What we look for in a BDC

Main Street Capital (MAIN) is one of the best BDC (Business Development Companies) out there. MAIN is internally managed and has over the years consistently increased NAV (Net Asset Value) and NII (Net Investment Income). They also have consistently raised their dividend. However, the market recognizes that and so they also have consistently traded at a very high premium to NAV.

Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded - Yogi Berra

Unfortunately, the popularity of MAIN makes its stock price too pricey most of the time. So we want to look for a BDC that's managed much like MAIN while being overlooked by the market. One of our favorites in the BDC space is Ares Capital (ARCC) with a yield of 10.4% which just reported some great earnings on Oct. 27. The market gives ARCC a big discount because of an external manager. Another great BDC is Newtek Business Services (NEWT) which is overlooked because of its smaller cap and because it isn't a typical BDC. Like MAIN, NEWT is internally managed.

Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) is an internally managed BDC that has been around a long time and began being regulated as a BDC in 1988. Being internally managed is a great plus, meaning that its management is aligned with the interests of shareholders. It has been around a lot longer than MAIN (another internally managed BDC). So how has it turned out as an investment compared to MAIN?

As we can see in the 10-year chart above:

$10K invested with MAIN has returned $38,500 over 10 years. $10K invested in CSWC has returned $60,880 for the same timeframe.

So those who invested in CSWC have strongly outperformed MAIN which is one of the best BDCs out there.

NAV Performance

We can see above how management has done over the last five years. NAV has been steadily increased. Because the main investments a BDC makes are loans, which get paid off, not many can claim to have a track record of steady NAV improvements, particularly when they have to pay out 90% of taxable income in dividends.

The Discount to NAV

CSWC had been trading before the March crash at more than a 25% premium to NAV. Although it has recovered to trading back around NAV, this is a discount of 20% from its highest premium to NAV.

So why does the market discount CSWC compared to MAIN given it has such a good performance as a company?

One main reason why CSWC is currently trading so cheap is because it's an "under the radar" company with not much analyst coverage. Furthermore, it's a smaller cap company with a market cap of only $246 million. On the other hand, MAIN has a market cap of $1.8 billion, and therefore it's much more visible.

Another reason is that even though CSWC has been around since 1988, it significantly changed at the start of 2015. At that time, Capital Southwest spun off most of its assets and management team into a new company called CSW Industrials (CSWI). So it started 2015 as basically a pile of cash with some veterans of the old company but many new team members. Before the spin-off, it had paid semi-annual dividends with the occasional special dividend. In 2016 it started making quarterly dividend payments, which increased from that time. And it still occasionally pays out a special dividend. MAIN has been around as a BDC for a much longer period of time, and therefore this also makes it more visible.

What does the last earnings report say?

While it's great that investors who bought CSWC back in 2016 have done well, many of us didn't invest then and we want to know how CSWC will do going forward. To project future performance we need to look at how it's currently doing, and then use that data in conjunction with past performance.

So let’s look at the most recent earnings presentation. In the slide below we can see that since 2016 CSWC has repeatedly increased its dividends. It also has occasionally paid out both special dividends and supplemental dividends.

Source: Fiscal Q2-2021 Presentation – November 2, 2020

A BDC has a legal requirement on the size of its dividend. If its taxable income has big surges some years, significantly increasing the dividend to meet these requirements might result in lower dividend coverage in future years. This is why CSWC uses "special dividends" at year-end because they don't give the same expectations of being maintained as regular dividends. Therefore using these "special dividends" allows CSWC to have the regular dividend meet investor expectations, while still keeping within the law in years where more profit than normal is generated.

We also see from the above slide that CSWC is fully covering its dividend out of NII (Net Investment Income). NII is the most reliable and repeatable source for cash to pay the dividend. Averaging 106% dividend coverage since the spin-off is great. With $1.19 per share of UTI (Undistributed taxable income), CSWC has plenty of cash it needs to pay out to shareholders as an additional cushion to sustain dividend payments. UTI is a reserve of earnings that can be distributed in form of dividends.

