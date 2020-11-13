The valuation is quite pricey, but this is merely the start of the turnaround as Green Dot positions itself for the future of banking.

Green Dot has performed exceptionally well over the last year as the company has put the share price back on a positive path.

Green Dot (GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company with a particular focus on powering the branchless future in banking. Green Dot's proprietary technology which forms its 'banking as service' (BaaS) platform, is being used by consumer and technology companies but is also being used by Green Dot to deploy its own collection of banking and financial service products directly to consumers. Green Dot has started to turn the ship around with shares now standing at $55 compared to 52-week lows of just $14.20. I think Green Dot has some exceptional and innovative products and solutions and is positioned for much upside over the coming years and even decades.

Source: pymnts.com

Strong portfolio of products

Green Dot wants to create a 'unique, sustainable and highly valuable fintech ecosystem'. Immediately from that statement it's clear that Green Dot is devoted to diversifying its operations.

Green Dot obtains its revenues from fees. These fees are applied to merchants for purchase transactions initiated by their cardholders and cardholders for transactions and the use of products. Fees are also obtained through consumers' money movement services. Fees are also charged to partners for use of green Dot's technology platform and their money management capabilities.

Green Dot's products are divided into two categories:

Account services:

These are deposit account programs such as consumer and small business checking accounts, general-purpose reloadable (NYSEMKT:GPR) cards, gift cards and credit programs.

Processing and settlement services:

These include money processing products which are their cash transfer products. Green Dot also has tax processing services which include taxpayer refund processing technology and consumer-friendly loan allowing consumers to receive a portion of their tax return before it's actually returned.

As shown above, Green Dot has a strong portfolio of products across the board. The company also partnered with GigWage which focuses on providing businesses with purpose-built technology for paying, managing and supporting their independent workforce. Even through this investment, it's clear to see Green Dot is positioning itself for the fintech future of banking.

Source: simplyshelli.com - Green Dot's prepaid debit visa card

Partnerships

Green Dot partner with enterprises to make their products available to consumers, partners and workforce through the use of their technology platform. Over the years Green Dot has secured partnerships with a number of different firms but most prominently Walmart (WMT).

Green Dot has been a partner with Walmart, supplying them with Walmart branded GPR cards since launch in 2007. Green Dot also issues card accounts since 2014. Partnerships such as these are extremely important for the company. Not only do they supply an important source of income for the company through fees over time but it also has a strong networking effect. Green Dot showing they get meet the technology needs of Walmart will prove to other companies that they can do the same for them. It also gives Green Dot exposure to the success of those businesses it partners with, none more so than Walmart whose business has performed exceptionally over the last 10 years.

Green Dot has also partnered with Uber (UBER). What is so appealing about Green Dot's fintech offerings is that they are very flexible and can be applied even to the most challenging situations. Uber is a great example of this where the payment structure to drivers can be complex. The 'Uber checking by goBank' partnership with Green Dot allowed Uber drivers to gain more control on when they get paid and gives them access to earnings instantly. Green Dot is supplying on-demand payment structures and solutions to an increasingly impatient world - a good position to be in.

Future of banking

I believe that Green Dot is positioned exceptionally well for the future of banking. From a technology perspective, the breadth of Green Dot's offerings to consumers, workers and businesses is impressive. The pandemic has only accelerated this transition and Green Dot has benefited massively from that allowing them to build back. The board changes at the start of the year have given Green Dot new experience and a new strategy which was needed and so far the company is starting to see positive results from that.

Recent financial performance

Covid-19 has helped fuel Green Dot's turnaround from the lows. The company has been delivering profitability and revenues ahead of expectations ad deploying its BaaS solutions to more companies allowing them to build their own banking solutions. The BaaS side of the business remains the biggest growth opportunity going forward although prepaid debit cards give Green Dot the biggest bulk of revenues currently. I believe the pre-paid debit cards are forming the basis for reinvestment but Baas is the real opportunity going forward. The increased shift to digital banking makes the growth opportunity for its BaaS offerings large.

In Q3, Green Dot delivered revenues of $291 million up from $240 million of the prior year and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.25. Green Dot also has shown its strong scalability potential as improved revenues deliver increased profitability. Over 2020 all metrics have improved for Green Dot as active accounts and purchase volumes have all improved further fuelling the strong share price rise over the last year.

Valuation

On the basis of the last four quarters, Green Dot trades on a historic P/E ratio of 28 on a non-GAAP basis, on a GAAP-basis this is 61. Whilst quite expensive on a historic basis, in today's market a premium is charged for the future promise. The company is also networking and building partnerships that will continue to provide fees and revenues over the long run. Green Dot does operate in a very competitive environment and in many cases against some sizable banks who have the upper hand in terms of resources. So it is increasingly important for Green Dot to continue to innovate and develop its products to gain an edge against competitors.

It wouldn't be appropriate to compare Green Dot to other bank valuations ( who trade on more favorable valuations) as Green Dot is specifically focused and positioned towards the fintech future of banking. A mix of new material partnerships and continued growth of prepaid debit card sales will unlock long-term value for shareholders. I once again reiterate to readers that Green Dot is positioned exceptionally well for the future and thus the premium charged is understandable in my opinion.

Conclusion

Even though Green Dot has seen strong growth in demand this year, management's focus is still on the astute control of costs. The company has a plan to cut expenses by $30 million this year. Green Dot's strong management combined with its strong growth potential in its BaaS platform creates a bright future for the company in my opinion.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.