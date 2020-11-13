Regional Banks Still Wrestling With Pandemic, Part 3

Oregon Bancorp had another blowout quarter and has earned more through the first three quarters of 2020 than 2018 and 2019 combined.

This is my third in a series to discuss the third-quarter performance of each regional bank I currently recommend. This article contains a discussion of Oregon Bancorp (OTCPK:ORBN) and First National Bank of Virginia (NASDAQ:FXNC).

ORBN is the holding company for Williamette Valley Bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon, and is the best-performing stock of my portfolio. I discovered the bank in an article in American Banker in which it was listed as the number one community bank in the country. Since recommending the stock on August 15, 2019, it has returned over 50% and is also up 23% year to date, one of very few banks that can make that claim. ORBN released earnings on October 23, and once again they were spectacular:

Third-quarter earnings reached $10,455,732, an increase of $6,991,876, or 202%, from the third quarter of 2019. This results in a quarterly return on average assets of 11.69% and a quarterly return on average equity of 83.49%. Year-to-date earnings are now $20,340,791 which far exceeds our record earnings reported in 2019.

Table 1 displays ORBN's financials for the third quarter.

Table 1: ORBN Financials

ORBN (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2020 (3rd) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 Assets $384,344 $384,344 $357,798 $308,212 $269,482 Liabilities $329,145 $329,145 $313,018 $270,779 $231,086 Shareholder Equity $55,199 $55,199 $44,780 $37,433 $38,396 Total Loans Outstanding $341,813 $341,813 $314,703 $267,240 $238,199 Provisions for Loan Losses $612 $46 $176 $390 $328 Deposits $257,093 $256,380 $257,093 $228,113 $221,839 Shares Outstanding 2,360,210 2,360,210 2,347,980 2,321,380 2,321,380 Net Interest Income $8,274 $3,148 $2,783 $2,343 $9,757 Non Interest Expense $44,721 $18,229 $15,731 $10,761 $39,903 Total Noninterest Income $64,379 $29,224 $23,271 $11,884 $45,839 Net Income (Total) $27,320 $14,097 $10,147 $3,076 $15,365 Income Tax Expense $6,979 $3,641 $2,643 $695 $3,859 Net Earnings $20,341 $10,456 $7,504 $2,381 $11,506 Earnings/Share $8.62 $4.43 $3.20 $1.03 $4.96 Total Dividends/ Share $1.83 $0.11 $0.11 $1.61 $1.44 Share Price at Close of Period $31.25 $31.25 $26.50 $24.00 $30.00 Yield 6.21% 6.21% 5.43% 6.00% 4.80% Yield w/o Special Div 1.41% 1.41% 1.66% 1.83% 1.47% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 14.36% 14.36% 12.52% 12.15% 14.25% Tangible Book Value $23.39 $23.39 $19.07 $16.13 $16.54 Loan/Deposit Ratio 132.95% 133.32% 122.41% 117.15% 107.37% Efficiency Ratio 62% 56% 60% 76% 72% Net Interest Margin 2.86% 3.28% 3.11% 3.04% 3.62% Price/Earnings 2.73 6.05 Price/TBV 1.34 1.81 Dividend Payout 21.23% 2.48% 3.44% 156.97% 29.05% Payout w/o Special Dividend 3.83% 2.48% 3.44% 10.72% 8.88% Return on Equity 57.81% 89.37% 72.17% 25.12% 33.96% Return on Assets 8.28% 13.36% 9.57% 3.30% 4.50%

Obviously, because of the pandemic, the first thing we want to look at is loan quality. The third-quarter report says nothing specific regarding the pandemic, only that it has been a trying time for the bank and its customers. And, after setting aside $560,000 for loan losses the first two quarters, the bank only felt a need to allot $46,000 in the third quarter. Thus, it appears the bank feels it is in a good position to ride out the pandemic.

As far as the other results, all you can say is WOW! Figures 1 and 2 give perspective on this performance, while Figures 3 and 4 highlight the ratios. The straight line across the ROE and ROA graphs indicates what is considered the gold standard for banks (10% and 1% respectively). It should be noted that Figures 1 and 2 are not adjusted for a stock split in early 2018.

Figure 1: ORBN Earnings

Figure 2: ORBN Net Income

Figure 3: ORBN Return on Equity (ROE)

Figure 4: ORBN Return on Assets (ROA)

From the graphs, both quarterly net income and earnings exceeded yearly results for all years except 2019 and are barely short of that. The ROE and ROA values are unbelievable, well exceeding values that are expected from a premier bank. Looking further at the spreadsheet, there is not a whole lot to say. The bank is trading at a P/E of 3, so it's hard to say it's overvalued. But it is also trading at a P/B of 1.5, which is extremely high in this environment. The L/D ratio of 132% is also extremely high, indicating the bank is borrowing money to make loans. This is tempered somewhat by the large amount of loans the bank has available for sale ($113 million). We will discuss the bank value at the conclusion of the article.

FXNC, down almost 17% since my recommendation last September (almost 30% year to date), released earnings on October 29, and it had decent results as well.

