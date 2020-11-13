The revenues reached new record highs and the net income increased to $26.5 million (however, mainly due to an impairment reversal).

Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) released its Q3 2020 financial results. The numbers are not bad, but there were other, probably even more important events that took place during Q3. Although the share price hasn't reflected it yet, the foundations of the company are getting more and more solid, and the overall long-term prospects are very good.

In Q3, Karora produced 24,717 toz gold, which is 2.7% more than in Q2 and 2.1% more than in Q3 2019. What somehow limited the Q3 financial results is the timing of gold sales. Karora sold only 22,912 toz gold, which is the lowest volume since Q3 2019. However, the unsold ounces should be sold in Q4 which will boost Q4 results. If nothing negative happens, Q4 results should be very good, as not only nearly 2,000 toz gold produced in Q3 should be sold, but according to the November 2 news, approximately 2,000 toz of coarse gold were discovered. Given that Karora takes coarse gold only as a nice bonus and it is not included in resources, reserves, or production guidance, it is possible to expect the Q4 gold sales to be approximately 4,000 toz higher than Q3 gold sales.

Source: Own processing, using data of Karora Resources

The mining operations are performing well. The volume of ore processed in Q3 climbed to 354,000 tonnes, which is a new record. Also the mill feed grades increased slightly, from 2.26 g/t in Q2 to 2.36 g/t in Q3, and the gold recoveries remain stable, at 92%.

Source: Own processing, using data of Karora Resources

Another positive factor is that Karora keeps on pushing the costs lower. Although the operating cash cost increased from $935/toz to $972/toz, the AISC declined from $1,065/toz to $1,044/toz. The growth in operating costs is attributable to the foreign exchange impacts, as the USD weakened by 8% against the AUD. According to Karora, this factor added $78/toz to the operating cash cost and $84/toz to the AISC. It means that if there was no change in the AUD/USD exchange rate during Q3, Karora's AISC would be under $1,000/toz now. However, the company still intends to push the AISC down to the $1,000/toz level by the end of this year.

Source: Own processing, using data of Karora Resources

Although the gold sales declined slightly, Karora's average realized gold price increased by 18.4% to $1,905/toz. As a result, the revenues grew to $45.2 million, setting a new record high. The operating cash flow remained in line with Q2. While in Q2, it equaled $16.3 million, in Q3, it equaled $15.8 million. However, the net income experienced a significant increase, growing from $7.3 million in Q2 to $26.5 million in Q3. The EPS increased to $0.18. Unfortunately, a major part of the net income is attributable to some accounting operations. In Q3, Karora reversed an impairment on the Beta Hunt mine realized in Q4 2017. This action boosted the net income by $19.3 million. Without it, the net income would be in line with Q2.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Karora Resources

What is positive, Karora's balance sheet keeps on strengthening. The volume of cash held by the company increased by 36.5%, to $51.2 million. The volume of total debt remained almost unchanged, therefore, the net debt declined to -$18.3 million. The current situation provides Karora with sufficient sources to keep on exploring and developing its large properties. Moreover, it has enough gunpowder to make further acquisitions if an attractive opportunity emerges.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Karora Resources

The chart below shows some basic valuation metrics of Karora Resources (on a TTM basis). The price-to-earnings ratio stands at 10.28, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands at 6.24 and the price-to revenues ratio stands at 2.19. All the indicators show that Karora is relatively cheap in comparison to its peers, especially given its organic growth prospects and the fact that all of its operations are localized in a safe jurisdiction of Australia.

Source: Own processing

Many events occurred during Q3. On July 22, Karora announced the sale of its 28% interest in the Dumont nickel project. Karora received C$10.7 million, but the total consideration may increase up to C$48 million, depending on the future transactions related to the property. While the sale enables Karora to focus only on its Australian assets, it is possible to argue whether Dumont wasn't sold too cheaply.

On July 30, Karora announced the consolidation of its shares on a 4.5:1 basis. This operation took place on July 31 and it reduced the share count to 144,155,562.

Very good news arrived on August 7, when Karora acquired the Spargos Reward Gold Project. Karora paid only A$4 million ($2.9 million) for this property with indicated resources of 112,000 toz gold and inferred resources of 19,000 toz gold. It equals only $22.14/toz gold. Moreover, mining of the deposit should start as soon as next year.

On September 8, Karora announced the discovery of a new gold zone and a high-grade nickel zone at the Beta Hunt mine. The gold zone provided drill results like 4.6 g/t gold over 9.4 meters or 7 g/t gold over 8.6 meters, and the nickel zone provided results including 7.2% nickel over 1.2 meters or 4.1% nickel over 2.2 meters. Another package of results from Beta Hunt was released on September 10. This one included 15.3 g/t gold over 3.5 meters or 8.6% nickel over 1 meter.

What is interesting, according to Karora, the new nickel zone discovery represents the first nickel discovery at Beta Hunt in 13 years. Due to the very good exploration results, Karora increased the 2020 exploration budget from A$9.5-10 million to A$15 million. Moreover, the growing portfolio of new discoveries and potential sources of further ore for the Higginsville mill, forced Karora to adopt new mining strategy. Its details were released on November 9.

Although Karora's financial condition keeps on improving and also its growth prospects are very good, the short-term technical picture doesn't look good. The shares have been moving in a descending triangle pattern for the last several months. Also the 10-day moving average is situated below the 50-day one and the RSI leaves a lot of space to go before the oversold levels are reached. If the gold price breaks the support in the $1,850-1,860/toz area, Karora will most probably break the support at $2.3. After this, another meaningful support is situated only at $1.5.

What I like about Karora Resources' Q3:

The AISC declined despite the negative foreign exchange impacts.

The balance sheet keeps on strengthening.

More coarse gold was found (although only after the end of Q3).

The Spargos acquisition was made at a very good price.

The exploration results remain very good.

What I don't like about Karora Resources' Q3:

The AUD/USD exchange rate moved against Karora.

The technical picture doesn't look good.

I don't like the Dumont sale, especially not at these terms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.