Distribution coverage is ~14X for the preferreds, and 2X for the common.

The aviation industry has suffered greatly during 2020 with airlines canceling flights en masse due to the pandemic. One would assume that a company which leases aviation equipment would be in dire straits financially.

However, even though its earnings have been impacted by the pandemic, Fortress Transportation (FTAI) still has generated more than enough Funds Available for Distribution, FAD, to amply support all three of its distributions in 2020.

FTAI's two preferreds have had a very low FAD Payout Ratio of 7.23%, or, conversely a very strong coverage factor of 13.84X in Q1-3 2020:

Likewise, its common distributions had a reasonable payout ratio of 46.49%, or coverage factor of 2.15X, which weren't as strong as Q1-3 '19's figures, but still provided ample coverage:

Taxes:

FTAI issues a K-1 for its distributions.

Preferred Distributions:

FTAI has two cumulative preferred series, its A shares and a B series, which it issued in 2019.

The 8.25% Fixed/Float Series A shares (FTAI.PA) and the 8.0% Fixed/Float Series B shares both have a future floating rate, which kicks in on their call dates, in Q3 and Q4 2024.

We put this table together to highlight their current yields vs. these future floating rates, which are based upon three-month LIBOR rates. The three-month LIBOR rate is currently very low, at .21%.

The A shares have a future floating rate of 688.6 basis points above 3M LIBOR, while the B shares have a lower floater of 644.7 basis points. The A shares currently yield 10.14%, and the B shares yield 9.87%, both very attractive yields.

If 3M LIBOR rates at still at the current depressed rate of .21% when these call dates occur in 2024, FTAI-A would yield 8.72%, vs. its current 10.14% yield, and FTAI-B would yield 8.21%, vs. its current yield of 9.87%:

The Q3-Q4 2024 3M LIBOR rate would have to be ~1.35% for FTAI-A to have a ~match its current 10.14% yield, while the 3M LIBOR rate would have to be 1.55% for FTAI-B to continue to yield 9.87%.

While four years may seem like a long way off, there are futures markets which project that far out, as do bond markets. This tidbit was published this week:

"The eurodollar futures market, which tracks short-term U.S. interest rate expectations over the next few years, is betting on a U.S. rate hike by September 2023, moving up by half a year its estimated start of the next tightening cycle." (Nasdaq.com)

It just might be that rates could move back higher by the time these Q3-4 2024 floating rates kick in.

Common Distributions:

At $17.39, FTAI's common units yield 7.59%. They won't go ex-dividend again until March 2021, but there are some attractive option trades you can use as a substitute for the quarterly payout.

Analyst's Price Targets:

At $17.39, FTAI is 8.5% below analysts' lowest price target of $19.00 and 21.6% below the average $22.18 price target.

Options:

Like some of the other dividend stocks in our recent articles, FTAI also has some attractive option-selling yields.

FTAI's February $17.00 put strike pays $1.35, ~8% in just over three months, or 29.58% annualized. The breakeven is $15.65, which is 17.6% below the $19.00 low price target.

If you're looking for more of a short-term trade, and you're skeptical of the current price targets, FTAI's December $18.00 call strike pays $.50, ~3% in ~5 weeks, or 28.36% annualized.

You can see more details for both of these trades in our Covered Calls and Cash Secured puts Tables.

Earnings:

FTAI splits its operations between aviation equipment leasing and infrastructure:

(FTAI site)

The equipment leasing segment pays the bills, and aircraft leasing comprises ~65% of this segment's assets, with 90.9% utilization in Q3 '20, vs. 41.5% for the Engines assets:

Like many other firms, FTAI's earnings have been impacted by the pandemic, with FAD and EBITDA at much lower levels than in 2019. However, as we detailed above, the amount of the preferred payouts is so low that preferred distribution coverage has remained robust in 2020.

(FTAI site)

The Terminal segment's earnings improved a bit in Q3, due to cost-cutting measures and increased refined products volume.

(FTAI site)

Q3 '20 Highlights:

In addition to investing ~$44M in aviation equipment, FTAI also signed a seven-year engine maintenance and repair deal with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Management continued to sell non-core assets, bringing in $33M.

(FTAI site)

Profitability and Leverage:

FTAI's trailing 12-month ROA and ROE declined in Q3 '20, while its EBITDA Margin expanded. Its ROA is higher than industry averages. Its debt leverage also rose, but its debt/equity factor is lower than rental industry averages:

FTAI had investable cash of $103.7M as of 9/30/20. Management issued $400.0mm of senior unsecured notes at par w/ a coupon rate of 9.75% per annum in July 2020.

Its EBITDA/Interest coverage ratio was 3.09X, as of 9/30/20.

(FTAI site)

Valuations:

FTAI's common looks cheaper on several metrics, particularly price/book vs. rental industry averages, with a much higher dividend yield.

Performance:

Since we last covered FTAI in late July, bot the common and the FTAI-A preferred shares have outperformed the market, while the FTAI-B shares have lagged by ~100 basis points.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

