The pandemic and associated lockdowns have had a devastating impact on the global economy, in truly unthinkable ways. Many aspects of our culture and society such as New York city mass transit for instance, or normal toll road traffic, has been thoroughly disrupted with this new, and in my opinion, distorted way of life. This has been a very unfavorable environment for value and financial stocks, including Assured Guaranty (AGO), which is the leading bond insurance company. We would be silly to not acknowledge that the playing field has changed, but it is not all for the worse for the company. New business production growth, strong capital allocation, and a continuously improving balance sheet lead me to believe that the best days are ahead for equity owners.

Source: AGO 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

Assured Guaranty has written less new business production than has amortized over the last decade. This has resulted in a dramatic decrease in the insured operating portfolio leverage from 157 to 38. Total invested assets have hovered around $10 billion despite spending billions in stock buybacks and payments on Puerto Rico claims, which hasn’t paid any debt service on most obligations over the last 4 years. AGO has remained consistently profitable over the last 16 years on an operating basis, while most of its competitors have effectively been wiped out. Management has taken advantage of its improving capital position and discounted stock price, by buying stock back at massive discounts to intrinsic value. This has made AGO a compounding machine on all its key book value per share metrics, which are the best indicators of intrinsic value.

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, AGO earned $48MM of adjusted operating income, or $.58 per share. This consisted of $81MM of income from the insurance segment, a $12MM loss from the asset management segment, and an $18MM loss from the corporate division. Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues of $113MM, were down from $129MM YoY. Net investment income for the insurance segment was $75MM, down from $89MM YoY. This does not include mark to market gains related to Assured Investment Management funds and alternative investments, where AGO has been shifting some money to attain higher returns. As of September 30th, the insurance companies have authorization to invest up to $500MM in these funds, of which over $350MM had been deployed. The change in fair value of these investments was a $13MM gain across all strategies in the quarter. Adjusted operating income will be a bit more volatile, but over the long-term it should be accretive to value. Loss expense in the insurance segment was $76MM in the quarter and was primarily related to Puerto Rico. These losses are largely LAE, as the legal costs continue to mount, rather than any major change in the models.

The company generated $117MM of new insurance business production PVP. AGO increased its market share in the quarter, guaranteeing 64% of the $11.9 billion of primary-market insured par sold, which was the highest quarterly insured par amount since mid-2009. Bond insurance penetration reached 8.3%, up from last year’s 3rd quarter penetration of 5.7%. While the historically low interest rate environment is still a major headwind for new business production, the strength of the bond insurance wrap on long-term bond issuances has become very attractive for institutional buyers such as insurance companies, that might not have the same level of expertise in the muni space. International infrastructure has been another source of strength and diversification for the company. In the 3rd quarter, $24MM of PVP was generated from this division, which is 52% more than last year’s 3rd quarter. AGO is at the point where they should start growing their unearned premium reserve from new business production, which will boost future earnings, investment income and adjusted book value per share.

The Asset Management segment’s loss of $12MM is a bit disappointing, as the impact of the pandemic has made it more difficult to wind-down some of the funds, which keeps the expense base higher than it should be. Downgrades and price volatility have triggered over-collateralization provisions in CLO transactions, which deferred $3MM of management fees. Realistically, this division isn’t likely to be too profitable until 2022, but it ultimately should be a nice source of fee revenue that doesn’t stress the balance sheet.

Management took advantage of the disconnect between the share price and intrinsic value by purchasing 1.9MM shares of common stock at an average price of $21.72. Between October 1st and November 5, 2020, AGO repurchased an additional 1.7MM shares for approximately $45.5MM at an average price of $26.36, so shares outstanding should be just a hair over 80MM. The Board of Directors authorized an additional $250MM of purchases.

The best measure of intrinsic value, AGO’s various book value metrics, all increased to record highs. Shareholders’ equity per share, adjusted operating shareholders’ equity per share and adjusted book value per share, ended the quarter at $79.63, $73.80, and $108.02, respectively. Year-to-date, AGO has earned $200MM of adjusted operating income, or $2.28 per share. The company has generated $264MM of new insurance business production PVP, which is the best first 9 months in over a decade, excluding portfolio reinsurance transactions, which can result in lumpy PVP.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) recently wrote that it views the pandemic as primarily a liquidity event for AGO, as it affirmed its ratings on the company’s insurance subsidiaries at AA+ for AGM, MAC and the UK and French subsidiaries, while AGC is AA. The company attempts to help manage risk for insured issuers by taking advantage of low interest rates to reduce or defer their debt service through refinancings. These transactions can accelerate earned premium, while also reducing the risk of defaults. The next Federal stimulus deal is likely to have aid for states to help offset costs and lost revenues that have arisen due to the pandemic. While the deal has been frustratingly slow to be completed, it is noteworthy that prior to the election, President Trump was willing to commit to hundreds of billions in state aid, but it wasn’t enough to please Pelosi and the House. Ultimately, something should come down the pipe either in these next two months, or upon the new administration taking over.

The situation in Puerto Rico is in a state of flux, with a new Commonwealth administration coming in. The outrageously ineffective Federal Oversight Board has seen multiple resignations and a new board member has joined, who actually seems like he truly wants consensual negotiations, which was the whole purpose of Promesa. It will be interesting to see if the Trump administration adds news members in the last couple of months, or if it gets too distracted with other issues such as challenging the election. The Federal Government recently announced the release of $13 billion in federal assistance to the island, which already is sitting on roughly $9 billion of cash, so the capacity to pay debt is certainly there. It is noteworthy that Below Investment Grade Debt in the insured portfolio, is the lowest in at least a decade, at $7.967 billion, with the vast majority of that related to Puerto Rico, which is already reserved for. Much of the decline is due to the amortization of the Structured Finance book, including formerly troubled RMBS. Once Puerto Rico is resolved, AGO should get a ton of cash back from previous claims payments, which will obviously be very beneficial.

The world has changed in a rather sickening way in 2020. Lockdowns, business closures, and fears of a virus are pervasive sadly. There are a multitude of uncertainties and value stocks are arguably more out of favor than they have ever been relative to growth. With all of this said, this is when the best opportunities arise. I remember buying AGO in the single digits in 2009, when the Financial Crisis was still going, and at that time the risks seemed considerably greater than today relative to the insured portfolio.

At a recent price of $28.89, AGO trades at a paltry 26.7% of adjusted book value per share. Historically, the average has been between 50-60%, with much of the discount due to Puerto Rico uncertainty, which in my opinion looks a bit better with new Board members coming in. While it isn’t necessary for AGO to be successful and weather the storm, a stimulus deal that includes State aid would be a massive catalyst for the stock. The stock and the balance sheet are prepared to weather additional disruptions if they come, as the stock seems priced for Armageddon. We believe a conservative estimate of intrinsic value is between $50 and $60 per share. While you are waiting, you get the benefit of a dividend around 2.7% and the company is likely to buy back over 10% of the current market capitalization over the next 12 months at a massive discount to all book value per share metrics. For those willing to weather a bit of volatility and headline risk from time to time, AGO can be a potentially lucrative investment in an expensive market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.