First National reported unaudited consolidated net income of $1.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, which resulted in a return on average assets of 0.74% and a return on average equity of 8.52%. This compares to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 13.31% for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ending September 30, 2020, net income totaled $5.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, which resulted in a return on average assets of 0.86% and a return on average equity of 9.49%. This compares to net income of $6.8 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.19% and a return on average equity of 12.85% for the same period of 2019.

Table 2: FXNC Financials

FXNC (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2020 (3rd) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 Assets $942,733 $942,733 $942,090 $816,412 $800,048 Liabilities $860,477 $860,477 $861,302 $737,894 $722,829 Intangible Assets $43 $43 $76 $118 $170 Shareholder Equity (Total) $82,256 $82,256 $80,788 $78,518 $77,219 Shareholder Equity (Tang) $82,213 $82,213 $80,712 $78,400 $77,049 Total Loans Outstanding $648,368 $648,368 $651,516 $581,867 $574,346 Allowance for Loan Losses $7,800 $7,800 $6,296 $5,600 $4,934 Provision for Loan Losses $3,200 $1,500 $800 $900 $450 Non Performing Assets $7,000 $7,000 $1,507 $1,522 $1,500 Deposits $838,395 $838,395 $839,015 $720,627 $706,442 Shares Outstanding 4,854,144 4,854,144 4,849,719 4,950,887 4,967,932 Net Interest Income $22,011 $7,574 $7,411 $7,026 $28,010 Non Interest Expense $17,892 $6,135 $5,613 $6,144 $24,318 Total Noninterest Income $6,073 $2,201 $1,773 $2,099 $8,552 Income Taxes $1,290 $386 $528 $376 $2,238 Net Income (Total) $5,702 $1,754 $2,243 $1,705 $9,556 Earnings/Share $1.17 $0.36 $0.46 $0.34 $1.92 Dividends/ Share $0.33 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.36 Share Price $14.12 $14.12 $13.88 $15.00 $21.40 Yield 3.11% 3.12% 3.17% 2.93% 1.68% FINANCIAL RATIOS Tangible Book Value $16.94 $16.94 $16.64 $15.84 $15.51 Loans/Deposits 77.33% 77.33% 77.65% 80.74% 81.30% Shareholder Equity/Assets 8.72% 8.72% 8.57% 9.60% 9.63% Efficiency Ratio 64% 63% 61% 67% 67% Net Interest Margin 3.36% 3.48% 3.37% 3.48% 3.61% Price/Earnings 9.04 9.77 7.50 10.89 11.13 Price/Book 0.83 0.83 0.83 0.95 1.38 Dividend Payout 28.09% 30.44% 23.78% 31.94% 18.72% Return on Equity 9.51% 8.80% 11.26% 8.76% 13.28% Return on Assets 0.87% 0.81% 1.02% 0.84% 1.23% NPA/Total Assets 0.74% 0.74% 0.16% 0.19% 0.19%

Yes, the bank's earnings were down, but look at the provision for loan losses. In the third quarter, the bank allocated $1.5 million for loan losses, or about 31 cents per share. This is compared to $0 in the third quarter of last year. For the year, provisions have cost the company an additional 47 cents per share in earnings. Without these pandemic-driven expenses, the company would have handily beaten its year-over-year earnings. But it begs the question - will we continue to see this? Here are a couple of snippets from the Press Release:

Loans that were 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $885 thousand, or 0.14% of total loans at September 30, 2020 compared to $902 thousand, or 0.16% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans totaled $3.8 million at September 30, 2020 and 2019. Nonperforming assets consisted only of non-accrual loans, which totaled $7.0 million, or 0.74% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.20% of total assets one year ago.

As far as ratios, book value is up but ROE and ROA are down below the gold standard discussed above with ORBN. Loans to deposits are less than 80%, a fairly conservative number but shareholder equity/assets is below 10%, not necessarily a warning sign but a little below what is considered desirable. FXNC recently sold a $5 million bond placement so that indicates it is somewhat worried about its situation.

So what are the banks worth? Table 3 displays my estimates using the second-quarter average regional bank P/B and P/E values of .8 and 10.43 respectively. It also shows what the banks were worth using the last quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic) values - 1.32 and 10.91 respectively. I have temporarily suspended placing a buyout value on banks as M&A has slowed to a crawl and the P/B premiums are all over the place on the deals that have been made.

Table 3: Estimated Value for Banks

ORBN FXNC Present Valuation P/B $18.71 $13.55 P/E $119.53 $16.29 Pre-Covid Valuation P/B $30.87 $22.36 P/E $125.03 $17.04

The range in ORBN is due to its incredibly low P/E and high P/B. Is it worth $119? Probably not, but that is indicative that it still has room to run. I am bullish on this stock, but I would not buy any new shares right now until more news regarding the vaccine is forthcoming. As far as FXNC, the band is much tighter, but it still appears slightly undervalued at $14. The main concern is the ability of the bank to remain strong for the duration of the pandemic. Thus I will remain Neutral, but I wouldn't sell at this point, as I think it will perform nicely if it can get out of the current environment intact.

As always, do your own due diligence and always use limit orders when buying community banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.