the list of DGI stocks identified above and get largely similar results.

Summary

Creating an Income Factory Light portfolio is easy. Take a traditional Income Factory (like our Widow & Orphan model, which is our core portfolio) and combine it with either (1) our suggested list of dividend growth stocks (or any other list of your choosing), or (2) with FDL, HDV, DVY, VYM, VIG (or any other dividend growth ETFs of your choosing).

A 50-50 blend of the two portfolios should provide you with a total return (i.e. cash distributions plus growth) substantially similar to what you'd achieve (1) through a "cash only" Income Factory alone, or (2) through a typical DGI portfolio where the return comes partly from cash dividends but mostly from expected (i.e. hoped for) growth.

You can tip that balance toward mostly cash or mostly growth by choosing a 25%/75% blend in either direction.

I hope this "Income Factory Light" option will provide another arrow in our quiver of investment strategies. I have never intended our Income Factory strategy to be an "either-or" proposition, but have always seen it as one of a number of options that investors can consider as they decide what works best for them, both financially and psychologically. The Income Factory Light approach of "blending" high yield portfolios with those with more enhanced growth prospects has a lot of potential applications.

Readers can use their imaginations in creating Income Factory Light models by blending DGI stocks or ETFs of the sort we mention with any of our Income Factory model portfolios:

Widow & Orphan, our "core" Income Factory model

"Hunker Down" model, designed to even better withstand economic and financial stresses of the sort we have been experiencing this year

Our Taxable Income Factory model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDL, DVY, T, IRM, PRU, AND ALL THE FUNDS IN THE WIDOW & ORPHAN AND HUNKER DOWN PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.