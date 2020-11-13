American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Management Presents at Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference (Transcript)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference November 12, 2020 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Cravens - Managing Director of Investor Relations

Robert Isom - President

Derek Kerr - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Arment - Baird

Peter Arment

Okay. I think we are officially live. So, good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Peter Arment, senior aerospace defense analyst here at Baird. We're very happy to be hosting American Airlines here this morning.

With American Airlines we have Robert Isom, President; Derek Kerr, CFO; and Dan Cravens, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Really appreciate gentlemen all of you for joining us and hopefully everyone is staying safe. I wish we were doing this live with you. But hopefully that will happen next year. But then again thank you again for your time. I'll kick it over to you. You go through some slides and if we have some time at the end we'll go through a little bit of Q&A. Thanks again.

Robert Isom

Thanks, Peter. I appreciate it. And we'll pull our slides up here real quick.

Dan Cravens

Where is the deck?

Robert Isom

Hold on one second. This is why no travel is going to come back, because I'll tell you what meeting in person would be much easier. Okay.

Dan Cravens

Peter, can you see these slides?

Peter Arment

Not yet, but I think they will -- hopefully they'll be able to put them up for everyone.

Dan Cravens

Go back and bring…

Robert Isom

Okay. Well, Peter, you can't but I'm going to go ahead and give the -- I'm going to start the presentation if that's okay.

Peter Arment

Yeah. Well, we'll see if they can get the sharing your screen up shortly. And if not then we can just begin to talk to your side.

Robert Isom

Okay.

Dan Cravens

Here we go. All right.

Robert Isom

Got them. Everybody see them?

Peter Arment

Yes.

Robert Isom

Okay. So hey we'll go ahead and click through. Obviously there's yes the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information on the next slide Dan? There we go. Okay.

So, hey, look we're coming into the third quarter and I'll tell you what none of us ever seen, like, anything like this before. The pandemic has created a challenging environment to say the least and the third quarter was representative of that.

Revenue down 73% to $3.2 billion, and we concluded the quarter with $13.6 billion in liquidity, $15.6 billion on a pro forma basis, which is inclusive of the CARES Act loan and the upsizing of that.

But hey we are laser focused on making sure that American is well prepared to weather the storm. And so we have been paying really close attention to raising cash, reducing spending wherever we can, and then starting to encourage travelers to come back when they feel that they're ready. And as a result, our aggressive actions they've positioned us to really I think perform as demand returns. We've got a strong liquidity position. It gives us a runway with very few near-term maturities. We've taken structural cost actions that will live long beyond the pandemic that are reducing our cash burn right now. And a lot of the work that we've been doing is really accelerated and fast forward putting a network in place to best serve the marketplace. And we're doing everything we can to get customers back with our clean commitment.

So next slide, Dan. So in terms of liquidity, now, here's a quick look going back to June -- the end of June where we had $10.2 billion of liquidity. But then adding to that the treasury loan and also $1.2 billion financing with Goldman Sachs. That gave us a $15.6 billion pro forma liquidity at the end of the quarter. As we take a look forward, look, we're doing everything we can to maintain and to certainly limit any deterioration. I think everybody knows that through an ATM and block trade transaction, we've added to what will be a year-ending liquidity number by $1.3 billion. So we're estimating year-end to have $14.5 billion of liquidity, which is certainly enough to weather the storm ahead.

Next slide. So with that who knows what comes up, and certainly we've been -- we're optimistic with the development of vaccine that are testing in therapeutics. But we're going to be ready no matter what happens. And to that end, we have additional levers to pull for liquidity, $3.2 billion, almost $3.3 billion of unencumbered assets and also capacity under existing financings of almost of over $7 billion as well. So, look we haven't had to tap into that yet, but it's available if we need to. And so far we've been able to manage through the crisis well from a liquidity perspective.

So in terms of maturities this is I think really important, and hopefully, a differentiator for American. Look, the maturities that we have going forward are certainly manageable. As we take a look at the 2021, $400 million, that's an undrawn line of credit. And if you take a look at the other dashed box, that's the undrawn U.S. treasury loan. But between those, we have a $750 million unsecured note. But outside of that, the dark blue bars, the $2.1 billion in 2023, the $1.7 billion in 2025 and the $1.1 billion out in 2027, those are all term loans that got solid collateral underneath and slots gates and racks. And we think that we're really well suited.

