Forager CIO's Quarterly Letter - September 2020

Summary

With ~$320M of funds under management and a focus on long-term investing, Forager Funds is a unique Australian asset management company. Forager is a sustainable business but is nimble enough to invest in smaller listed companies not accessible to many investment managers.

The Australian and International Funds delivered quarterly returns of 26% and 13%, respectively.

Firstly, your time horizon is crucial. If you need to sell your shares next week, then stock price variability is a significant risk for you. But if you have the capacity and intent to hold an investment for five or 10 years, what happens next week doesn’t matter.

The Australian government’s net debt position is expected to peak at around 50% of GDP, a level most Western governments would be envious of prior to the pandemic.