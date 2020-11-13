Microchip may have set in motion a future correction, at a time when it needs growth to get out of the predicament it's been in for the last 2-3 years.

Microchip sees an increasing order backlog as evidence of an impending upturn, but there may be more than meets the eye to recent ordering patterns.

Microchip has seen revenue come under pressure for several quarters, but it's now calling for the bottom in its outlook with revenue growth set to take off in CY2021.

The last two to three years have not been kind to Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP). The Microsemi acquisition, the U.S.-China trade war and COVID-19 all conspired to cause problems for Microchip. So much so that Microchip's credit ratings came under pressure and the company was forced to enact some drastic measures like cutting salary. However, Microchip is now confident the bottom is in after the latest quarterly results. But Microchip may be misreading market signs. Why will be covered next.

Q2 FY2021 quarterly report

Results were better than expected. While Q2 revenue decreased by 2.1% YoY to $1.3B, non-GAAP net income increased by 13.9% to $416.4M as shown below. Note that the GAAP numbers for net income and EPS were negatively affected by accounting adjustments related to prior acquisitions, which throw off the quarterly comparisons. FPGAs were the standout performers among product lines with 16.3% YoY growth in revenue, followed by microcontrollers with 0.8% YoY growth. LMO was flat in Q2 and analog underperformed by falling 8.2% YoY.

(Non-GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Net sales $1,309.5M $1,309.7M $1,337.8M - (2.1%) Gross margin 62.2% 61.7% 62.2% 50bps - Operating income $513.8M $505.2M $490.8M 1.7% 4.7% Net income $416.4M $401.9M $365.7M 3.6% 13.9% EPS $1.56 $1.56 $1.43 - 9.1% (GAAP) Net sales $1,309.5M $1,309.7M $1,337.8M - (2.1%) Gross margin 61.7% 61.0% 61.9% 70bps (20bps)- Operating income $226.2M $218.3M $183.6M 3.6% 23.2% Net income $73.6M $123.6M $108.9M (40.5%) (32.4%) EPS $0.27 $0.48 $0.43 (43.8) (37.2%)

Source: Microchip Form 8-K

Guidance calls for Q3 revenue of $1.310-1.375B, an increase of 4.3% YoY at the midpoint. Revenue in the December quarters tends to decline by 2-3% QoQ due to seasonality. But the forecast implies a sequential increase of 0-5% this time around, despite the loss of the 1% revenue contribution from Huawei due to U.S. sanctions.

Guidance sees non-GAAP net income at $408.0-443.1M, an increase of 24.9% YoY at the midpoint. Non-GAAP gross margin could hit 62.4-62.8%, which will be a new all-time record if realized. Note that in Q3 FY2020 the GAAP numbers for net income and EPS were positively impacted by tax benefits, which distort the YoY comparisons.

(Non-GAAP) Q3 FY2021 (guidance) Q3 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Net sales $1.310-1.375B $1.287.4M 4.3% Gross margin 62.4-62.8% 61.5% 110bps Net income $408.0-443.1M $340.8M 24.9% EPS $1.51-1.63 $1.32 18.9% (GAAP) Net sales $1.310-1.375B $1.287.4M 4.3% Gross margin 61.9-62.3% 61.0% 110bps Net income $103.0-123.1M $311.1M (63.7%) EPS $0.35-0.45 $1.20 (66.7%)

While Q2 was not a bad quarter by any means, Q3 is expected to be even better. In fact, Microchip is so optimistic about the outlook that it believes the bottom is in. From the company's earnings release:

"Additionally, we now believe that the June and September quarters were the bottom of this business cycle for Microchip. We are guiding to a much stronger than seasonal December quarter and we expect significant revenue growth in calendar year 2021."

If Microchip is correct, Q2 marks the end of the downturn. Microchip is on an upswing from here on out with revenue growth set to increase.

Q2 FY2021 earnings call

It's important to keep in mind where Microchip is coming from. Quarterly revenue has essentially stayed flat since the latter part of 2018 as shown in the chart above. After several years of big gains in quarterly revenue, growth has essentially come to a standstill. Annual operating income peaked at $936M in 2018, but has declined every year since then. So the announcement that Microchip is set for significant revenue growth in CY2021 is a big issue worthy of attention.

Growth took a major hit with the outbreak of the U.S.-China trade war in mid-2018. Even worse, Microchip had shortly before taken about $8B in debt to finance the Microsemi acquisition in early 2018. The acquisition was expected to drive earnings to $8 per share with growth expected to continue as it had before, but bad timing meant deleveraging would be more difficult than first thought.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 increased the pressure on Microchip. Employees were asked to take a salary cut, a sign the company was experiencing severe stress. Doubts were raised whether Microchip would be able to handle the crisis. The rating agencies certainly believed caution was warranted.

