Three chief elements have caused a prolonged decline in the INGR price since 2017, and all of these have been substantially mitigated by recent developments.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) has gone down from an 18 PE to a 14 PE over the last three years due to substantial declines in price. There are three main reasons for these price declines: commodity price declines for ingredient by-products, COVID-19 impacting exposed brewery and beverage end-markets and quite dramatic asset optimization plans. These issues have been the reason for INGR's growing discount by the market leading to laggard returns.

However, with political developments in the US pointing to a likely Biden win, pending vote counting litigation and allegations of ballot shenanigans, as well as the most recent vaccine readouts which were very positive, the factors leading to INGR's discounting down to these prices should be substantially mitigated. We think the recent developments in INGR's price relative to market movements indicates that these developments are not being priced in, and as such we rate INGR a buy.

What's Haranguing Ingredion?

For a while now, the net COGS has risen due to the fact that by-product commodities arising from the production process have gone down in price, therefore negatively impacting gross margins despite revenue gains. This is due to the trade war with China from the beginning of the Trump presidency, which made substitutes for these products fall in price as key US export products lost demand. More recently, COVID-19 has impacted their brewery and beverage end-markets due to the closure of food service distribution channels. We saw the extent of the impacts of this in Q2.

Lastly, asset optimization has caused a bit of a grinding transition. They had to close one of their main facilities a couple of years ago that produced high-fructose corn syrup, converting it into a logistics facility. Reducing exposure to HFCS will improve utilization rates in the long-term as we believe US tastes are finally moving durably away from that unhealthy albeit economical product.

Inflection

We might be approaching an inflection point in INGR's price, supported by both non-speculative and natural evolution, that might be additionally sped up by more speculative evolution. The non-speculative evolution should be enough to make INGR compelling, critical for meeting the conservative criteria inherent in investing.

The first catalyst is a recovery in commodity prices. According to Farmland Partners, a large farmland REIT in the US, farmers are optimistic about the Soybean price situation, a substitute for many of the INGR byproducts that has driven down their price with demand fall-off from the trade war.

You're seeing better prices for both - for all of corn, soybeans, and wheat than you've seen now in quite a few years. We finally appear to have pushed through kind of a long term oversupply situation and possibly heading back into a bit of a shortage situation. Paul Pittman, Farmland Partners (FPI) CEO Q3 2020 Transcript

This is likely to happen naturally, as by-product prices have fallen so much in the last three years and will eventually normalize as farmers adjust their crop, but might also be accelerated by the speculative element of Biden who will probably be less antagonistic of China, leading to less trade sanctions and more demand for INGR by-products and other substitute commodities.

Furthermore, the abating of COVID-19 lock-downs will introduce more certainty to much of the alcoholic and regular beverage end-markets. There are already both economic and political pressures that are making lock-downs more lax than last time, at least in Europe, where we have only a partial lock-down with curfews meaning less suffering in the economy. However, with the Pfizer vaccine having extremely positive results, there will be less reason to sacrifice the economy as the at-risk groups can be vaccinated in the developed world without expecting too much from big pharma's vaccine production capacity. When these end-markets become less of a liability, the discount in INGR's price relative to pre-COVID levels should fade. Finally, Asset optimization to facilities with more healthy production is clearly a short-term pain, long-term gain situation. It's a one off.

Last Remarks

Overall, with various developments leading to the mitigation of many of the factors that have hindered INGR's price performance, we think that the recent state of INGR price cannot be justified. The rebound from when the market hit local lows around the beginning of the last-leg of the election has been relatively weak. Compared to pre-COVID levels, there is also still a meaningful discount of around 30%, and compared to level before the trade war (year end 2017) this discount grows to around 50%.

Ultimately, the business looks resilient, even now, with strong recovery in Q3. With our outlook on their financial performance being positive, we believe that the erosion of these market discounts could start to close the gap and produce out-performance. Moreover, the dividend is sustainable (payout ratio between 50-60% on net income), and is quite ample at 3.5%. The dividend has an excellent history as well, that remained stable throughout the last crisis with a strong track record of growth, so the already decent dividend is likely to grow a good deal over the next 5 years. For these reasons, we see INGR as a compelling buy.

