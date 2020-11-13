At a 5.9% dividend yield and an 11.2x forward AFFO multiple, BNL shares look very cheap, and yet I remain cautious. In the conclusion, I explain why.

Rent collection held up well during the harshest months of COVID-19, not falling below 93%.

The IPO raised over $500 million and helped to clean up the balance sheet, bringing debt levels down into the same ranges as its closest net lease peers.

The portfolio is one of the most, if not *the* most, diversified in terms of tenants, industries, building types, and geography. That can be a good or a bad thing.

BNL may be a rookie in the public market, but the company has been around since 2007.

Investment Thesis

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) is a fresh face on the net lease real estate investment trust scene, but the company has actually been around since 2007. It is an internally managed REIT with perhaps the most diversified portfolio by tenant industry and building type. Its real estate holdings are primarily single-tenant and are spread across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail spaces.

The portfolio is located entirely in North America, with all properties but one in the United States. That last property is in the US's Northern neighbor, Canada. The full portfolio is worth an estimated $4.0 billion and is 99.8% leased.

After reporting third quarter AFFO of $0.38 and announcing a fourth quarter dividend of $0.25, BNL's current share price of $17 looks pretty cheap. But as Warren Buffett says,

Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.

Thus, in order to assess whether BNL is an attractive Buy right now, it's necessary to delve into the details about the REIT. Some things remain unknown about the company and its plans for the future, but a lot of information has been made available. So let's do a deep dive to gain a decent familiarity with BNL to figure out if this one is worth investors' time and money.

Image Source

Business Overview

BNL completed its IPO on September 21st, banking net proceeds of $532 million, immediately using $216.5 million of that to repay outstanding debt on its credit revolver and another $240 million to repay other debt. We'll get to the balance sheet situation shortly.

Here's a helpful 10,000-foot overview of BNL's portfolio metrics:

Source: Q3 Supplemental Information

The slight difference between percentage leased and percentage occupied likely means that some of BNL's properties have gone dark. This refers to tenants that cease operations and occupancy at a certain property while continuing to pay rent through the end of their contractual lease term. Alternatively, it could mean that some of BNL's vacant properties have been leased for a future date start date and that the new tenant has not yet moved in.

Notice that BNL is very diversified by tenant, with the top 20 tenants making up only about 32% of annual base rent. Moreover, targeting investment-grade tenants does not appear to be part of BNL's business plan, considering the mere ~18% in that category.

BNL's properties are spread across 41 states and one Canadian territory — British Columbia. The REIT's largest weighting is the business-friendly and income tax-free state of Texas, at 10.5% of annual base rent. Illinois and California have the next two largest weightings, respectively.

Source: Q3 Supplemental Information

When it comes to tenant industry and property type, BNL is probably the most diversified net lease REIT.

Source: Q3 Supplemental Information

There are pros and cons to this level of diversification. On the one hand, it opens up many, many opportunities for investment, as there is usually at least one sector of commercial real estate that is attractive valued. On the other hand, diversification can signify a lack of focus, rendering management a "jack of all trades but a master of none." Perhaps the properties that ended up in BNL's portfolio were unattractive for some reason to the REITs that specialize in each of the above categories. That doesn't mean that these properties will perform poorly, but it could mean that they are the sundry leftovers that other, more specialized REITs passed over.

A second downside to diversification pertains to valuation. Higher quality REITs that specialize in industries with very low cap rates (like warehouses and investment-grade retailers) tend to trade at high valuation multiples and low dividend yields. The opposite is true for REITs that mostly own higher cap rate properties (like senior housing and movie theaters). Highly diversified REITs that own both higher cap rate and lower cap rate properties sometimes don't trend toward either extreme but rather trade somewhere in the middle.

This is problematic, because it prevents the REIT from being able to issue equity at a low enough cost of capital to compete with REITs and other market players that specialize in the high-quality, low cap rate sectors. BNL would not be able to accretively purchase a high-quality warehouse or life science building, for instance, if its valuation multiple hovered in the median between REITs that specialize in those properties and others that specialize in, say, casual dining restaurants and furniture stores.

Moreover, as previously mentioned, BNL is also highly diversified by tenant, with the top ten making up 18.7% of ABR and the top 20 combining for 31.8%.

Source: Q3 Supplemental Information

My first thought when looking at this list is to ask, "Has BNL been buying Red Lobster properties from Vereit (VER)?" The latter has been slowly selling off its Red Lobsters, which once made up a high single-digit percentage of its portfolio.

My second thought is, "I don't know most of these companies, and thus I need to make sure that management does know and understand them in order to establish a comfort level."

Perusing the Leadership page on BNL's website, it's hard for me to establish a comfort level. It appears as though the top management has only been at the firm for a few years — three or four years, on average. Although, according to CEO Christopher Czarnecki's LinkedIn page, he has been at Broadstone for 11 years now, and he has about $100,000 of his net worth tied up in BNL stock (source: Nasdaq).

