While this news is promising, it does not mean the pandemic is over and Wynn is still in for a rough next few quarters.

Upon news of Pfizer's vaccine success, almost every casino and leisure stock surged in price. Among the biggest gainers was Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), which increased over 27% in price on historically unparalleled volume during the November 9th trading day. We believe that this surge is unjustified and that the stock is priced for a pullback once the market more rationally processes the news at hand.

Company Overview

Wynn designs, develops, and operates integrated gaming resorts. As of 2020, the company owns and operates 4 properties:

Wynn Palace: A 1,706 room 5-star hotel in Macau with 424,000 square feet of casino space, 323 table games and 1,011 slot machines plus 106,000 square feet of retail space and 37,000 of meeting and convention space.

Wynn Macau: Another 5-star hotel in Macau with 1,010 rooms and 252,000 square feet, 322 table games and 838 slot machines, and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

Wynn Las Vegas: 192,000 square feet of casino space with 232 table games, 1,756 slot machines, a race and sports book, and 4,748 guest rooms. Other Las Vegas operations include 507,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 160,000 square feet of retail space, two theatres, and three night clubs.

Encore Boston Harbour: With construction finishing in June 3, 2019, Encore is another resort with 210,000 square feet in casino space, 161 table games, 2,833 slot machines, 78,000 square feet of retail space, 71,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, and a waterpark.

In terms of geographic distribution, most of Wynn's revenues and profits come from their Macau operation. In FY2019, these generated $4.6 billion in revenues and $1.4 million in EBITDA. Casino revenues make up the bulk of their revenues by product, but an increasing proportion pre-COVID had been coming from hotel rooms and food and beverage.

Source: Ophelia Research analysis for the FY2019 period

Like many other resort operators, it has been hard hit by COVID-19. Wynn has gone from making $195 million in the first nine months of 2019 to losing $1.8 billion in the same period this year, including a $758 million loss in the quarter ended September 30th, 2020 alone. Its quarterly dividend was suspended in Q1 as revenues are still roughly ¼ of 2019 levels.

Regulations and consumer expectations will still hinder casino operations, and do not expect this to change in the near-term

Nearly all of Wynn's revenues depend on in-person interaction and travel (from tourists to visit the resorts). For the company to enjoy a full recovery, the COVID-19 pandemic must be entirely over. Unfortunately, despite the positive news from yesterday, this is unlikely to be the case.

First, let's start by more rationally processing the vaccine news. Although the news was overwhelmingly positive and certainly represents an incredible scientific achievement, two aspects of the Pfizer vaccine still should raise caution for investors. First is the vaccine's efficacy. The results were based on a relatively small sample of 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases, only half of Pfizer's target of 164 confirmed cases. Experts at the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Southampton, and McGill University, have all said variations of "wait for the trial to be complete before calling it a win." Jonathan Kimmelman, a professor of biomedical ethics from McGill University, specifically stated that:

"It's well known in clinical trials that sometimes when you have really, really positive effects in the interim analysis, those positive effects get smaller as you complete the trial. The phenomenon is known as regression toward the mean."

Source: National Post

Many other experts, such as analysts at The Economist, state that other important questions remain, including, but not limited to:

The extent it works in elderly people

Whether the vaccine prevents infectiousness

The duration of its efficacy

So while the initial reading of 90% efficacy is certainly impressive, it is by no means a golden bullet for the end of the pandemic. This becomes even more obvious when one considers the distribution challenges associated with the vaccine. Pfizer anticipates only being able to make 50 million doses in the next year, only enough to vaccinate 25 million people around the world. Currently, vaccine agreements have only been signed with the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan, meaning that Wynn's cash-cow Macau operations would not benefit since its tourists are mainly Chinese. Recent news around the Chinese vaccine has actually been negative, with SinoVac pausing its trials due to an adverse reaction in a Brazilian participant. The Pfizer vaccine must also be stored at -80 degrees Celsius during transportation, which means that it may be difficult to distribute at scale quickly.

What does all of this mean for Wynn? Well, it means that Wynn likely faces at least one more year of depressed revenues and negative profits. Without a fully rolled out vaccine, tourism to Macau is unlikely to recover soon despite the lifting of regulations on September 23rd. This is evidenced by a collapse in Chinese visitors during the October 1st "Golden Week" holiday, with the Macau Government Tourism Office reporting 90% less tourism traffic than 2019. Tourists still need to present negative COVID test results, which seems to be deterring some people as demonstrated by commentary on Chinese social media. Current forecasts by Trading Economics project only a partial recovery in Macau's tourism by 2022, which should be extremely concerning for a company that generated nearly 70% of its revenues there in 2019.

Source: Trading Economics

Even domestically, COVID-19 regulations will intermittently cripple Wynn's operations until the vaccine can be distributed en masse and consumer habits recover. The United States registered a record number of daily new cases on November 10th. With no signs of caseloads decreasing, some state and municipal governments are resorting to re-implementing restrictions. One example of this is in Boston, where restrictions implemented on November 2nd state that casinos, restaurants, gyms and theatres must close by 9:30PM. In response, Wynn's Encore Boston Harbor property temporarily shut down until December 15th, which will undoubtedly hurt Wynn's Q4 earnings. It is clear that despite positive vaccine news, Wynn is in for a rocky next few quarters both at home and abroad.

Wynn's leverage will hurt profitability

Wynn is highly leveraged, even compared to other gaming operators. In 2020, the company has issued a whopping $3.9 billion in long-term debt, bringing its debt to capitalization ratio over 100%. Even comparable firms Las Vegas Sands, Caesars, and MGM are all hovering around the 60-80% range.

Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research analysis

Further, this debt was issued at 5.5%, 5.675%, and 7.75%, fairly high prices given frothy credit markets. While the liquidity risk this presents is significant (the firm's interest coverage ratio prior to COVID-19 was only 2.3x), what is indubitable is the negative impact this will have on firm profitability. Wynn incurred $501.8 million in net interest expense for the LTM period ended September 30th, an expense greater than half of its average operating income in the last 5 years.

Source: Ophelia Research analysis

This interest burden will be a drag on recovery, especially if revenues do not fully bounce back in the coming years. With significant debt obligations coming up, Wynn will need to manage its cash carefully to avoid any liquidity crises. The BB credit rating that S&P assigns to Wynn summarizes the state of company operations well:

"an obligor rated BB faces major ongoing uncertainties and exposure to adverse business, financial or economic conditions, which could lead to the obligor's inadequate capacity to meet its financial commitments."

Wynn is a consistent underperformer to the market and gambling peers

Source: Wynn Resorts 10-K

Finally, it's important to note that even prior to COVID-19, Wynn stock has unperformed both the market and casino industry peers. In fact, dividends included, $100 invested in Wynn in 2014 would be worth ~$95 at the end of 2019. Given the precarious state the company faces, with COVID-19 headwinds and significant debt burdens, any value-minded investor should either avoid this stock or sell their position in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.