Even the drawn revolver in 2024, look, once we repay that we anticipate retaining that capacity for additional liquidity going forward. So certainly, efficient, flexible, manageable.

Okay. Action that we've taken to limit the outflow. We've been really aggressive striking first with getting our fleet made as efficient as possible pulling forward decisions that we had hoped to make over the coming years retiring 76s, 75s, A330-200s, A330-300s, E190s making the operations simpler in terms of sparing, provisioning, staffing for pilots and flight attendants.

And we've removed and deferred really every bit of non-critical CapEx that we've been able to. So $700 million in 2020, already $300 million out in 2021. And then of course, in terms of what it takes to run an airline, it takes a lot of people. We've – through furloughs and leaves, and early retirements, we've reduced our team count by 40,000 people. So what's that meant in terms of reducing cash burn, sequentially better quarter-after-quarter and estimating the fourth quarter to be in the $25 million to $30 million per day range.

So our goal is to get back to cash positive as soon as possible. It's going to take a return of air travel to do that. That's really what's standing in the way between us and that target. We're looking to make sure that our network is really designed around where we can make a return the fastest. And we anticipate that international travel is going to be slow and we are taking aggressive action to make sure that we're sized for demand as that returns.

And then we've gone through the largest reinvestment and fleet renewal program, really in commercial aviation history. So we have a fleet that is set well and aircraft that are coming off of lease and the older aircraft that can be put down, that gives us a great amount of flexibility.

So that fleet simplification strategy, I want to underscore that next slide Dan is something we've had in mind for some time but we've really focused on simplifying, yet still being able to meet demand in whatever pockets that it resides. So we started back in 2016 with 46 different sub-fleet types and whether it's operators, or seating configurations, or pilot and flight attendant, different type of configurations, all that is just inefficiency in terms of being able to go to the marketplace. We're being able to resource for providing the service.

So as I said, we like where we're at in terms of fleet. We don't have a major renewal to do, certainly compared to our largest competitors. As you can see, we have the youngest fleet of the major network carriers. That's going to serve us well in terms of fuel efficiency. And these aircraft are sized for the demand that we see in the marketplace as well. So a benefit that will extend long beyond. And I think this – and the prior slide is important.

Look while we've reduced a tremendous amount of operating and capital costs in 2020, there's a good chunk $1 billion of that that we think is permanent and that will continue on long into the future and we're going to try to do everything we can to make that even bigger.

So, underlying all this is that American has a network that will perform certainly in the future. But even now as you take a look our philosophy has been to concentrate our flying that we do do where we can take the best advantage. That's been ensuring that we have the greatest level of connectivity and getting people to where they want to go.

And right now, they want to go to places in the Sun Belt where things are open. They want to go to close in Caribbean and Mexico. And our results have shown that we've positioned the network appropriately right now, certainly through our unit revenue outperformance in the third quarter.

And our focus going forward is to make sure that our network stays as flexible as possible. You will see us continue to try to leverage our assets in DFW and Charlotte to the greatest extent possible and making sure that we can provide a network where people want to go. So, we're really pleased with what we've done in limiting down international travel, refocusing the capacity where it needs to be.

And a note that I think is really of importance is one out three passengers flew American in the third quarter. That's one out of three passengers that flew in the entire United States. So, that bodes well for us as we look to the future.

So, that's how we focused our domestic network. But look that domestic network really combines with an already fantastic set of relationships and partners through joint business or other relationships that put us in a position to serve more city pairs, more nonstop markets, and more destinations than anyone.

And so as we take a look out into the future in Los Angles, New York, Chicago, the biggest markets where people are going to want to go, we have strong positions. And we're only adding to that and we're adding to it next slide in a way that it's asset-light.

Look parts of our network over time out West, Los Angeles, in California, in New York haven't performed as well as other parts of our network. And so we're bolstering that through relationships with Alaska which is kicked off and I think in good position moving forward.

