Since WidePoint's (WYY) new management team took over three years ago, CEO Jin Kang has made it a priority to turn the company around by operating more efficiently and delivering shareholder value.

The company's strategic moves over the years have started to pay off as evident by WYY's record-breaking second quarter in August. The company reported record revenues and positive earnings per share ("EPS") for the second consecutive quarter. This represented a major milestone for the company after years of breakeven or negative EPS.

On Monday, the company will report Q3 earnings and expectations are running high in what could be another record-breaking quarter along with several important business updates.

Q3 Earnings Preview

WYY will release its third quarter financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, with a conference call taking place at 4:30 p.m. ET.

After beating analyst expectations once again last quarter, WYY looks to continue to keep the trend going. So, with that said, let's take a look at the numbers for the third quarter.

Wall Street Expects

Revenue: $44.8 million

Earnings Per Share: $0.05

WYY Revenue History Aug. Q2 May Q1 March Q4 Nov. Q3 Actual Revenue $54.8M $39.7M $28.1M $29.6M Revenue Estimates $42.7M $25.8M $20.9M $23.0M Difference + $12.1M + $13.9M + $7.2M + $6.6M

WYY has beaten revenue expectations each time over the past four quarters with an average beat of $9.95 million. While past performance is never a guarantee of future performance, one can still gain a lot from studying the tendencies of companies and how they do on earnings day as we've shown here and here.

Last quarter, revenues soared to a record $54.8 million, topping analyst estimates of $42.7 million. In our Q2 earnings preview, we projected revenues would be around $47 million. We've been very bullish on the company since the start of the year and Q2 revenues easily surpassed our own expectations, which are notably higher than all of Wall Street's current estimates.

Based on WYY's earnings history and full-year guidance, we wouldn't be surprised to see Q3 revenues come in around $53-$55 million. This is well above Wall Street's estimates of 44.8 million and would represent year-over-year growth of 80%-85%.

Think about that for a moment. A company with a market cap of $60 million is anticipated to report Q3 revenues of $50+ million, with revenue growth between 80% and 85% year-over-year.

We also expect the company to post earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.10 for the third consecutive quarter. This has been a major milestone for the company after years of breakeven or negative EPS. In our article back in May, we noted how EPS could hit $0.40 in 2020, while analysts at the time forecasted EPS of $0.10 this year.

Analysts, which continue to undervalue WYY based on current price targets, recently raised their EPS forecasts from $0.10 to $0.20. There are no doubt analysts will be playing catchup once again, especially after the company recently raised 2020 EBITDA guidance by 50% last month. Our EPS forecast of $0.40 has held steady since the start of the year and we are very confident that WYY will hit our forecast. In our article last week, we outlined our bull case ($23.50), base case ($15.00), and bear case ($4.00) for WYY and explained why shares are a no brainer at current levels.

What To Watch

Margins/Managed Services: In its first quarter earnings report back in May, WYY reported that managed services - the company's high-margin business - jumped up to $11.5 million compared to $7.5 million in Q1 2019. This represented a 52% year-over-year increase. In the second quarter, the company reported that managed services revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $9.8 million. This was still solid in our view and investors should not get caught up in looking sequentially (Q1 vs. Q2) primarily due to the seasonality of contracts/awards. The company also just announced that it secured more than $11 million in Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) contracts during the third quarter.

The question investors will need to pay attention to is the outlook for managed services in 2021 and to get more color from management about it. With the 2020 Census project nearly complete, the company will need to plug the revenue loss on the high-margin managed services side. However, during the second quarter conference call in August, management revealed that they have a big pipeline and will backfill the census revenue on the managed services side. An update and outlook on this will go a long way for investors.

Margins: Due to the 2020 Census project, revenues have grown while margins have fallen. A large portion of the Census revenue is on the company's carrier side - it's low-margin business. In our last article, we explained the tradeoffs of this and how in the grand scheme of things, the project helps position the company better for future deals and success.

Aug. Q2 2020 May Q1 2020 March Q4 2019 Nov. Q3 2019 Margins 9.2% 12.5% 16.9% 15%

As you can see in the table above, margins have been trending down since the start of the year. However, investors shouldn't be worried and here's why. The drop is due to the 2020 Census project and the ramp up that took place over the spring/summer to get more devices to enumerators so that the project could be completed on time. Margins in Q3 will likely be comparable to Q2, however, margins should start trending higher in Q4 and will only get better in 2021 as the company focuses more on its high-margin business. Here's what WYY CEO Jin King had to say about margins going forward during the Q2 earnings call:

Replacing the revenues from this project (2020 Census) may seem like a somewhat daunting task, but as I mentioned at the outset of this call, this contract contains a substantial amount of carrier services revenues. And because carrier services actually suppress our margin profile, replacing all of them is not a large priority for us. The priority is replacing the managed services revenues tied to this contract. If we can do that, we won't necessarily see consistent top line performance year-over-year when we get into 2021, but we will see an improvement in our margin profile. And since growing profitably is our priority, replacing managed services revenues from this contract remains our focus." - Jin Kang, WYY CEO

Updates: With the reverse split now complete, the only other thing hanging over the company is news regarding the $500 million CWMS contract that the company looks to re-win from the government. As we've noted several times now, we feel WYY is a lock to re-win the award, which should be announced in the next few days.

