Apartment REITs: Urban Exodus Until Vaccine

Outside of the troubled urban metros, national apartment markets have been remarkably resilient. Trading near the cheapest multiples of the post-recession period, apartment REIT valuations appear compelling as the U.S. housing industry continues to lead the post-pandemic recovery.

REIT Rankings: Apartments

Apartment REIT Sector Overview

One of the top-performing property sectors of the past decade, Apartment REITs in the coastal "shutdown cities" have been slammed this year as residents flee to lower-cost suburban markets and more business-friendly Sunbelt metros amid an ongoing "urban exodus" that has yet to show signs of slowing. While forthcoming vaccines may reverse recent dynamics, rental rates have plunged in these dense urban metros and don't yet appear to have bottomed, but this weakness has largely offset by strength in Sunbelt and suburban multifamily markets. Within the Hoya Capital Apartment REIT Index, we track the 14 largest apartment REITs, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value and more than 500k total housing units.

Outside of the troubled coastal metros that dominate the headlines and drive the investment narrative, national apartment markets - along with the broader U.S. housing industry - have been remarkably resilient throughout the pandemic. Aided by WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and robust demand in suburban and semi-urban markets outside of these "shutdown cities," home values have reaccelerated to the fastest rate in a decade, rent collection has been essentially on par with pre-pandemic rates, and rental rates have held surprisingly firm outside of several urban markets. Apartment REITs comprise roughly 10-14% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs and comprise 10% of the Hoya Capital Housing Index, the housing industry benchmark that tracks the fundamental-weighted performance of the US housing sector.

The $4-5 trillion US multifamily apartment market is highly fragmented, with REITs owning roughly 500,000 of the estimated 25 million multifamily rental units across the US, which is roughly 2% of the existing rental apartment stock. Amid the pandemic, selectivity has proven to be especially essential as recent earnings results revealed a striking bifurcation between the coastal REITs - Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay (AVB), Essex Property (ESS), Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), and UDR, Inc. (UDR) and sunbelt-focused REITs like Camden Property (CPT), Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), Independence Realty (IRT), Investors Real Estate (IRET), and NexPoint Residential (NXRT). We detail the geographical breakdown of the ten largest apartment REITs below.

Apartment REIT portfolios are generally skewed towards the upper end of the "quality spectrum" which has seen consistently stronger rent growth during the post-recession period and has seen near-perfect collection rates throughout the pandemic. These REITs own portfolios that typically include a blend of luxury high-rise, mid-rise, and garden-style apartment communities in both urban and suburban markets. Perhaps even more than their geographical distribution, the distribution of portfolios towards either urban or suburban has taken on added significance during the pandemic as suburban properties surrounding the hardest-hit "shutdown cities" have actually seen some of the strongest rates of rent growth over the last several months. We detail the geographical breakdown of the ten largest apartment REITs below.

Underscoring the resilient strength of the U.S. housing sector, while much has been written over the past four months about "rent strikes" and the potentially devastating effects on the rental markets from the July 31st expiration of several relief measures offered by the Cares Act in July, so far these dire forecasts have not come to fruition. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the National Multifamily Housing Council's Rent Payment Tracker found 80.4% of apartment households paid their rent by November 6, which was only about one-percentage-point below the pre-pandemic rate last November. While another round of fiscal stimulus will certainly be welcomed by landlords, existing stimulus measures have already been the most significant since WWII as personal incomes have actually increased by 6.2% from last year.

Collection rates have been far stronger for the upper-end of the multifamily sector as apartment REITs have reported collection rates in the 95-98% range throughout the pandemic with several REITs reporting that collection rates are back in-line with pre-pandemic levels. As noted above, the dominant theme of third-quarter earnings reports was a widening bifurcation in performance between the coastal and sunbelt-focused REITs. Underscoring this theme, same-store Net Operating Income ("NOI") plunged more than 9% for the five coastal REITs but climbed by nearly 1% for the four sunbelt-focused REITs. Additionally, rent growth metrics showed that while sunbelt-focused REITs noted further improvement in October, deteriorating metrics from the coastal REITs suggest that rents in urban markets don't appear to have bottomed yet.

Diving even deeper, we note the rent growth of the top-60 markets, according to the Zillow ZRI Index below. As expected, the "shutdown cities" - New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and Washington D.C. - have seen the weakest rent growth trends across the country. The relatively large weight of these metros dragged the Zillow U.S. average rent growth down to 1.4%, the lowest in more than five years, but interesting, among top-60 markets, the median market is seeing rent growth of nearly 3%, underscoring the steady strength of national apartment markets outside of these large coastal "shutdown cities."