We're really pleased with that partnership and can't wait to see where that goes. A terrific partner. We have the same teed up with JetBlue and hopefully get that started in the coming months and even internationally, we've made sure that we've augmented where we need to. So, building the relationship with Qatar reestablishing that.

And then also with GOL, the largest domestic Brazilian carrier and one that fits incredibly well into our network. So, what are we doing to get passengers back and trying to reassure the safety of travel? Well it's -- it all comes down to making sure that people know that when they travel -- look it's -- you can't -- you couldn't be in a safer place than on an aircraft. And whether that's through asking our customers to fill out a checklist mandating face coverings doing everything including helping develop the latest in terms of coronavirus-killing devices and procedures and working with manufacturers that is all going in the right direction.

And then using, of course, the aircraft themselves in HEPA filtration and enhancing the cleaning throughout. Look it's making a difference -- and so next slide Dan, it's making a difference and we see it in terms of certainly infection rates of our own team members which are lower than the U.S. on average. And then most importantly, the lowest infection rates are really among our most customer-facing team members, our agents, and our flight attendants. And that clean commitment that we've embarked on with an outside travel advisory panel, getting certification from the Global Biorisk Council, partnerships with companies like PURELL, mandating face coverings. And as I said, disinfectant advancements and electrostatic spring that is really I think, best in the industry. And then also looking to give our customers the control that they need, so that, look, you really don't have to touch anything. You can interact and keep control of your itinerary as you want to. It's making an impact and we're using that then to try to open markets.

And so, we're opening markets, working with governments. We've had some success in terms of launching testing programs, both to Hawaii, but then also into the Caribbean as well. Jamaica is the most recent and you'll see even more, as we're working with countries setting up testing regimens, giving easy ways for customers to get tested before or even on the day of travel. It's working, it's making a difference. And it's helping these countries be able to take travelers in and to do it in a very safe way.

So as a result of that and work throughout the industry, we are seeing a gradual increase in terms of overall bookings and travelers. And so the slide that I note here is the TSA traveler throughput, that's very representative of what we're seeing as well. Of course, there's been a little bit of a flattening as we've gotten into the election and certainly the spike in COVID. But still the trend is upwards and we expect that to continue.

Now, one of the things I think is important to note as well is that, most of the travel that we see right now is highly leisure based. And there's a lot of questions about, hey, well what happens? When will -- how dependent are you on business travel? When does that come back? And the chart on the right is just simply showing, look, the major, the big companies that are out there, look, they're not traveling much at all, but they really fit into a segment of managed corporate business for us, which represents about 16% of our total revenues in 2019.

So it's big, but it's something that we're not waiting for to come back. We're certainly working very closely with the small and medium-sized businesses, which are starting to move at a greater pace. And even within the managed corporates we do see some movement right now, in terms of improvement, in terms of government travel and industrials. So the big point here is that, look, American is -- certainly wants business travel to get back as soon as possible, but we're not waiting on it. And for American it's less a proportion of our overall base than you might think.

All right. So rolling that all together is just important. We haven't waited and we've certainly taken advantage of the downturn to make sure that we get American position to lead as demand returns. And so, whether that's making sure that we have the liquidity to take on whatever comes ahead of us, really getting down and taking advantage of the opportunity to get our airlines sized right with the right assets in the right places, rebounding from what was just an underperforming 2019 for American for a number of reasons. We think that we're going to come out of this very well.

The network strength that we have has only been improved based on new relationships that we put in place. And some of the things that we're doing to ensure customer safety and cleanliness is just going to be part of what we do going into the -- what we do going long into the future. And I think it's going to give confidence far beyond what we're doing right now. And that adds up into maximizing the value for all of our stakeholders.

Look, we're going to produce a return that is where we're headed. We're going to get to positive cash flow as soon as we possibly can. We've got efficiencies in the organization. Our network strengths delivering operational excellence, it adds up to what I believe is a bright future for American and we're definitely looking to the future.

So with that, Peter, I'm happy to engage Derek and to anybody that wants to ask any questions and have at it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Peter Arment

I appreciate it. Yes. No, it's a great rundown and you guys have really managed this crisis tremendously well. And I think everyone is looking forward to getting on an American plane and be part of that one in every three as soon as possible, because I think everyone’s -- but one of the things that jumped out at me was when you mentioned the $1 billion maybe permanent cost-out, maybe you could just give us a little more details of what that makes up and just any more color there?

