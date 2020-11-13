Ignore The Pandemic At Your Peril

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

NFIB Optimism Index

I wasn’t the only one concerned about the economy losing momentum in the fourth quarter. The National Federation of Independent Business’s small business optimism index was unchanged at 104 in October, which is its highest reading since January. However, the uncertainty index rose to its highest level since just before the last presidential election in November 2016. Small business owners are worried about new restrictions being imposed, given the surge in the number of new cases of coronavirus. Considering this survey was conducted before the election, I can’t imagine concerns have done anything other than grow since then.

This is the main reason that capital outlays by small businesses remain historically weak. If you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, you are not likely to make long-term financial commitments. Perhaps the news of Pfizer’s (PFE) vaccine will change that, but the bridge between now and when the majority of the population is protected is a long one, and it is without much-needed fiscal stimulus.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index was unchanged in October, recovering about half of what it lost in the deflationary spiral during the onset of the pandemic. Food at home has seen the greatest increase in price, rising 4% over the past year, for obvious reasons. Items like gasoline have declined in price because we are not driving as much. The year-over-year rate slipped to 1.2%. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, was flat in October and is up 1.6% over the past year.

The inflation number for October allows us to calculate real (inflation-adjusted) average hourly earnings, which have risen 3.2% over the past year, but that number misrepresents real wage growth. The average is getting a boost from the loss of millions of low-wage service jobs. As more of these workers are added back to payrolls, the increase in average hourly earnings will decline.

(Source: BLS)

Initial Unemployment Claims

Initial jobless claims fell by 48,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 709,000, but this is still an incredibly high number when you consider the peak in claims during the Great Recession was 665,000. Additionally, those filing under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fell more than 63,000 to 298,154.

(Source: Department of Labor)

While those continuing to receive benefits under state programs declined by more than 598,000, this is largely due to workers exhausting their six months of benefits. As a result, many are applying for extended benefits under Pandemic Emergency programs, where the number increased by 159,776. The total number of Americans continuing to receive some form of assistance remains above 21 million, which is a staggering 13% of the workforce. There are still more than 10 million jobs that have not been recovered since the pandemic started.

Conclusion

I have been expressing my concerns about this latest wave of the pandemic for weeks, but the consensus of investors seems unconcerned. My critics tell me that the rising case count each day is not a concern, because the majority of those who are infected do not get sick and most that do recover quickly. That may be true, but the number of people who get seriously sick and need to be hospitalized also rises. The record daily case counts have now led to an all-time high in hospitalizations this week.

The reason this is critical to the economic outlook, and possibly the market outlook, is that government officials will be forced to impose restrictions on economic activity when hospitals have no more room to admit new patients. We are starting to see these restrictions in growing numbers all over the country. We will soon see 200,000 cases per day, and that number will continue rising until we have another healthcare crisis in several states, or we are forced to lockdown, as we are seeing in Europe today.

The restrictions dramatically slow economic activity, which leads to job losses and business closures, but the surge in new cases also slows economic activity because large segments of the consumer population cut back for fear of infection. Europe is already facing a double-dip recession, and we are on the same course, unless the public takes decisive action. I don’t have a lot of confidence that will happen, even after our medical experts warned us of this situation.

The void of leadership we have over the next two months, during the apex of the pandemic, will not help matters. The lack of fiscal stimulus to bridge the time period between now and when the public at large is vaccinated will make matters even worse. At some point between now and year end, I expect markets to start pricing in these risks, because as of now all they see is the light at the end of the tunnel. In my view, it's too long a tunnel to support today’s valuations.

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities. The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that followed, but were you? If not, consider a two-week free trial to see how it may help you be better positioned for the next major turning point in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.