A bit more digging exposes that Xcalibur really isn't serious about anything very much.

As Textron says, this is not a serious offer - Xcalibur has made several approaches and never been able to back any of them up.

A small British company, Xcalibur Aerospace, has apparently made an approach, if not an offer, for Textron Inc.

Anyone can make an offer

Anyone can make an offer to buy anything. It's the other way around that can more often be illegal, selling something that perhaps doesn't quite belong to you - that famed bridge in Brooklyn for example.

This does mean that when someone offers to buy something a certain amount of due diligence is necessary. Which is what, in a mild way, I'm offering here.

A small British company, Xcalibur Aerospace Ltd, has offered to acquire Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT). This isn't going to happen.

Our problem

Our problem is how to react to this offer. As Textron itself says:

Textron Inc. today responded to a purported tender offer by Xcalibur Aerospace Ltd. to acquire Textron’s common stock. Textron believes that the purported tender offer is fictitious and is being made in violation of U.S. securities laws, including relevant filing and disclosure requirements. Textron further notes that in the past two years Textron has received other purported indications of interest from Xcalibur, and each time Xcalibur has been unable to provide details of its financial wherewithal.

Well, OK. But we've still got to work out whether there's anything here or not. No, not because we might want to pile in to be ahead of that takeout of the extant stockholders. Rather, because of this:

(Textron share price from Seeking Alpha)

There's been a reaction to that announcement. Or perhaps that's not to do with this? That's something we can decide in a moment.

Let's take the stock price jump seriously

So, we can start by assuming that the stock price has jumped as a result of this takeover news. That means we've got to try and work out how serious is the offer. If it's not serious then we might - probably can - assume that there will be an equal and opposite reaction as the non-seriousness becomes apparent.

Myself, I think it's pretty obvious the approach isn't serious. Because Xcalibur Aerospace Ltd simply does not have there wherewithal to accomplish such a takeover.

In the UK press this morning:

Xcalibur, which is based in Pall Mall and appears to have just four staff according to Companies House filings, is apparently trying to acquire Textron, which is valued at almost $10bn.

Well, yes. Four people trying to take over a 37,000 employee firm? Doesn't really pass the smell test. OK, true, launching cash shells onto stock markets in order to then takeover companies is all the rage right now but still. One feature of those is to take over private companies and capture the rise in value from the greater liquidity of a listing.

Those Companies House documents (think like the SEC's Edgar System but for non-listed companies) show that the accounts are a year and two months overdue. Other parts of those filings are fun too. Millions of shares issued with claims of billions of pounds in capital. But sums like £75 were paid for those shares, or perhaps £500.

There's a notification of an Al Saud as being a person with significant control at some point. But the name does look a bit of a stretch, almost a collection of tags indicating an Arab name rather than anything else. The company was close to being struck off - presumably for non-filing of accounts.

This is not, to put it very mildly and very lightly, the public reporting record of a significant company.

We can take it further

Their actual business claim is that they have:

Welcome to Xcalibur Aerospace, an integrated provider of unmanned, hypersonic, Single Stage to Orbit(SSTO) engineering capabilities and aircraft. Our approach is global, combining all fields of expertise to provide solutions for a challenging strategic future.

Single stage to orbit? Seriously? Hypersonic drones? Err, no, not really, we don't believe they're doing that, not in this reality.

But I did another check they claim elsewhere to be doing drones, UAVs, with military capabilities. So, I asked a buddy who is an arms dealer (yes, and one that deals with drones as well) and no, there's no wider market knowledge of them. Which if someone was making hypersonic SSTO drones (" First laser equipped High altitude UCAV, heir to the SR-71") would be something that the marketplace would know about.

And one stage further

If we look around for little red flags about Xcaliber we get to this:

Xclaibur Aerospace plans to create a blockchain for management and maintenance of their unmanned aircraft. Quite a few private companies have unmanned aircraft but none of them as of yet has had the idea of managing them via blockchain. The blockchain is in late stages of development and according to the roadmap should enter the testing phase in August. The team is not featured on Xcalibur's website, nor its Linkedin. Xcalibur has no marketing whatsoever and thus no response from the crypto community. Several red flags here with most in relation to the team not being featured anywhere calling into question the experience of those working on the project and their ability to deliver on their promises

Sure, I know, many people around here will have greater faith in blockchain than I do. But cast your mind back those two years to this event. You've got blockchain folks saying that there's nothing there? Really?

Then of course there's the point that they tried to climb on board ICO mania which in itself isn't a hugely positive sign.

OK, so it's not a real takeover bid then

We almost certainly do have to conclude that this isn't a real bid by someone with the ability to carry through on any offer they make.

But the stock of the target has jumped. What do we do about that?

(Textron share price from Seeking Alpha)

That share price jump is of course coincident with the announcement of the Pfizer vaccine. Lots of stocks jumped at about that time too. We can see how as transportation company, even if this kind, can be boosted by the economy opening up again as a result of the vaccine.

This brings us therefore to the longer term prospects for Textron. We could be lightly optimistic, as John Cirone is here at SA. Or less than optimistic as Phillip Martinelli is. Read either or both of them for the accounting details of the company, there's no point in my repeating their fine work.

My view

I think the jump is a part of the general market rise on the back of the vaccine. So, there's no change in our view - whichever it is, Cirone or Martinelli - as a result of this takeover "offer". Everyone has already realised it's not serious so no one is trading it.

The investor view

It's entirely possible to disagree with me, of course it is. If you think the price jump is as a result of the takeover offer then the above information means that you're a bear on the stock. Xcalibur isn't a serious buyer therefore the jump as a result of the offer will be reversed.

Or, if like me, you think that no one out there thinks they're serious and that the price move is just part of the general market then there's no change in our view of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.