Alabama-based sports apparel retailer Hibbett Sports (HIBB) is days away from reporting its fiscal third-quarter results. On earnings day, November 20, the company will be facing extraordinary comps, both YOY and sequentially, and an uphill battle to impress investors. The stock has been up an astounding 44% so far in 2020, having become perhaps an unlikely winner in the primarily brick-and-mortar retail space.

The Street is betting, maybe a bit conservatively, on minimal top line increase of 4% that is better aligned with the pre-pandemic growth pace than with the second quarter's 75% spike. On the other hand, adjusted EPS of $0.45 would represent 40% YOY improvement, as Hibbett is on track to grow earnings in 2020 by an impressive 85%.

Expectations for the quarter

Hibbett's second-quarter results were off the charts, literally speaking (see graph below), aided by a combination of "pent-up consumer demand, temporary and permanent competitor store closures and government stimulus money". But most of the favorable factors that pushed P&L numbers higher last quarter, along with share price that increased 88% between late August and the early October peak, are unlikely to be in place this time.

Front and center on earnings day will be two key topics of conversation: e-commerce sales and margins. Regarding the former, I would be encouraged to see the digital channel hang on to 2020 momentum. Worth noting, Hibbett used to generate less than 10% of its revenues from e-commerce prior to the COVID-19 crisis, and this figure reached a peak of just over 20% in the fiscal first quarter - about half of DICK's Sporting Goods' (DKS) ratio. For the sake of Hibbett's long-term prospects, rich digital channel sales would be ideal news.

Likely without nearly the same top line scale, I will also be interested to see how margins evolve since last quarter's blowout. The heavier mix of lower margin e-commerce activity and any potential bump in operating expenses caused by COVID-19 were outshined in the second quarter by outstanding revenues. This time, I would not be surprised to see profitability look much less compelling than they did in the most recent period.

The stock is too erratic

When assessing whether to buy a stock, I rarely think only about upside potential. Risk, measured either as volatility or maximum drawdown or both, is always an important factor to be considered.

The chart below compares HIBB's and its key peers DKS' and Foot Locker's (FL) annualized volatility in 2020 and over the past five years, and the worst peak-to-trough drop. Notice that the sports apparel retail space is generally very volatile and susceptible to sharp losses. Within this group of jittery stocks, HIBB (blue bars below) has been "the most caffeinated".

Here is an example: an investor that bought HIBB exactly three months ago would have been up a very solid 44% today. But if she had hesitated and pushed the buy button only a month later, her position would have been under water now (i.e., in a loss). Worse yet, had her hesitation lasted two months instead, the investment would have incurred a 28% loss in a matter of four weeks. I have observed similar stock price behavior in previous years as well.

This kind of abrupt movements suggests to me that timing, much more than a solid understanding of business fundamentals, is probably the most important factor in determining whether HIBB will be a successful investment. This, to me, seems like a trader's paradise and an investor's nightmare.

Due to (1) unfavorable stock price dynamics, (2) a business that is still so reliable on the brick-and-mortar channel and (3) a recent improvement in comps that may have been driven primarily by short-term and temporary forces, I prefer not to give HIBB much consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.