Still, Model N signed plenty of new logos in Q4, and the company's strategy of making initial deal terms more favorable may help lift revenue in the near future.

Revenue growth rates slowed down after peaking in Q3, and guidance points to further deceleration in FY21.

Shares of Model N have fallen ~7% ever since the company reported fiscal Q4 results and guided to FY21.

Right now, the market is backing away from the high-growth stocks that have been big winners all year in 2020. Investors looking to maintain their exposure to the tech sector have to look beyond the most well-known names to those that are more niche in nature, but executing well fundamentally and trading at good value.

Model N (MODN) is a solid choice in this space. A revenue management company specifically for healthcare and high-tech clients, Model N is what we can consider a "verticalized" software company - one that makes products specifically designed to users and pain points in a given space. Not only does that distinguish Model N from more the generic tools it competes against, it also creates an opportunity to be acquired by larger companies wanting to deploy a vertical playbook to enhance their growth.

Shares of Model N have fallen nearly 10% after the company reported Q4 results, and the stock is also down nearly 20% relative to highs noticed in August.

Data by YCharts

In my view, the fresh dip in Model N shares is a good opportunity for investors to reassess the bullish thesis in this stock. In may viewpoint, the crux of that bullish thesis rests on:

Solid execution in a great niche. Model N serves two of the largest and most important growth verticals in the market: life sciences and technology, each with specific requirements. Even amid the pandemic, Model N notes that it has been able to pick up new logos and set a strong pipeline for future growth.

Model N serves two of the largest and most important growth verticals in the market: life sciences and technology, each with specific requirements. Even amid the pandemic, Model N notes that it has been able to pick up new logos and set a strong pipeline for future growth. Verticalization continues to be a popular playbook for large portfolio software companies. Companies like Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM

Companies like Salesforce.com Large-cap focus. Model N's client base includes some of the most recognizable companies in the industries it serves. A non-exhaustive list of these clients includes Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Micron (MU).

Model N's client base includes some of the most recognizable companies in the industries it serves. A non-exhaustive list of these clients includes Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Micron (MU). Value stock. At Model N's post-earnings share price just shy of $34, Model N has a market cap of $1.16 billion, putting it firmly in small-cap territory (which also makes it capable of wide gains - since its nadir in March, Model N has rallied nearly 2x). After we net off the $200.5 million of cash and $114.4 million of debt on Model N's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $1.07 billion.

For next year, Model N has guided to revenue in a range of $170-$172 million. This represents 6% y/y growth (though we note Model N has a tendency to guide a few points conservatively) and bakes in impact from the coronavirus, which could lessen dramatically if the economic outlook clears up for 2021 and businesses begin investing in software again. Against the midpoint of this guidance range, Model N trades at 6.2x EV/FY21 revenue - which is a fair multiple for Model N's rather modest growth, but a bargain compared to most other software stocks trading at double-digit multiples of revenue.

Figure 1. Model N FY21 guidance

Source: Model N Q4 earnings release

In my view, Model N's consistent execution, rising margin profile, and focus on providing software to large corporations centered in two key industries makes it worth a small chunk of your portfolio.

Q4 download

Let's now review Model N's latest fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Model N Q4 results

Source: Model N Q4 earnings release

Model N's revenue grew 13% y/y to $41.5 million, slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $40.5 million (+11% y/y) by a two-point margin. The bad news, however, is that Model N's growth had slipped from 19% y/y in Q3.

The chart below showcases how Model N's growth has trended over time. Looking at this chart, we observe two things: Q3's growth was rather a bit of an outlier, driven by a surge in professional services revenue (+48% y/y in Q3) that is lower-margin. Q4 had a similar strong services revenue growth of +29% y/y, but sequentially versus Q3 it's more the deceleration in services rather than subscription revenue (+8% y/y in Q4 versus +10% y/y last quarter) that contributed to the decline, which is a slightly more optimistic story.

The other thing we note, however, is that Model N seems to have permanently latched onto a new baseline of growth in the mid-teens that is substantially higher than FY19, where growth was negative - despite the impact of the pandemic in FY20.

Figure 3. Model N revenue growth trends

Source: Model N Q4 earnings deck

Management notes that go-to-market traction has remained robust throughout Q4. The company switched to using deal terms that are more favorable to customers upfront, which helped Model N keep new business flowing, while limiting near-term revenue. Hopefully, however, this means that Model N has a broad renewal pipeline to draw on.

Per CEO Jason Blessing's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Also of note, when the pandemic started in the spring, we said, we would use flexible deal structures to drive sales velocity. And this approach has had the unintended positive impact. During Q4, we close the highest quarterly deal volume in our company's history. The trade-off is these contracts contribute a lower amounts of revenue in the near term. But we believe the company benefits significantly by continuing to close deals. This approach keeps our team engaged, shows strong partnership with our customers, and creates upside in our book of business when these contracts renew at more favorable economic terms."

And in addition to the "highest quarterly deal volume" in history, Model N also noted that the company notched a record number of go-lives in the quarter, reflecting a business that is still humming both operationally and on the sales front, and responding to strong end-customer demand despite the pandemic. Many of Model N's customers are also making the switch to cloud, a transition that the company says has been accelerated by the pandemic.

There was positive news on the profitability front as well. Greater economies of scale has led Model N to improve its pro forma gross margins to 63.0%, up 130bps from 61.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 4. Model N gross margin trends

Source: Model N Q4 earnings release

Model N has also made broad gains in adjusted EBITDA, which rose 38% y/y to $7.0 million in Q4 and was up 63% y/y to $21.4 million for the full fiscal year. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margins, meanwhile, hit 16.8%, up 300bps from 13.8% in the year-ago quarter. The company benefited from tight expense discipline, keeping operating expenses virtually flat despite the mid-teens revenue growth.

Figure 5. Model N adjusted EBITDA Source: Model N Q4 earnings release

Model N's pro forma EPS of $0.14 also came in substantially ahead of Wall Street's $0.09 expectations. And when we note that Model N's adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $18-$20 million for FY21 represents just ~11% margins next year despite the recent expansions in EBITDA margins, we think there's a lot of room for Model N to surprise to the upside next year on profitability.

Key takeaways

There'd a lot to like about Model N if you're looking for a solid software business with expanding margins, consistent execution and a defendable niche trading at reasonable values. I view Model N's recent dip as temporary and a good buying opportunity in a company that successfully balances growth, profitability, and value.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MODN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.