Management's previous experience does not immediately strike me as impressive. Does that mean they are unskilled or untrustworthy? No. It just means I am unable to establish a comfort level with them from reading their bios. After all, shareholders are relying on them to have done their homework and made smart purchases. In real estate, and especially in net lease CRE, the money is made on the purchase.

Then again, the members of the board of directors have significantly more experience and financial "skin in the game." Amy Tait, Chairman of the Board, is a co-founder of BNL and has over $10 million of her net worth in BNL stock, according to Nasdaq.

COVID-19 & Rent Collection

Overall, BNL has performed well through the coronavirus pandemic thus far. They granted partial rent relief to 15 tenants related to 93 properties in total. Notably, they did not grant any rent relief requests from businesses deemed essential or that qualified for extensive Paycheck Protection Program loans. For many of the relief deals granted, BNL also managed to obtain favorable lease alterations, such as term extensions.

BNL collected 97.9% of contractual base rent for the third quarter, with restaurant collections unsurprisingly the weakest.

Source: Q3 10-Q

This is a slight improvement on Q2's rent collection of 93.0% with an additional 3% deferred.

Near the end of October, BNL reported that 98.5% of October contractual rents had been collected.

Balance Sheet

BNL's IPO helped the REIT make significant strides in deleveraging and raising the equity portion of its total capitalization.

Source: Q3 Supplemental Information

Moreover, being brand new to the public market, it's nice to see that the vast majority of BNL's debt is unsecured. I would assume that the select properties for which it chooses to use a secured mortgage have high quality, reliable rental revenue streams.

It's also nice to see that BNL's debt is well-laddered over the next ten years and beyond:

Source: Q3 Supplemental Information

It appears as though BNL made use of its interest rate swaps after rates dropped earlier this year. Its interest rates are on the low end, all things considered, but they might be able to go lower in the coming years as notes and mortgages are rolled over.

Source: Q3 Supplemental Information

At the end of Q3, BNL enjoyed significant liquidity of $1.55 billion, a whopping 38.8% of its existing real estate portfolio. A little less than half (~$700) of that liquidity is undrawn availability on its credit facility, and another $101.8 million is in cash. This is a substantial sum of dry powder available for acquisitions in the coming quarters.

Key Metrics & Peer Comparison

Unlike its net lease REIT peers, BNL did not acquire a single property in the first nine months of 2020. However, to get a sense of where BNL might concentrate its investments going forward, we can take a look at the acquisitions from the first three quarters of 2019:

Source: Q3 10-Q

As you can see, the three property types on which BNL focused in 2019 were industrial, healthcare, and retail. Perhaps we can interpret this as a sign that retail will gradually gain portfolio share against restaurant and office.

BNL has been selling off many of its fully valued and/or non-core properties over the last year in preparation for its IPO. In the first half of the year, BNL's dispositions have been profitable — i.e. sold at a net (capital) gain. But in the third quarter, BNL sold vacant properties and restaurants, taking a loss on all dispositions.

Source: Q3 Supplemental Information

Also, for the first nine months of 2019, BNL recognized a net gain of $16.8 million on the sale of 25 properties.

In Q3 2019, the portfolio consisted of 662 properties worth $3.5 billion. As of Q3 2020, the portfolio consisted of 628 properties worth $3.33 billion. In the process, the weighted average remaining lease term fell from 11.7 years in Q3 2019 to 10.8 years at the end of the third quarter of this year.

There are at least two points of good news about these dispositions:

They facilitated significant debt pay-down, taking total debt from about $2.1 billion in Q3 2019 to about $1.5 billion in Q3 2020 (a 26% drop). Net debt to EBITDA declined from 7.18x in Q3 2019 to 5.2x in Q3 2020 (or 5.0x considering the exercise of additional equity from its IPO). Management's intention is to keep net debt to EBITDA under 6.0x on a sustained basis. They did not prevent revenue, AFFO, and AFFO per share from growing. Revenue rose from $76.4 million in Q3 2019 to $80.7 million in Q3 2020. In the same period, AFFO rose from $38.8 million to $47.1 million, and AFFO per share ticked up from $0.37 to $0.38.

It might be helpful to compare BNL to some of its closest net lease REIT peers, so let's take a look at equivalent metrics for W.P. Carey (WPC) and STORE Capital (STOR).

BNL's AFFO margin (AFFO divided by total revenue) for the most recent quarter was 58.3%, lower than WPC's Q3 AFFO margin of 66.8% or STOR's 68.0%. Note that BNL's lower AFFO margin is trending higher over time, as its average over the first nine months of 2020 has been 56.1%.

How about management expenses? G&A as a percentage of revenue (equivalent to the management fee) for the first nine months of 2020 was 9.4% for BNL (including property and asset management fees), compared to WPC's 5.9% and STOR's 6.9%. Keep in mind, however, that BNL just internalized its management structure in February, 2020. Going forward, the property and asset management fees will no longer apply, meaning that G&A to revenue should come in closer to 7.8%.