In the slide below, we see that so far this year TII (Total Investment Income) has been fairly stable but expenses have seen a slight downward trend. Given the headwinds that COVID-19 has generated for most small businesses, this is a good sign going forward. NII (Net Investment Income) also has returned to its pre COVID-19 levels in the most recent quarter.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

While NII is an important metric to judge the performance of a BDC, a non-cash income item known as PIK (Payment In Kind) can make it look like a company is doing better than it really is. The slide below shows that while PIK income has increased over the last year (PIK income is often substituted for actual cash payments when a portfolio company is experiencing difficulties), it remains small compared to actual cash payments. Non-PIK income remains 89.4% of total investment income.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

Portfolio Composition

The chart below shows how CSWC's portfolio is made up. UMM (or "upper middle market") is the larger and more established companies that a BDC can invest in. Investment in these companies is more liquid, but that competition means that returns are smaller. These companies also are more mature and tend to be safer. CSWC maintains a reasonable balance between the UMM and the smaller LMM (or "lower middle market") type companies which are emerging smaller companies. Because there's less competition, LMM investments in this segment are less liquid but also more profitable. As these also are younger companies, they carry a higher risk.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

CSCW also has first-lien loans as the largest percentage of its portfolio. These loans tend to be the safest (as they are first in line to collect if something goes wrong) but also are less profitable.

Solid and Diversified Portfolio

Business Services is the largest sector that CSWC invests in with 13% of its portfolio allocated to the sector. Media & Entertainment, Healthcare Services have an 11% allocation while its I-45 joint venture with Main Street Capital has a 10% allocation. Software and IT Services, which have gotten a boost from the COVID-19 response, sits at an 8% allocation. Of its top-10 investment areas, only the Media and Entertainment sector has seen big hits from COVID-19.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

In Q1 2021 CSWC opened new investments with 3 healthcare services firms totaling just under $13 million, $1.5 million with IT services firm VTX holdings, and invested $669,000 with the chain California Pizza Kitchens.

In Q2 2021 CSWC entered into 10 new commitments, four with new companies, six with existing portfolio companies, totaling $66.4 million.

Credit Risk

All BDCs rate their portfolio companies based on their credit risk. These numbers are determined in various ways that each company finds dispositive in determining the BDC's risk. In the slide below we see how CSCW portfolio companies' ratings have changed over the last quarter. While many BDCs have seen a lot of downgrades in their portfolio, meaning that some of their investments are having trouble, this is not the case for CSCW. It's a very good sign that no investment of CSCW saw their credit metrics deteriorate enough to be downgraded, and that two actually had their rating upgraded. This is the second quarter in a row with no downgrades and two upgrades.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

Liquidity has been very important during the COVID-19 crisis. And while likely most of the problems are behind us, there could be more shutdowns or restrictions as we move into colder weather. With more than $177 million of available cash from its debt facilities and no maturities until 2022, CSWC has its debt well positioned to support liquidity needs it might have in the near future.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

In the slide below we see more information on the value of CSWC's portfolio and the creditworthiness of its portfolio companies. First, it's very good that even during the worst (so far anyway) of the COVID-19 crisis, the average rating of portfolio companies only dropped to 2.1 (where 2.0 had been the average). It's even better that the credit rating of the portfolio has now returned to its pre COVID-19 level of 2.0. CSWC has been managing its portfolio well enough that the total fair value of its debt investments has increased each of the last four quarters. The very small one-quarter dip in the uptrend in value of total investment fair value also is a very good sign. CSWC now has two quarters in a row where its total portfolio value has increased from the prior quarter.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

Insider Ownership

During the March crash, there was a high level of insider buying. What's worthy to note is that there was no insider selling whatsoever since March 2020 which could indicate that the management sees upside potential and are confident about their company.

Source: Open Insider

Final Thoughts

Capital Southwest is a very well-run BDC with a quality portfolio. It has a strong track record to back it up. It's not a surprise given that it's one of few BDC companies that's internally managed, with management aligned with shareholders' interests. Like most stocks, CSWC's share price tanked in March. While it has recovered some, it still trades at a 20% discount from its highs before the crash. The company's investment portfolio has shown resilience and that CSWC can weather any storm. At the current price, CSWC is a strong buy for the yield and an upside potential of at least 20%.

