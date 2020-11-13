I last wrote on Boliden at the beginning of 2020. While COVID-19 has impacted this mining company significantly, it's time to go back and see where things are now that effects seem to be fading somewhat. I own a small stake of Boliden, one I intend to increase at attractive valuations (which in my view, isn't now), and 3Q20 can show us how we should think about the company going into 2021.

The purpose of this article is to look back at the last few quarters of performance, with a focus on 3Q20, as well as how the company expects to go into the next fiscal and what it may bring. Being a Swedish company and not really caring about its dividend tradition, yearly earnings are usually an accurate indicator of how the dividend for any one specific year is going to be sized.

Let's look at what we have when we look at Boliden here.

Boliden - How has the company been doing?

First off, 3Q20 can be characterized as a bit of a reversion. The reason for this is some extremely favorable operating earnings, beating even YoY trends in 2019. EBIT came in at 2.258B SEK, which compared to 1.6B SEK YoY was an extreme improvement during a very difficult time.

Free Cash flow, which had a very impaired and problematic YoY comparison, came in at 1.87B SEK, but the YoY of negative 653M SEK really isn't a good comparison - so sequentially, it was up. Despite positive FCF development, CapEx was relatively high at 1.2B, and the company's working capital remains high. Boliden had a maintenance cycle during 3Q20, and this was completed successfully.

Also positive, the company managed excellent production in two facilities, one in Sweden and one in Finland. Overall, the group EBIT reflects some of the positive trends seen by the company in this quarter.

COVID-19 effects are up next. The company had a number of these, and they included increased staff absences, travel restrictions, and supply chain risks.

The company's response to these reflects what virtually every other company has done, which includes limit spreading, rescheduling maintenance, and diverting responsibility in the organizational structure to make the hierarchy more "flat," with decentralized decision-making to increase flexibility. Boliden, as I mentioned in my previous article, has extremely robust financing and access to capital.

Despite the headwinds for the company, Boliden never saw any reason to lay off staff or receive state subsidies. Operations have continued on a normal level, and Boliden has cooperated closely with all of the involved unions (this being Scandinavia, after all), and as we can see from the group EBIT, the impact has been mostly smallish.

Being a mining and smelting company, Boliden is heavily dependent on global levels of industrial activity and output. Seeing that activity in China is recovered, and Europe is slowly recovering, the company has seen recovery trends in its operations as well. Demand for metals is up, and exports to China are actually at record levels here. In particular, the prices for Copper and Zinc have recovered to 2019 levels, with Nickel only slightly behind.

I remind you that Boliden is a metal company active in base metals, Copper, Zinc, and Nickel, as well as Gold, Silver, and Lead. All of these have seen significant recovery, with the possible exception of Lead pricing which is still lagging behind somewhat.

The combination of improved pricing and terms combined with low segment CapEx and high volumes delivered a more than doubling of the sequential trend, making the segment one of the best performers during the quarter.

While Smelter activity was high, the segment's results were still down sequentially compared to the strong 1Q20 and 2Q20. Production increased, and the main reason for the lower results was the maintenance cycle as well as slightly weaker pricing and terms of its smelted products.

Boliden has only two segments - Mining and Smelting - and with Mining results as positive as we've seen, and Smelting "acceptable" despite not giving a real YoY improvement trend, it doesn't come as a surprise that the overall results are as good as we're seeing.

The company not only managed to deliver an impressive increase in EPS, up to 7.44 SEK for 3Q20, the company also lowered its overall gearing ratio, with a net debt/equity of no more than 11% at this time. With an average interest rate of 1.4% on its loans and an overall average duration of 3.2 years, the company currently has a net debt that could be covered by the EBITDA of around 1.5 years, should the company choose to do so. This makes Boliden one of the most well-financed and capitalized companies in the segment, when it comes to Scandinavia.

At the same time, Boliden is focused on expanding. In Finland, the company is investing in Nickel production which will increase feed capacity to 370 ktonnes/year (up from 310), and the facility offers one of the world-leading, low-Co2 nickel productions available. This is currently one of the company's main investments, and it's set to increase CapEx by no more than 40M SEK, mostly during 2021.

So for Boliden, 3Q20 is an excellent quarter. With industrial production back up and record metal exports to China, it's no wonder that a company like Boliden is performing extremely well. The company has already delivered its 2019 dividend, paid out in May of 2020, and it came to an unadjusted dividend of 7 SEK per share, which comes to around 2.7% at today's share price.

