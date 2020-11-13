The stock price appears to be quite frothy, certainly a lot more highly valued than its competitors and other companies operating in the government services sector.

Management is guiding towards essentially zero revenue growth for the remainder of the year, citing a recent security incident and continued pandemic-related slowdown.

After a quarter of negative growth, Tyler Technologies is now back on track with YoY revenue growth of 3.2% and 18% growth in subscription revenue.

Fresh off its recent quarterly results, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) stock is on the move, breaking out to a new all-time high. The company reported positive YoY revenue growth in Q3'20, which is an about-face from Q2's negative growth. As a result, Mr. Market is demonstrating renewed confidence in this public sector supplier with a bullish stock price move in spite of overall market volatility.

Tyler Technologies is in a better space than many other tech companies because it provides 'mission-critical back-office functions' to local governments, including applications that address public safety, courts and justice processing, case management, financial and business process management.

The company also provides appraisal and tax software, systems that 'automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, land and vital records management as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities.' These are services that, in most cases, the government can't live without, although there are certain areas that have been affected by the pandemic. For example, the government has put a moratorium on evictions and debt collections, so e-filing volumes are down compared to pre-pandemic levels.

While Q2 was a downer (negative revenue growth), Tyler Technologies started its growth trajectory again in Q3, in parallel with the slowly improving economy and renewed government activities. The company's YoY revenue for Q3 was up 3.2%, but more impressively, it had subscription revenue growth of 18%, an encouraging statistic, given that Tyler Technologies is in the process of transforming into a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") based business model.

The pandemic has also translated to better bottom-line performance for the company with free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA achieving new quarterly records, primarily a result of lower expenses due to employees working remotely, reduced travel, and reduction of other sales expenses.

The turnaround in Q3 provides investors with a compelling case for long-term investment. With a COVID-19 vaccine just around the corner, the economy is set to 'reopen', and Tyler Technologies should be a beneficiary as e-filing volume will increase and other government-related activities flourish. This company has a decade-long record of strong revenue growth (16% CAGR) and free cash flow growth (23% CAGR), and there is no reason to believe that the strong performance will not continue in the future.

Outlook

So far, I have painted a rosy picture for investors, but there are two items of concern. One is that the company management has guided for essentially zero revenue growth for Q4 in what should normally be a strong quarter, and the second item is that the company's stock valuation is quite high in relation to other software companies, some of which have much better fundamentals.

In terms of guidance, the company management has provided a full-year non-GAAP revenue range of $1.118 billion to $1.13 billion, roughly in line with the trailing-twelve-months ("TTM") revenue of $1,122.2 billion. There are couple of reasons for the lack of Q4 growth. For starters, the company management indicated that the company was the victim of an IT security crime in Q3 and will affect the company's Q4 financial performance:

The security incident did impact our ability to deliver licenses and services during late September and into October. We currently estimate the impact to revenue was approximately $1.5 million in the third quarter and $2.5 million in the fourth quarter. We maintained cybersecurity insurance coverage in amount that we believe is adequate."

At present, little has been revealed other than that the security incident was internal to Tyler Technologies operations. The full consequences of the security incident are not yet known, including the impact on the company's public service clients or future revenue. However, the event could do harm to the company's reputation at the very least.

Apart from the security incident, revenue is expected to continue to be hampered by the pandemic, as governments are facing budget pressures that could cause contract deferrals and spending delays in the near term.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 200+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Tyler Technologies stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profits multiple.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation.

As can be seen from the scatter plot, Tyler Technologies is positioned significantly higher than the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is extremely overvalued relative to its software peers. I have also highlighted other stocks in the government services space, and I have provided a tabular listing of the highlighted stocks below for comparison purposes.

Tyler Technologies has the highest valuation in the list with a very frothy EV/Gross Profit estimate of 25. The only comparable stock is Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), a recently listed data analytics company that caters to the defense industry. But the similarity ends with the EV multiple, as analysts anticipate significant future revenue growth of 31.1% from Palantir but only 6.8% for Tyler Technologies. Based on growth potential, Palantir appears to be a much better investment proposition than Tyler Technologies.

In this recent article, I indicated that Tyler Technologies competes with Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the field of evidence/records management. All three of Tyler Technologies competitors have much lower valuations, with EV/Gross Profit estimates ranging from 7.87 for Motorola Solutions to 15.7 for Axon compared to Tyler Technologies' figure of 25. All three competitors have higher revenue growth expectations, making them better value/growth prospects than Tyler Technologies.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) is Tyler Technologies' closest competitor in terms of specific product offerings. NIC has a much lower EV/Gross Profit estimate of 8.6, but the company's revenue growth is expected to be slightly negative.

Other companies that offer services to the public sector include BlackBerry Ltd. (BB), CACI International Inc. (CACI), Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), ManTech International Corp. (MANT), Parsons Corp. (PSN), and Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC). As can be seen from the table above, each of these players has substantially better valuation than Tyler Technologies, but with similar or better growth expectations.

My conclusion is that Tyler Technologies stock is vastly overpriced based on the fundamentals of similar companies in the public sector space.

Efficiency Score Estimate

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability.

In place of the Rule of 40, I am instead presenting a similar forward-looking calculation that I refer to as the Efficiency Score Estimate ("ESE").

The ESE is based on analysts' estimates mean value of next year's ("NY") sales growth plus NY earnings margin. The formula I use to calculate NY earnings margin is:

100% * (NY EPS estimate * shares outstanding) / NY sales estimate

Relative to historical financial performance, forward-looking estimates are usually lower and more conservative than for the Rule of 40. Therefore, I prefer to discount the 40% threshold from the Rule of 40. A forward-looking 30% is the new 40% for historical data, keeping in mind that this is a rule of thumb. The score should be weighed against all other factors before investors make an investment decision.

From the scatter plot above, it can be seen that Tyler Technologies has a middle-of-the-road ESE. Its score of 26% is not too bad but not exceptional by any means. The table below summarizes how Tyler Technologies sits relative to the other companies in government services.

Tyler Technologies earns an average ESE score based on its profitability more so than its future revenue growth. In any case, there is nothing that stands out and says 'please buy me'.

Summary and Conclusions

Tyler Technologies recently announced its Q3'20 results, and investors have responded in bullish fashion. The company is now back to exhibiting positive revenue growth and earnings/cash flow are higher than ever. Despite the renewed growth, Q4 is expected to be unremarkable with essentially flat revenue growth, due to a recent security issue and also due to government budget pressures that are causing delays in contract signing.

Tyler Technologies has an extraordinarily strong track record of increasing both the top and bottom lines over the last decade with revenue growth of 16% CAGR and free cash flow growth of 23% CAGR. The company track record is strong, the company appears to have turned the corner with regards to the pandemic, and the stock is making a bullish breakout. But investors should be cautious, given the extremely high stock valuation, at least relative to its software peers in the government sector. With the frothy valuation, I am giving Tyler Technologies a neutral ("Hold") rating for the time being. Investors should wait for a lower price before jumping onto the Tyler bandwagon.