Derek Kerr

Yes. I think, as we go through it, Peter, I mean, the biggest chunk of it is going to be management head count. We took 30% management head count out, which is about $0.5 billion. That's not going back in. We will probably have to add some volume stuff in the airports. But in general from an overall management perspective, we did a 30% headcount reduction much needed because as you know we've been merging these two airlines for the last whatever six years, seven years and it was time to do that. So that will stay out for sure.

The other efficiencies as Robert talked about are going to be really from the fleet reduction. So as you take out different fleet types, we won't need as many pilots in each area right? We don't have A330 anymore we won't have the E190 anymore. So we don't have to jump through the seats and there'll be less training.

So as you talk about those efficiencies, aircraft coming out that we took out that had overhauls older aircraft things like that that was -- is what will drive that $1 billion. We already know it's there. We know we're not going to add it back in. And as Robert said, we're looking for more as we go through the 2021 budgeting process. And I think that number is going to be bigger. But that's what it really is. It's number one efficiencies; number two, management head count; number three, the fleet being changed and being able to reduce a significant amount of cost because the fleet has been consolidated into four types versus having nine types.

Peter Arment

Yeah. Now the four types and just picking up on that point. So what is the retirement schedule that you've laid out, just so I think everyone understands it?

Derek Kerr

All of those are gone. We've actually taken out the 75s we've take out 76s, Embraer E190s and all the A330s and none of them are going back up. They're all down. Some of them, the 75s, 76s, E190s are all being sold. We have deals that are going out as quick as we can get them out. The 330s do have some debt against them in WTC. So those have to stay for a little bit longer, but those will go out in the 2024, 2025 time frame, but will never go back in the air. They'll just be part of the desert and won't go up.

Robert Isom

Not for American.

Derek Kerr

Not for American.

Peter Arment

Not for American, yeah. And on deferrals you've had some deferrals right? Maybe you could just update us there on the deferral activity?

Derek Kerr

Yeah. What we did is we have a significant amount of MAX aircraft, 18 aircraft that have been built and that are still are out there. We worked with Boeing in 2019 and in 2020 on settlements for those aircraft not being up and not flying. As we talked about our 2019 numbers, we're impacted by the fact that we didn't have those aircraft.

So those 18 aircraft we want them to come in. We'll have some of them. If it gets lifted soon here in November we'll get some delivered in December. Some delivered early next year that are benefited by that settlement. So we want those aircraft to come in. There's another 18 that come in 2021 and 2022 that we have deferral rights on those all. And we've said, it would have to get much, much better for those to be taken.

Assumptions are that they probably over time will be deferred. But we'll make that action or look at that action early in 2021. We also took our delivery schedule from the A321s. We were about -- we were to take 60 or 20 in 2021. We've pushed four to five of those aircraft and we have financing on all the ones that we're going to take. So we did shove the 321 schedule a little bit. But every plane coming in, in 2020 and 2021 are fully financed, no cash will go out the door. And actually cash will come in the door for a lot of those deliveries that are coming. And I think we're pretty good and pretty well set up for 2021 and have reduced CapEx in both of those two years to a much lower level than we had in the past.

Peter Arment

Yeah. So just thinking about the burn rate, you've talked a tremendous amount of work I think the number I saw $14 million down in the third quarter and then a target of $25 million to $30 million per day. So what's behind that next change down? And then I know you probably haven't given commentary of when you'll get to cash breakeven. But how do you think about we need to get to a certain level of what the bookings environment looks like in traveling before we can get there?

Derek Kerr

Yeah. I think as we said, I think from a cost perspective if we haven't got everything out today, we're not doing our job. So I think we've even gone back to the team recently and just said "Hey if you see anything make sure you're not spending anything it doesn't have to happen." So we've canceled any kind of CapEx – aircraft CapEx or any type of regular CapEx that has to be done – that does have to be done. So we've taken $700 million out of this year and lowered $300 million next year.