This brings us to the valuation, and also a slight problem with Boliden.

Boliden - What is the valuation?

I mostly failed to provide corresponding articles during the crash of 2020 when Boliden, for a time, became an interesting investment.

As we can see, the company has returned to pre-pandemic valuations, and these levels of valuation represent a current NTM P/E ratio of around 10X. This is incidentally, also where the market has usually valued the company over the past 3 years, at least.

The saving grace is that Boliden, over time, shows all the characteristics of a volatile cyclical stock tied to metal prices & terms, which means that the valuation has a tendency to fluctuate on even a bi-monthly basis between 9.5-12X. It's entirely possible, with patience, to pick up Boliden at attractive valuations. During the crash, I only picked up a small position in Boliden - but that particular one is already up more than 40%.

Whenever we look at a company that's as volatile and cyclical as this, I want a conservative value estimate. Despite fair value, at least over time, indicating a 10X NTM P/E and that's where we're currently trading, I would demand a lower multiple to be interested in investing here. The reason for this is to offset the cyclicality tied to the company's products and operations, as well as the volatile dividend history of the company. Boliden is a poster child as to how a Swedish company handles its dividends when earnings fluctuate.

At times the yield on your cost is below 3%, at times it's above 6%. At times, I would argue, it could even be zero if things become bad enough. The way to invest in Boliden, at least how I invest in metal companies, is to buy them at bottom-level valuations and - barring nothing catastrophic - never let them go.

Current estimates for Boliden's business in 2021 are positive. Both the company and S&P analysts expect Boliden to generate improved EPS YoY during 2020 and during 2021 as well, around 23-24 SEK/share. That would mark today's price at around 10.6-11X NTM P/E in terms of earnings. In terms of dividends, the market is actually expecting a significant, 9.5 SEK/share dividend hike in 2020, payable 2021, and another significant one of 25.6% in 2021, payable 2022. This explains some of the recovery in the share price we're seeing. At the 2021/22 dividend however, the yield on the company at current prices would be around 4.7-4.8% - though the measurement for this is 2 years off still. I say this to explain why the recovery may happen as quickly as it has, despite some ongoing COVID-19-related risks still ongoing today.

Most analysts would, based on these estimates, in fact, consider the company to be undervalued at this junction. 16 S&P Global analysts give the company a price target range of 210-345 SEK/share, an extreme variance, with a mean of around 273.65 SEK/share. Such extremes in highs and lows indicate uncertainty and risk - and there is an amount of that here as well. Only 4 out of the 16 analysts currently consider the company a "BUY," and if I were one, I certainly wouldn't consider Boliden a "BUY" here.

My price target for this excellent mining/metal company, trends toward the lower end of its historical valuation range, at around 9.0-9.5X earnings, which would bring us to around 205-215 SEK/share, based on a 3-year normalized EPS of around 20.5-22 SEK. No small part of this consideration is based on the duo of uncertainty factors - the volatile cyclicality of the company's business, and the dividend which can Jojo up and down. Being an international investor, peer comparisons do have a place, and more stable investments in terms of dividends are available on the market at fairly appealing prices.

Nonetheless, at the right price, Boliden becomes an unequivocal "BUY."

Thesis

However, that valuation isn't 10.5-11X NTM P/E, at least not how I see it. Given that the market available to me is "The world," I view all appealing companies in the segment as likely investments at the right price. At these prices, Boliden doesn't measure up on a comparative basis, and it doesn't offer the downside protection I'm looking for in case of a cyclical downturn - long or short.

At a price of 210 SEK or below, that changes and Boliden becomes an interesting stock to invest in. The company is excellent, and many analysts and investors could make, and do make, the argument that Boliden is a great investment even here. I am, however, about picking the right investment at the right point in time. One that doesn't just enable excellent yields, but a fair chance of capital appreciation over time. Boliden, at these valuations, has the very real possibility to disappoint in both of these respects if things turn around. Therefore, I don't see the company as being worth a multiple above 10X, and preferably one below 9.5X.

So while the company had an excellent quarter, and my position is up double digits, I won't be adding more. I also won't be selling here, however, which is something I would consider if the company went above 12-12.5X in terms of earnings. At current levels, that would mean a share price above 325 SEK/share, which I would view as wholly unsustainable in the long term. Even Sweden, in its slightly overvalued state, has better alternatives available to rotate into there.

Therefore, at current levels, I consider Boliden to be no more than an overvalued "HOLD" at around 18% overvaluation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDNNF, BDNNY, BOLIF.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.