Near-perfect rent collection throughout the pandemic has allowed apartment REITs to not only avoid the wave of dividend cuts that swept through the REIT sector during the early stages of the pandemic but to also actually be among few REITs to raise their distributions this year. Five apartment REITs increased their dividend earlier this year - ESS, CPT, EQR, AVB, and UDR - while NXRT became the sixth apartment REIT to raise its dividend with a 9.2% increase announced last month. We've now tracked 40 equity REITs in our universe of 170 REITs to increase their dividend this year compared to 65 equity REITs that have reduced or suspended their dividend.

Apartment REITs Surge On Vaccine News

How quickly things can change: Apartment REITs were off to a hot start in early 2020, riding the tailwinds of more than 110 consecutive months of job growth that showed few signs of slowing down. Apartment REITs have quickly fallen out of favor with investors amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent "urban exodus," but we believe that the relatively solid national trends outside of the "shutdown cities" are being overlooked and valuations appear compelling. Apartment REITs are lower by 17.6% in 2020, underperforming the 14.7% decline from broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 9.7% gain from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Dynamics may change in the other direction in a hurry, too, as these hard-hit coastal REITs have surged more than 10% over the past week after Pfizer (PFE) announced positive trial results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a potentially major breakthrough hailed as a "great day for science and humanity." The clock is ticking to get approval and begin distribution as the U.S. recorded record-high case counts and hospitalizations this week, and it appears that the vaccine won't come soon enough to prevent a "third wave" of targeted economic shutdowns which will likely again hit these dense urban hotspots especially hard.

Diving deeper into the company-level performance, there have been two prevailing trends on display within the sector: the "Sunbelt over Coastal" trend and the "Flight to Quality" trend. The five large coastal-focused apartment REITs - AVB, EQR, ESS, UDR, AIV - are lower by 22% in 2020 compared to just a 4% decline from the four large Sunbelt-focused REITs - MAA, CPT, IRT, NXR. The four highly-levered micro-cap REITs, meanwhile, have dipped by more than 35% this year. Small-cap Investors Real Estate, which owns a portfolio in minimally-affected regions in the Midwest, remains the top-performer this year despite operating at relatively elevated debt levels.

The larger apartment REITs are generally some of the most well-capitalized companies across the REIT sector - a critical attribute amid the pandemic-related turbulence - but as noted, several of the small-cap apartment REITs operate at significantly elevated debt levels. The seven largest apartment REITs command investment-grade credit ratings from Standard & Poor's, led by A- ratings by AvalonBay, Equity Residential, and Camden. The larger REITs in the sector also tend to rank high on the corporate governance scale with shareholder-friendly governance structures. Small-cap NexPoint Residential is the lone externally-managed REIT in the sector, while Preferred Apartment (APTS) and Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) recently transitioned to a more shareholder-friendly internally-managed structure.

Three of the fourteen apartment REITs offer preferred securities, tracked in our new iREIT Preferred REIT & Bond Tracker, including one issue from Mid-America (MAA.PI), one from Investors Real Estate (IRET.PC), and three from Bluerock Growth (BRG.PA, BRG.PC, BRG.PD). All five of these issues are standard cumulative redeemable preferred shares and trade with an average yield of 6.44%. The lone issue from Mid-America trades at a sizable premium to its $50 par value, while the remaining four issues trade at very slight premiums. Underscoring the more muted risk/return profile of REIT preferreds, these preferred issues are roughly flat this year and all five have outperformed their respective common stock.

Deeper Dive: Apartment Fundamentals

Taking a step back, from an investment perspective, apartment demand is driven primarily by demographics, employment growth, and wage gains. Apartment REITs have benefited from extremely favorable millennial-led demographic trends over the last decade, a trend that still has a few more years left to run in the "non-shutdown cities." Apartment REITs tend to pay relatively modest dividend yields compared to other REIT sectors, but importantly, residential real estate has proven to be one of the best inflation hedging assets over the last century not only in the U.S. but also globally.