The lower AFFO margin and higher G&A expenses for BNL are fair given the smaller portfolio size. BNL's $4 billion real estate portfolio compares to WPC's $14.4 billion and STOR's $8.7 billion. A closer comparison, in terms of portfolio size, is Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) with its $6 billion in real estate assets, Q3 AFFO margin of 65%, and G&A to revenue of 10.3% so far this year.

BNL's property expenses for the first nine months of 2020 are 5.2% of revenue, compared to WPC's 9.6%, STOR's 2.8%, and SRC's 5.1%.

BNL's total debt to real estate assets sits at 46.2% as of the end of Q3, compared to WPC's 43.2%, STOR's 40.9%, and SRC's 41.6%.

On one point, however, BNL scores better than all of its peers. The average annual rent escalation for BNL is 2.1%, compared to WPC's 1.8% and STOR's 1.9%. (SRC's average annual escalator is not reported.) As for inflation protection, 15.8% of BNL's leases, by ABR, contain CPI-based rent escalators.

Also, most (88.4%) of BNL's tenants by ABR are required to share their financials with BNL, not counting the additional 6.4% that are publicly traded, giving the REIT extensive clarity over its tenants' financial strength. It isn't clear how many tenants, if any, are required to provide property-level financials, as STOR's leases require.

Dividend And Future Growth Prospects

For the third quarter of this year, BNL declared a dividend of $0.135 per share. But for the fourth quarter, the dividend was bumped up to $0.25 per share. For the first nine months of the year, BNL raked in $1.12 in AFFO per share, with $0.38 of that realized in Q3.

That marks a go-forward payout ratio of 65.8%, or slightly under 65% if rent collection returns to 100%. Of course, there's also deferred rents to consider. This will provide a slight boost to AFFO through 2021.

I am not aware of any guidance from BNL about its long-term target payout ratio. Assuming they decided upon a 75% payout ratio, that would raise the annual dividend to $1.14 per share and result in a dividend yield of 6.7%, based on the current share price of $17.

That's certainly a nice yield, but should investors worry about it being too high for BNL to issue equity for accretive investments? I don't think so, at least not in the near future. Recall the $1.55 billion of liquidity available to BNL at the end of the third quarter. Realistically, it will take a significant amount of time — at least a year — to deploy that amount of dry powder, meaning that the REIT should not need to issue a material amount of equity anytime soon.

At a go-forward annualized AFFO per share of $1.52, BNL shares look pretty cheap at an 11.2x AFFO multiple. Of course, BNL cannot issues equity for accretive investments at this valuation, but then again, perhaps it won't need to.

If it is BNL's intention to use its (relatively) massive war chest to restart acquisition activity and expand its portfolio, then I would think that the REIT would have plenty of time to prove itself to the market and earn itself a higher valuation / lower dividend yield. If BNL is able to accomplish this, then buying today will look like a genius move.

Conclusion: My Take

BNL's AFFO multiple would need to rise significantly from its current level in order to make acquisitions in its primary areas of industrial and healthcare accretive. At anywhere near its current price, the REIT would not be able to issue shares to buy attractive warehouse, distribution, or flex/R&D properties, for instance. It would be forced to buy only lower quality properties, which would prove to be a bad deal for shareholders in the long run.

So the question in my mind is this: Do I see BNL trading at a significantly higher price by 2022? It has a hefty cash pile with which to make acquisitions next year, but after that, the REIT will likely need to issue equity in order to grow. How high is my confidence that the market will discover the value of BNL and reward it with a much higher stock price over time?

As of now, it's difficult to say. I think a lot will depend on the type of properties BNL focuses on acquiring with its cash pile going forward.

I will say this, though: BNL looks cheap — cheaper than it should be. Despite my aversion to some of its property selections, like its top tenant Red Lobster, lots of other pieces of its portfolio look attractive to me. The prospect of receiving a 6%+ yield-on-cost in a year or so from property types like distribution facilities, warehouses, cold storage, and life science buildings strikes me as a fabulous deal. Moreover, BNL's properties have very high annual rent escalators, averaging over 2% — a metric no other net lease REIT can claim, to my knowledge. And its rent collection stats through this Spring and Summer speak for themselves.

Personally, my plan is to sell about half of my Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) stock (if I can get the price I want) and exchange it into BNL. At 11.2x AFFO, there seems to be more upside than downside. Plus, as I write this, the stock price is sitting at exactly its IPO price of $17, the same price at which BNL's CEO and other top executives bought it on the first day of trading.

Source: Nasdaq

I'm willing to toss a little money at BNL, if for no other reason than to keep an eye on it as it progresses as a public REIT.

*** If you find this content valuable, please follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

What Are We Buying? We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 2,000+ members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the largest real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000+ members on board and a perfect 5 star rating! Join us today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, STOR, SRC, PINE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.