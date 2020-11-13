Co-produced with Beyond Saving

One thing that the combination of 24-hour news media and social media is great at providing is predictions that the world is going to end. It's easy for people to believe the worst, especially if there's just enough truth in doomsday predictions to validate their beliefs.

Whether it's the Cold War, with the fear of nuclear bombs leveling the planet, Y2K, terrorists, the housing collapse, COVID-19 or who might win the presidential election, people are quick to speak in absolute extreme terms and often to react in extreme ways. In all of these situations, you know or heard of someone who reacted in a way that was extreme, at least in hindsight.

The stock market is a reflection of people. Fear is a huge motivator for the market, and just like individual people, it's prone to overreacting. Investors who can keep a level head and assess the situation with a clear head will benefit in the long term.

Back in April, we identified Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) as one opportunity that had sold off far more than justified. MPW is a REIT that owns hospitals. At that time, hospitals had been shut down across the country for all elective surgeries. The country expected hospitals to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and there were open worries that hospitals would be unable to pay the rent.

Today, we know that the vast majority of MPW's tenants paid the rent with plenty of cash to spare. MPW has continued their expansion plans and grew revenue 46% year over year in Q3. Accounting for dilution from their share issuance, MPW grew Funds from Operations (or FFO)/share by 24% and AFFO/share by 14%.

Despite that massive growth, MPW's share price is still low, providing investors the opportunity to invest at a dividend 5.6% yield in a company that's showing no signs of slowing down. The market panicked, and while MPW's price has recovered substantially from their lows, it's still very cheap, especially considering that COVID-19 was a mild speed bump for their business at most.

Hospital Stability

REITs are companies that are designed to provide substantial amounts of cash flow. When looking for a good REIT, you want stable rent and rent that's likely to grow in the future.

MPW invests in hospitals, with a primary focus on "General Acute Care" hospitals. These are the kind of hospitals you would go to if you were in a car accident or thought you were having a heart attack. These hospitals specialize in relatively short-term care and surgeries.

Source: MPW Supplement

These hospitals benefit from being widely recognized as a social need. Having access to hospitals creates a higher standard of living and is a priority for many politicians.

This is not to say that no hospital ever closes - they do. Like any other business, hospitals are subject to the realities of market forces, especially in areas where the population is not growing enough to continue supporting it.

MPW protects themselves from hospital closures by having master leases, cross-default provisions and/or guarantees from the parent company of the operator. This means that even if an operator decides to close down a specific hospital, that does not release them from their rent obligation. 96.6% of MPW's assets are under a master lease, are cross-defaulted and/or have a guarantee from the parent company. This is a very solid business model.

Rent Coverage

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown, MPW's tenants maintained very strong EBITDARM rent coverage (or (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and management rent coverage). MPW broke down rent coverage in two ways, one excluding all CARES Act Grants and another including CARES Act Grants.

This is rent coverage from July 2019 through June of 2020, so including Q2 with the shutdown.

Source: MPW Supplement

This provides us two pieces of information:

First, even with a suspension of very profitable elective surgeries, MPW's tenants still had rent coverage of 2.1x EBITDARM. Second, the government is very willing to step in and ensure that hospitals remain open in an emergency. Including the CARES Act Grants, rent coverage was substantially higher in Q2 2020. It increased to 3.2x in 2020 vs. 2.7x in 2019.

This is why MPW is easily collecting most of their rent even during periods where many REITs were collecting under 90% of their billed rent. In Q3, MPW deferred just $5.4 million in rent, out of $329 million in gross revenues for the quarter. Under the deferral agreement, this rent is earning interest.

FFO/AFFO Growth

MPW has been growing like a weed thanks to an aggressive acquisition pace.

Source: MPW Supplement

Year-to-date, MPW has closed/completed development on $2.9 billion in properties. These acquisitions have been fueling the immediate growth in revenues, FFO and AFFO. However, there's a lot of growth built in for the future as well. These are long-term leases, with over 85% of MPWs leases expiring more than 10 years out. Here is a look at MPW's lease expiration schedule:

Source: MPW Supplement

These leases have "escalators," that is, the lease is structured with regular increases in rent. We can see how large this impact is by looking at the FFO to AFFO adjustment – FFO starts with GAAP net income which uses "straight-lined revenues" - AFFO removes that impact to report cash revenues.

Source: MPW Supplement

The largest adjustment from FFO to AFFO is "straight-line rent revenue" which is currently removing $0.12/quarter. This adjustment occurs because GAAP requires rent to be "straight-lined." If you have a contract for $10,000/year in rent for five years and then it goes up to $20,000/year for the next five years, GAAP requires you to report rent as if it's paid evenly every year. So instead of reporting $10,000 in rent in year one, the company reports $15,000 even though they only received $10,000 in cash. Then in year 6, instead of reporting $20,000, which is what is being received, the company would still report $15,000 in revenue.

AFFO adjusts out the rent that's being reported as revenue but is not being physically received. This is why we need to look at AFFO as a measure of dividend coverage. Early in the life of a lease, the cash received will be less than revenue reported by GAAP, late in the life of the lease cash received will be greater than the revenue reported by GAAP.

Even without any future acquisitions, MPW will experience material cash flow growth. As MPW's AFFO grows, we can expect their dividend to grow with it.

Balance Sheet

MPW has plenty of liquidity, with only $225 million drawn on their $1.3 billion revolver. MPW has maintained debt to gross assets at 32%, and is leveraged at 6.2x debt/EBITDA. The EBITDA interest coverage is 3.95x. All very healthy stats, in the range we would expect from a REIT.

In terms of debt, MPW has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule and is averaging a 3.83% interest rate.

Source: MPW Supplement

With interest rates likely to remain very low for the next few years, MPW will have an opportunity to refinance their debt at even lower rates. Their 4.625% Notes Due 2029 are currently trading at a 3.5% yield.

The 6.375% 2024 Notes and 5.5% 2024 Notes are callable in March 2021 and May 2021, respectively. This will provide an opportunity for incremental interest savings, improving cash flow.

Conclusion

The market ran in fear when hospitals were forced to suspend elective surgeries. In hindsight, that was an overreaction. For MPW, the vast majority of tenants were able to pay rent uninterrupted. Rent coverage remained strong, even in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown.

In 2020, MPW acquired $2.9 billion in real estate, which is responsible for their double-digit FFO growth. Future growth will be driven by escalators in their existing rent and MPW's balance sheet is well positioned to support more acquisitions.

The bottom line is that hospitals are very resilient in any economic conditions. Even COVID-19 failed to have a significant impact on MPW's earnings, making MPW one of the most recession-resilient property REITs to own. While the share price declined in March, MPW's cash flow kept coming in and the dividend is still being paid. MPW did not even slow down their expansion plans. Their long-term leases provide for predictable rent growth. Their lease structures protect them from hospital closings with master leases, cross-defaults and parent guarantees.

As income investors, we seek dependable, predictable, and growing streams of income. MPW provides all three. That's why income investors should continue building up positions in MPW for growth and the generous yield of 5.6%. The opportunity will not last long.