From an operating expense standpoint, everything is out. It's just a question of when do we start adding things back in and adding it back in as we add capacity back in. So we have an operating plan next year that we believe we really should get all the aircraft up by the middle of the year.

Now if we don't, what we'll do is not bring the planes up and we won't bring back the furloughs. So we can manage that lever on about a two to three month basis. So from a cost perspective, we're really – we're as tight as we can probably be maybe a little bit of tweaks but as tight as we can be. And the last downturn was furloughing the 19,000 people in October. So that took our cash burn down $2 million to $3 million a day by taking those furloughs out.

To get us from $25 million to $30 million back to positive, it really is a demand recovery. We need – we really need to see that demand coming back. We do project that we're going to bring capacity back, we're going to bring demand back. We need to bring that capacity back more efficiently than we had in the past. So bringing that back with the aircraft fleet types we have today and everything. So try to do that.

So if we – for us to get from 25% to 30% to zero will be demand. And I think we need to get probably – most of our – definitely domestic aircraft flying, international is going to take a little bit more time to get in there. But I think with demand coming back, cost structure where it is, adding cost back in at a lower pace, lower CASM, we can get there, hopefully sometime in 2021 and for sure in 2022.

Peter Arment

Well, you've certainly made it from the clean commitment side of things. I mean trying to bring travelers back on board in terms of how safe it is. Maybe one area in that aspect is around the PCR testing. I think that's one of the more widely accepted for getting past some of the COVID-19 quarantines both internationally and domestically. Do you think airlines are going to be pushing for more of that to be widely available at airports so that we can basically see that benefit? What are your thoughts there?

Robert Isom

The answer to that Peter is absolutely. And just last week I was able to take advantage of our program the LetsGetChecked, which allows you to basically do a PCR test that almost next day turnaround but through mailing into a lab. A great experience, no time basically taken. We've established some testing capability in DFW and in Miami as well. And it's making a difference.

It's making a difference in terms of opening up some of these countries, most notably in the Caribbean. I do think that we will be able to take some of these learnings and apply it to other areas that we want to get open, for instance, getting a travel bridge set up between the U.S. and U.K. is incredibly important. It makes a difference. I think testing is going to be cheaper and I do believe it will be much more easy for us to put it into practice.

And I don't know if it's come out yet today or not but you'll see an announcement about getting a basic medical wallet, medical report wallet through Verifly [ph], which is something that will help facilitate customers getting to different points into the Caribbean and other places. And it will give confidence that we're meeting – that a customer is meeting all the specifications has the appropriate test and has a green light to be able to go into countries. I think it's going to make a difference.

Peter Arment

Yes. No that's super helpful. And basically where I think we're getting close to – up against a hard break. But I guess, lastly just on the – is there any differences you've seen just in regarding certain geographies already around the world in terms of kind of recovery that you would call out, or are we still kind of still tracking what we're seeing globally just from all the different inputs?

Robert Isom

So Peter I'll just give some closing comments here. Look, we're in the toughest environment that any of us have ever seen. And to think about – look American is certainly positioned well to weather the storm ahead. But right now people are only traveling to where things are open. Okay. And so that's just the fact of the matter. I know that there's pent-up demand, I know that people will travel when things are open, okay. And so that's just the fact of the matter. I know that there's pent-up demand I know that people will travel when things are open. But right now, every time there's a new quarantine put in place or a new restriction and certainly we're seeing that out on the coast of the U.S. and as you take a look from an international perspective, the only real demand that we have out there is short haul Mexico, Caribbean, places where people can go and things are open and hotels are available.

Around the world there are places that we're able to get flights into, but largely on the backs of cargo right now. So, while I know that there is an environment out there where there's not a lot of demand, the one thing I'll underscore is that when things are open, we know that travel will return.

Peter Arment

Yes. Well, that's a terrific way to end it. You guys are doing a tremendous amount of work and I think we all look forward to seeing all that progress translate in 2021. So, thank you again Robert, Derek, Dan for joining us today. Thanks for attending the Baird Industrial Conference. And hopefully, we look forward to seeing you all in person next year. Thanks again.

Robert Isom

Absolutely.

Derek Kerr

Thanks Peter.

Dan Cravens

See you.