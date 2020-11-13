Introduction

Looking to buy companies within sectors that have seen significant declines can be a successful strategy if said sector has the potential to be undervalued or rebound. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has the potential to be one of these types of companies. With a strong history of growth before the pandemic and a vast portfolio of brands, Expedia has the potential to rebound financially over the next year. Low demand for travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in losses for 2020 and increased debt load to make it through the year. Although a rebound in financials is attainable, especially with news of a possible vaccine, Expedia is now highly leveraged, still has major industry uncertainties, and does not provide any margin of safety for these risks.

Strong Economy Equals High Growth

Over the past five years, Expedia has posted high growth rates across the board. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12.59% and operating income at 16.88%. Net income has seen steady growth of 18.97% per year from 2016 to 2019. But the best metric to see growth is gross bookings. Gross bookings have increased at a clip of 12.21%, while the revenue margin has stayed consistent at around 11%. But, over the past five years, the world economy was in a very strong expansion period, with leisure and business travel at highs. This all changed when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many of the world's economies and significantly reduced the movement of people.

A Pandemic Equals High Losses & Increased Debt

As would be expected, the pandemic has stopped the flow of people around the world. This has resulted in Expedia having poor financial results in 2020. For the nine months so far, Expedia has posted only $4.279 billion, down 54% from last year's $9.320 billion. The company has an operating loss of $2.256 billion and a net loss of $2.337 billion. The gross bookings have been devastated, with a decrease of 65% from 2019. Total gross bookings for the nine months were 29,228 compared to 84,628 in 2019. The only metric to improve is the revenue margin at 14.6%, but this is only due to the decline in bookings.

To get through the year, Expedia has had to issue debt. Throughout the year, the company has seen long-term debt almost double. Long-term debt in 2019 was just $4.189 billion, but has grown to $8.176 billion now. This is from the $4 billion issuances of senior notes and goes with a $2 billion revolving credit facility. As a note, the second senior issue for $1.25 billion is being used to pay off preferred shares the company issued in April. Overall, this has increased the debt-equity ratio to 5.32x from 2.87x in the prior year. Expedia has added a lot of leverage to the books that will be hard to reduce without a rebound in travel demand.

The Outlook

Past Months' Travel Data

Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Source: STR

Looking at the above graphics shows just how large the drop has been in air travel and hotel occupancy. Large drops during the shutdown period of March to May can be seen, with air travel down to just 2.99 million passengers at the low point and hotel occupancy at just 22% in mid-March. This trend is seen in Expedia's Q2 financials, where the company recorded an 82% revenue decrease and a 90% gross booking decline. But what can also be seen is that a recovery is happening. Since the low point during the shutdown period, air travel and hotel occupancy have started to increase. Hotel occupancy has improved at a much faster rate than air travel, but both are still below normal. Although Q3 for Expedia was still bad, the declines in gross bookings eased slightly, and the company has 8,631 bookings in Q3 compared to just 2,713 in Q2. Overall, the travel environment is still rather stagnant and very hard to predict a trend back to normal.

The Vaccine

As of writing this article, great news was published that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) created a vaccine with an over 90% rate of effectiveness. This is a huge tailwind for all industries but will help the hospitality industry with regaining confidence in the safety of travel. Low load factors for airlines have been at all-time lows due to fear of safety. If this vaccine prevails through the rest of the requirements when rolled out, the public will regain confidence in travel and leisure. The caveat here is that the roll-out of this vaccine on a large scale could take a while and shouldn't be expected until 2021.

Valuation

As of writing, the price per share of Expedia is around $130. The company has seen a decline of about 23% over this year. Even so, Expedia is way overvalued. For example, using a 2019 EPS of $3.77, the P/E would be 34.48x! I don't expect Expedia to get back to 2019 levels of volume for a while. The current price does not factor in the uncertainty of assumptions about a vaccine, extended recession, or consumer behavior.

Conclusion

Expedia is a good company and has seen good results in the past, but the current environment offers so much uncertainty that the valuation ignores. Sure the company had high growth over the past five years, but this was during an extremely healthy economy. Maybe a vaccine from Pfizer is 90% effective, but this ignores the uncertain timeline of release, the fact air travel is still below 50% of 2019 levels, and the effect of the pandemic on consumer confidence. Also, the company has now doubled its debt load and increased leverage, which will reduce future earnings. Overall, at the current valuation, I see no reason to invest in Expedia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.