Investors should also watch for any updates on the company's strategic vendor agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) that was announced back in May. As part of the vendor agreement, WYY has the opportunity to expand sales of its TM2 solutions to government and private enterprises. While COVID-19 has mostly been positive for the company, it's also slowed some of the progress on this front. Here's what WYY Executive Vice President Jason Holloway had to say about it during the second quarter earnings call.

Another such relationship, which we're continuing to work on, is with SYNNEX Corporation. Last quarter, we announced that we had a vendor agreement with them in place to distribute our identity management solutions, including the credentials I mentioned a moment ago. Now for the most part, the business effects of COVID-19 have been positive for WidePoint. As Jin mentioned, with people working remotely, enterprises have only increased their mobile assets. So mobile and IT landscape is becoming increasingly more complex, and that's helping drive our business. But the SYNNEX partnership is an instance for WidePoint, where the business effects of COVID-19 have slowed some of our progress instead of accelerating it. To be sure, the discussions are progressing well but they're not moving at quite the pace that would have if we had not been struck by a pandemic." - Jason Halloway

Conclusion

We've gone on record multiple times over the past few months telling investors that the 1-for-10 reverse stock split had already been price in by the market. On Monday, shares started trading on post-split basis as have jumped 10% so far this week.

While most stock splits have pros and cons, the move for WYY was only for one reason, and one reason at all: to broaden its pool of investors. As we've previously noted, the company didn't have any delisting or compliance issues, the company is cash flow positive, debt free, and is in the strongest position that it's ever been. The move was to simply broaden its pool of investors and make it easier for institutions and funds to get in, who otherwise wouldn't have been able to get in due to internal policies regarding "penny stocks" (stocks trading under $1).

Another great sign for investors is that the share price has continued its upward trend, despite the company not putting out any big/important press releases since the reverse split. The only announcement was on Monday in which the company noted that it was presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19.

With earnings on Monday and news of the CWMS contract coming out any day now, investors have started coming off the sidelines as the current share price represents an excellent risk/reward opportunity for investors.

Let's review the fundamentals. WYY has a market cap of $60 million, has $7.5 million in cash, is debt free, cash flow positive, and is arguably in its strongest position ever. The company is on track to have a record year, including a 69% increase in EBITDA year-over-year, insiders continue to purchase shares, institutions have increased their positions and management continues to focus more on the high-margin side of the business.

If everything goes smoothly, we believe shares could hit our bull case of $23.50 (245% upside). However, as we noted, it's very likely that shares will most likely fall into our base case scenario ($15.00), which still offers investors 120% upside potential. Our bear case ($4.00) sees 40% downside potential if the company doesn't re-win the government award. Investors should remember that the current contract runs through April so there wouldn't be an immediate impact on the company's financials if, for whatever reason, the company did not win the award. We would be very surprised if this happened.

Overall, we feel shares still present a low risk/high reward opportunity for investors right now. Yes, investors could lose as much as 40% if the company does not re-win the $500 million contract, but on the flip side, investors could also see gains of 120% to 245% if the company re-wins the government contract. With such a low float due to the reverse split, shares could potentially climb even higher due to a short squeeze. We believe there will be a lot of demand should the company win the $500 million contract.

With the company raising EBITDA guidance by 50% just last month, and with the timing of everything - management going through with the reverse split, Q3 earnings getting pushed back a couple of days later than what they normally do, as well as news of the government contract just around the corner - we believe WYY has a lot of positive news to share, which will reward investors at current levels. Like we said in our last article, "The party is just getting started" and we believe shares are a no-brainer at these levels and have continued to add to our position.

Risk Factors

With a market cap of $60 million, WYY currently falls into the micro-cap sector. Companies in this range come with a higher degree of risk compared to more well known and established companies.

Because WYY competes in a competitive market and against both private and public companies, some competitors are able to offer more scale, which can enable them to significantly discount their services in order to maintain market share. If the company has to resort to deals with lower margins, profitability would suffer. Lastly, WYY's revenue from government contracts is quite large. A change in the spending policies, budget priorities, or a government shutdown could cause the company to lose revenues. The loss of any contract would also have big implications for the company.