It's therefore understandable Microchip had to explain why it's so confident the bottom is in. Management explains it as follows in the Q2 earnings call:

"Many people were modeling the business like the 2009 global financial crisis. Even some of our competitors were. We saw it clearly and we were not modeling the business to be down that much. And we were right our business was up in March. It was down only 1.3% sequentially in June. It is flat in September and it's going up in December. So we kind of have been relatively more correct than anybody else. We are seeing substantial backlog building up. The backlog for the current quarter is significantly stronger than the backlog for the last quarter."

A transcript of the Q2 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

It turns out the pandemic has not been as bad for Microchip as widely believed. Microchip sent out a letter in July asking customers for backlog visibility. The result was a large increase in the order backlog, which Microchip sees as evidence the bottom is in. From the earnings call:

"we were getting largely short-term orders and we need short-term orders to make the quarter that's great. We thank them, but we also needed your longer-term orders, so we can more efficiently build the parts and batch process it, and place the orders on our suppliers ahead of time and so on and so forth. And what I would say is that, the customers have responded extremely well. I mean, our customers have always responded to our letters extremely well. And what you have seen is a quarter later, it's exactly a quarter after we wrote that letter, and customers have placed a large amount of backlog that ages into the following quarter."

However, this sequence of events raises the possibility there may be some sort of correction down the road as demand may have been pulled in with so many orders placed. Yet Microchip does not think this is likely to happen.

"about the correction next year because customers are pulling in, we don't really see customers pulling in demand we see customers pulling in placing their orders and then scheduling them into the next year -- next quarter and the quarter after. And this is something we asked for through our letter back in July."

However, there's still the possibility real demand may not be as strong as Microchip perceives it to be. Some if not all customers may have put in orders because they were concerned their orders would not be processed in a timely manner in the current environment where constraints exist. Microchip seems to leave open this possibility by acknowledging it does not know exactly what the situation is like for every customer.

"Obviously, having such a broad customer base of 125,000-plus customers you often don't really know how the customer is thinking until you get samples of it and as you talk to the large customer and visit them. And we're really not even visiting them these days the interaction is largely virtual."

The big increase in recent orders could have been caused by customers believing they needed to order early because they may otherwise not get the supplies when they needed them and not because they have seen a big increase in demand for their products. If this is what really happened, Microchip's forecast of a bottom may prove to be premature.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

The last 2-3 years have been difficult for Microchip. The company was in many ways a victim of circumstances with poor timing thrown on top. The Microsemi acquisition is an example of this. Microchip borrowed over $8B in early 2018 to finance the $10B acquisition of Microsemi. The U.S.-China trade war broke out shortly thereafter.

Acquiring Microsemi did yield benefits. Microchip is traditionally best known for its microcontrollers, but Microsemi's FPGAs, analog and mixed-signal chips have made Microchip a much more diversified company. The product portfolio has been vastly expanded. Microchip can now service customers in a way it could not before.

With that said, the acquisition has shown to be very costly. While Microchip has and continues to pay down debt, the company is still burdened by excessive debt. If Microchip's EBITDA on a TTM basis was $1.96B and net debt stood at $9.08B, then its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is over 4.6. Had Microchip kept growing the way it did up to mid-2018, the Microsemi acquisition may not have become the albatross it turned out to be.

Alas, the U.S.-China trade war broke out and the fast growth in previous years has since come to a standstill. COVID-19 amplified the pressure the company is in. Microchip hit a low point when it had to ask its employees to take a pay cut to help the company cope with the situation it found itself in.

Microchip's forecast that the bottom is in and growth is set to take off in CY2021 is therefore big news and very much needed. Microchip has seen its order backlog balloon, evidence the market is turning in its favor according to the company. Microchip has announced the entire company is to revert back to full salary, a sign of confidence about the road ahead.

The quarterly numbers have definitely improved. Net income grew by double digits in the latest quarterly report and could accelerate if Q3 guidance is any indication. Improving profitability would go a long way towards paying down debt, which is arguably Microchip's biggest problem at the moment. If Microchip is correct about CY2021, going long Microchip could turn out to be a good bet.

Nevertheless, I am neutral on Microchip despite the bullish forecast. The company may have inadvertently laid the groundwork for a future downturn when it asked customers for orders in a letter sent in July. Granted, there were good reasons for doing so with supply chain constraints still an issue. But Microchip may be misreading the increase in order backlog for something it isn't.

The order backlog could be the result of customers wanting to minimize supply chain disruptions with COVID-19 still around and not because of a real increase in end-user demand. If this is what actually happened, Microchip may not see the revenue growth it's counting on. Microchip could revert back to where it has been for the last 2-3 years. No growth with a lot of debt to service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.