Over the last decade, apartment REITs have become far more active developers and have been able to create significant shareholder value through "capital recycling," a strategy of selling assets of lesser strategic value to fund development and acquisitions of higher-value properties. A common feature consistent across residential real estate sectors, apartment REITs are among the most operationally "efficient" real estate sectors, commanding a relatively low operating and overhead expense profile and requiring fairly minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As one of the more defensively-oriented and countercyclical REIT sectors - and with housing serving as the ultimate "essential" service amid the pandemic - we remain bullish on long-term fundamentals and expect the housing industry to be a leader of the economic rebound as the dust begins to settle.

As we discuss often in our macroeconomic research, rent growth has been relentless over the last decade amid a worsening housing shortage. New home construction has seen a slow, grinding recovery since plunging during the prior recession. By nearly every metric, the US has been significantly under-building homes over the last decade, and the record-low inventory levels of both new and existing homes - which result in rates of rent growth and home price appreciation persistently above-inflation - are clear effects of this underbuilding and resulting housing shortage. Residential fixed investment as a share of US GDP remains near historically low levels, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing homes.

Apartment REIT Fundamentals: Deeper Dive

Leasing metrics are typically the metric that we watch most closely during earnings season as both a forward-looking indicator of same-store revenue growth and as a gauge on broader fundamental conditions across the national apartment markets. As noted above, we saw significant bifurcation in reported rental rates trends between the coastal and sunbelt-focused REITs. The five coastal REITs reported a -4.2% dip in Q3 blended rent growth, which worsened to -6.1% in October. While renewal rates were actually positive in Q3, generous concessions were required for new leases. The four sunbelt-focused REITs, on the other hand, reported a positive 0.7% increase in blended rent growth in Q3, which improved to 1.5% in October.

As it has for the past several years, supply growth remains a headwind for the apartment REIT sector. The relative "boom" in multifamily construction that began in 2014 continued into 2019, but deliveries appeared to have peaked for this cycle during the summer of 2018 at a TTM rate of roughly 365k units. After pulling back in March and April amid the worst of the pandemic, multifamily starts have bounced around over the last six months, but have turned decidedly negative over the last quarter as developers pull-back and await clarity on the pandemic. Deliveries will likely remain elevated, however, hovering around a range of 330k-350k through the end of 2020, which amounts to roughly 1.5% per year annual supply growth.

In addition to growing externally via development, before the coronavirus pandemic, Apartment REITs were beginning to get back to doing what they do best: utilizing their access to equity capital markets - one of their primary competitive advantages over private market peers - to accretively grow via external acquisitions. The "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 - through the positive impact on REITs' cost of capital - allowed these apartment REITs to kick-start the acquisition channel which had sat idle since the end of 2016. Apartment REITs acquired nearly $2 billion in 2019 will almost surely go down as the biggest year for net acquisitions since 2014. Transaction volume has slowed significantly in 2020, but we believe that attractive acquisition opportunities will emerge for well-capitalized apartment REITs once the dust settles.

Apartment REIT Dividend Yield & Valuations

Apartment REITs appear attractively valued across the metrics that we track, trading near the lowest FFO multiples of the post-recession period. Apartment REITs trade at a Price-to-FFO ("Funds from Operations") multiple of roughly 18.5x, which is below the REIT sector average of 20.3x. Apartment REITs now trade at a 10-20% NAV discount, roughly in-line with the broader REIT sector.

Apartment REITs pay an average dividend yield of 3.7%, which is above the REIT sector average of 3.4%. Apartment REITs pay out only around 65% of their available cash flow, giving these companies quite a bit of flexibility to take advantage of external growth opportunities or to increase distributions through higher dividends once the dust from the pandemic begins to settle.

As noted above, six of the fourteen apartment REITs have raised their dividend this year - EQR, AVB, UDR, ESS, CPT, and NXRT. Two apartment REITs have decreased their distribution this year - IRT and APTS. The seven larger and lower-leverage REITs pay dividend yields ranging from 3.1% to 5.5%, but we believe these REITs face little risk of dividend cuts or suspensions absent a catastrophic worsening of the pandemic.

Key Takeaways: Compelling Valuations Despite Exodus

Contrary to dire forecasts, rent collection rates have remained with several percentage-points of pre-pandemic levels throughout the pandemic and have generally improved since the "shutdown months." Outside of the troubled urban metros, national apartment markets have been remarkably resilient. Trading near the cheapest multiples of the post-recession period, apartment REIT valuations - particularly the well-capitalized Sunbelt-focused REITs - appear compelling and are poised to eventually "catch up" with the broader U.S. housing industry, which continues to lead the post-pandemic recovery.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

